Agency Information Collection Activities: Notice of Intent To Renew Collection Number 3038-0007, Regulation of Domestic Exchange-Traded Options

Federal Register / Vol. 86, No. 157 / Wednesday, August 18, 2021 / Notices
that there is an observer effect in the Northeast multispecies fishery. This observer effect could mean observed trips are not representative of unobserved trips. CLF also states that, without accurate and precise catch data, managers cannot appropriately apply the accountability measures that are designed to prevent overfishing.
Last, CLF states that measures to protect essential fish habitat, help rebuild cod stock age structure, account for sub-populations, and account for climate change impacts, are critical to cod recovery. CLF asserts that the rebuilding plans that have been implemented for cod do not identify and protect critical cod spawning areas or adequately conserve habitat for juvenile cod. CLF also states that past management actions have failed to address truncated cod stock age structures, which may contribute to reduced recruitment and decreased resilience to stressors. CLF asserts that managing cod as two stocks (Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank) fails to account for sub-populations, and that recent research by the Atlantic Cod Stock Working Group suggests that at least three sub-populations exist. Differences in the characteristics of these sub-populations, such as differences in spawning seasonality, are important for stock recovery. Finally, CLF states that stock assessments and management measures for Atlantic cod must account for impacts to the stock due to climate change, especially since temperature and other environmental conditions have been shown to impact cod biology.
The CLF petition requests NMFS implement all of the following conservation and management measures.
-
100-percentat-sea monitoring on all commercial groundfish trips.
-
Measures to prohibit directed commercial and recreational fishing for Atlantic cod that:
a. Implement large area closures once a stock's incidental limit is caught;
b. Reduce the incidental catch rate annually, consistent with the current ABC control rule until overfishing is ended;
c. Prioritize the allocation of incidental catch to groundfish vessels, consistent with the current methodology; and
d. Ensure that any incidental catch history during the closure of the directed fishery will not count towards future potential sector contributions.
-
Area closures to protect all identified Atlantic cod spawning locations and favorable habitat for juvenile and adult cod.
-
A requirement to use modified groundfish gear, such as haddock separator trawl or other selective fishing technology, throughout the U.S. range of Atlantic cod to reduce incidental cod catch.
-
Additional measures in the recreational fisheries to reduce the mortality of incidental catch of Atlantic cod.
In a letter dated June 10, 2020, NMFS requested the New England Fishery Management Council consider the petition. Because Council development of fishery management measures is the core of the Magnuson-Stevens Act, NMFS wanted to ensure that the Council considered the petition and had the opportunity to take appropriate action through the Council process if it deemed that such action was necessary. After considering the petition at its June Council meeting, the Council sent a letter to NMFS on November 27, 2020, describing its consideration and conclusions. The Council concluded that the petition does not have merit based on its rejection of CLF's assertions underlying its claim that the Council has failed to take measures necessary to protect cod and declined to consider a majority of CLF's recommended measures. The Council stated that it already approved increasing monitoring requirements in Amendment 23 to the Northeast Multispecies FMP. Also, it is important to note that the Council plans to consider how new cod stock structure information may affect development of conservation and management measures and is advocating for the development of a new data-limited modeling approach for the Eastern George Bank cod. See ADDRESSES for the Council's letter and grounds for its decision.
The Magnuson-Stevens Act authorizes regional fishery management councils to develop fishery management measures, and specifically provides the New England Fishery Management Council with the authority to manage the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank cod stocks. For the reasons described above and in the Council's letter to NMFS, the Council declined to take additional action on Atlantic cod after reviewing the contents of the petition. However, CLF has provided sufficient information and support in its request for Secretarial action to warrant publication of a notice seeking public comment.
In addition to the petition and information provided by CLF and the Council, NMFS will consider comments received when determining whether to proceed with the development of conservation and management measures suggested by the petition. Upon determining whether to initiate the
rulemaking suggested by the petition, the Assistant Administrator for Fisheries, NOAA, will publish a notice of the agency's decision or action in the Federal Register.
Authority: 16 U.S.C. 1801 et seq.
Dated: August 12, 2021.
Kelly Denit,
Acting Deputy Assistant Administrator for Regulatory Programs, National Marine Fisheries Service.
[FR Doc. 2021-17674 Filed 8-17-21; 8:45 am]
BILLING CODE 3510-22-P
COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION
Agency Information Collection
Activities: Notice of Intent To Renew
Collection Number 3038-0007,
Regulation of Domestic Exchange-
Traded Options
AGENCY: Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
ACTION: Notice; extension of an existing collection.
SUMMARY: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is announcing an opportunity for public comment on the proposed extension of a collection of certain information by the agency. Under the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995 (PRA), Federal agencies are required to publish notice in the Federal Register concerning each proposed collection of information, including each proposed extension of an existing collection of information, and to allow 60 days for public comment in response to the notice. This notice solicits comments on rules related to risk disclosure concerning exchange- traded commodity options.
DATES: Comments must be submitted on or before October 18, 2021.
