Agency Information Collection Activities: Notice of Intent To Renew Collection Number 3038-0007, Regulation of Domestic Exchange-Traded Options

that there is an observer effect in the Northeast multispecies fishery. This observer effect could mean observed trips are not representative of unobserved trips. CLF also states that, without accurate and precise catch data, managers cannot appropriately apply the accountability measures that are designed to prevent overfishing.

Last, CLF states that measures to protect essential fish habitat, help rebuild cod stock age structure, account for sub-populations, and account for climate change impacts, are critical to cod recovery. CLF asserts that the rebuilding plans that have been implemented for cod do not identify and protect critical cod spawning areas or adequately conserve habitat for juvenile cod. CLF also states that past management actions have failed to address truncated cod stock age structures, which may contribute to reduced recruitment and decreased resilience to stressors. CLF asserts that managing cod as two stocks (Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank) fails to account for sub-populations, and that recent research by the Atlantic Cod Stock Working Group suggests that at least three sub-populations exist. Differences in the characteristics of these sub-populations, such as differences in spawning seasonality, are important for stock recovery. Finally, CLF states that stock assessments and management measures for Atlantic cod must account for impacts to the stock due to climate change, especially since temperature and other environmental conditions have been shown to impact cod biology.

The CLF petition requests NMFS implement all of the following conservation and management measures.