ADDRESSES: You may submit comments, identified by ''OMB Control No. 3038- 0007,'' by any of the following methods:
-
The CFTC website, at http:// comments.cftc.gov/. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the website.
-
Mail: Christopher Kirkpatrick, Secretary of the Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581.
-
Delivery/Courier: Same as Mail above.
Please submit your comments using only one method and identify that it is for the extension/renewal of Collection Number 3038-0007. All comments must be submitted in English, or if not,
Federal Register / Vol. 86, No. 157 / Wednesday, August 18, 2021 / Notices
accompanied by an English translation. Comments will be posted as received to http://www.cftc.gov.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Jacob Chachkin, Associate Chief Counsel, Market Participants Division, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, telephone: (202) 418- 5496; email: jchachkin@cftc.gov.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: Under the PRA, 44 U.S.C. 3501 et seq., Federal agencies must obtain approval from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for each collection of information they conduct or sponsor. ''Collection of information'' is defined in 44 U.S.C. 3502(3) and 5 CFR 1320.3(c) and includes agency requests or requirements that members of the public submit reports, keep records, or provide information to a third party. Section 3506(c)(2)(A) of the PRA, 44 U.S.C. 3506(c)(2)(A), requires Federal agencies to provide a 60-daynotice in the Federal Register concerning each proposed collection of information, including each proposed extension of an existing collection of information, before submitting the collection to OMB for approval. An agency may not conduct or sponsor, and a person is not required to respond to a collection of information unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number.1 To comply with this requirement, the CFTC is publishing notice of the proposed extension of an existing collection of information listed below.
Title: Rules Relating to Regulation of Domestic Exchange-Traded Options, OMB Control Number 3038-0007- Extension of a currently approved collection.
Abstract: The rules require futures commission merchants (FCMs) and introducing brokers (IBs): (1) To provide their customers with standard risk disclosure statements concerning the risk of trading commodity interests; and
-
to retain all promotional material and the source of authority for information contained therein. The purpose of these rules is to ensure that customers are advised of the risks of trading commodity interests and to avoid fraud and misrepresentation. This information collection contains the recordkeeping and reporting requirements needed to ensure regulatory compliance with Commission rules relating to this issue. The disclosure and recordkeeping requirements are necessary to monitor and to verify compliance by FCMs and IBs with their obligations concerning disclosure and promotional material.
With respect to the above collection of information, the CFTC invites comments on:
-
Whether the proposed collection of information is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the Commission, including whether the information will have a practical use;
-
The accuracy of the Commission's estimate of the burden of the proposed collection of information, including the validity of the methodology and assumptions used;
-
Ways to enhance the quality, usefulness, and clarity of the information to be collected; and
-
Ways to minimize the burden of collection of information on those who are to respond, including through the use of appropriate automated electronic, mechanical, or other technological collection techniques or other forms of information technology; e.g., permitting electronic submission of responses.
You should submit only information that you wish to make available publicly. If you wish the Commission to consider information that you believe is exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act, a petition for confidential treatment of the exempt information may be submitted according to the procedures established in section 145.9 of the Commission's regulations.2
The Commission reserves the right, but shall have no obligation to, review, pre-screen, filter, redact, refuse or remove any or all of your submission from http://www.cftc.gov that it may deem to be inappropriate for publication, such as obscene language. All submissions that have been redacted or removed that contain comments on the merits of the Information Collection Requirement will be retained in the public comment file and will be considered as required under the Administrative Procedure Act and other applicable laws, and may be accessible under the Freedom of Information Act.
Burden Statement: The Commission estimates the burden of this collection of information as follows:
Estimated Number of Annual Respondents: 1,112.
Estimated Average Annual Burden Hours per Respondent: 34.2.
Estimated Total Annual Burden Hours: 38,030.4.
Frequency of Collection: Occasional.
There are no capital costs or operating and maintenance costs associated with this collection.
(Authority: 44 U.S.C. 3501 et seq.)
Dated: August 13, 2021.
Robert Sidman,
Deputy Secretary of the Commission.
[FR Doc. 2021-17719 Filed 8-17-21; 8:45 am]
BILLING CODE 6351-01-P
DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
Office of the Secretary
[Docket ID: DoD-2021-OS-0085]
Privacy Act of 1974; System of Records
AGENCY: Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), Department of Defense (DoD).
ACTION: Notice of a modified system of records.
SUMMARY: The DTRA is modifying a system of records, titled ''Nuclear Test Participants,'' HDTRA 010. Each year, the DTRA uses this system of records to respond to over 700 atomic veteran radiogenic disease compensation inquiries from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The DTRA's responses include verification of participation in nuclear testing programs or military operations for presumptive claims, and radiation dose assessments for non- presumptive claims. The intended effect of modifying this SORN is to make updates associated with changes being made to the underlying information system that maintains these records.
DATES: This system of records modification is effective upon publication; however, comments on the Routine Uses will be accepted on or before September 17, 2021. The Routine Uses are effective at the close of the comment period.
ADDRESSES: You may submit comments, identified by docket number and, by any of the following methods:
