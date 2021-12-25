|
Agency Information Collection Activities: Notice of Intent To Renew Collection, Rules Relating to Review of National Futures Association Decisions in Disciplinary, Membership Denial, Registration, and Member Responsibility Actions
proposed, and continuing information collections, which helps us assess the impact of our information collection requirements and minimize the public's reporting burden. The purpose of this notice is to allow for 60 days of public comment preceding submission of the collection to OMB.
DATES: To ensure consideration, comments regarding this proposed information collection must be received on or before December 27, 2021. ADDRESSES: Interested persons are invited to submit written comments to Adrienne Thomas, NOAA PRA Officer, at Adrienne.thomas@noaa.gov. Please reference OMB Control Number 0648-
in the subject line of your comments. Do not submit Confidential Business Information or otherwise sensitive or protected information.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Requests for additional information or specific questions related to collection activities should be directed to Peter Rogers, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, National Weather Service Sioux Falls Weather Forecast Office, 26 Weather Lane, Sioux Falls, SD 57104, 605-330-4247, peter.rogers@noaa.gov or Dr. Julie Demuth, Project Scientist, National Center for Atmospheric Research, 3450 Mitchell Lane, Boulder, CO 80301, 303-497-8112, jdemuth@ ucar.edu.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION:
I. Abstract
This is a request for a new collection of information.
For decades, the National Weather Service (NWS) has provided deterministic (i.e., single-value) snowfall forecasts or snowfall uncertainty forecasts with set, narrow ranges (i.e., 2-4,4-6 inches). More recent advancements in model ensembles have allowed for the calculation of probabilistic snowfall information. This forecast information can be messaged in a number of ways, for example, as the probability a location will receive some amount of snowfall, or as the probability the snowfall will be within a certain range. While statistically more accurate, it is unknown if probabilistic snowfall forecasts are understood or helpful to the end user in their decision making process.
The NWS and National Center for Atmospheric Research will work together to conduct a survey across the NWS Central Region to determine different core partners' needs, preferences, understanding, and usefulness regarding probabilistic snow forecasts. Core partners of interest for
this effort are emergency managers, school officials, and transportation officials. The survey will be hosted as a web-based survey through QuestionPro and will be electronically distributed to core partners by local NWS forecast offices across the Central Region in early 2022.
Results from this survey will be used to determine how probabilistic snowfall information will be used in future NWS products and services with the ultimate goal of providing information in a way that improves core partners' ability to make informed decisions for the protection of life and property.
II. Method of Collection
We will program and field the survey as web-based, using QuestionPro. All NWS Weather Forecast Offices (WFOs) in the Central Region will be invited to send the survey via email to their emergency management, transportation, and school partners. A short invitation script will be provided to all WFO Warning Coordination Meteorologists to send the survey. The survey will remain open for three weeks, and we will ask WCMs to send one reminder halfway through that period (i.e., after 10 days).
III. Data
OMB Control Number: 0648-XXXX.
Form Number(s): None.
Type of Review: Regular submission [new information collection].
Affected Public: Local (city or county), state, tribal, federal, and college/university emergency managers, local school principals, superintendents, transportation directors, and maintenance officials, and city, regional, or state transportation officials.
Estimated Number of Respondents: 300.
Estimated Time per Response: 10-12minutes.
Estimated Total Annual Burden Hours: 60 hours.
Estimated Total Annual Cost to Public: None.
Respondent's Obligation: Voluntary.
IV. Request for Comments
We are soliciting public comments to permit the Department/Bureau to: (a) Evaluate whether the proposed information collection is necessary for the proper functions of the Department, including whether the information will have practical utility; (b) Evaluate the accuracy of our estimate of the time and cost burden for this proposed collection, including the validity of the methodology and assumptions used; (c) Evaluate ways to enhance the quality, utility, and clarity of the information to
be collected; and (d) Minimize the reporting burden on those who are to respond, including the use of automated collection techniques or other forms of information technology.
Comments that you submit in response to this notice are a matter of public record. We will include or summarize each comment in our request to OMB to approve this ICR. Before including your address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment-including your personal identifying information-may be made publicly available at any time. While you may ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.
Sheleen Dumas,
Department PRA Clearance Officer, Office of
the Chief Information Officer, Commerce
Department.
COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION
Agency Information Collection Activities: Notice of Intent To Renew Collection, Rules Relating to Review of National Futures Association Decisions in Disciplinary, Membership Denial, Registration, and Member Responsibility Actions
AGENCY: Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
ACTION: Notice.
SUMMARY: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (''CFTC'' or ''Commission'') is announcing an opportunity for public comments on the proposed extension of a collection of certain information by the agency. Under the Paperwork Reduction Act (''PRA''), Federal agencies are required to publish notice in the Federal Register concerning each proposed collection of information, including each proposed extension of an existing collection of information, and to allow 60 days for public comment. This notice solicits comments on rules relating to review of National Futures Association decisions in disciplinary, membership denial, registration, and member responsibility actions.
DATES: Comments must be submitted on or before December 27, 2021.
ADDRESSES: You may submit comments, identified by ''OMB Control No. 3038- 0043'' by any of the following methods:
The Agency's website, at https:// comments.cftc.gov/. Follow the instructions for submitting comments through the website.
Mail: Christopher J. Kirkpatrick, Secretary of the Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581.
Hand Delivery/Courier: Same as mail above.
Please submit your comments using only one method. All comments must be submitted in English, or if not, accompanied by an English translation. Comments will be posted as received to https://www.cftc.gov.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Melissa Chiang, Senior Assistant General Counsel, Office of General Counsel, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, (202) 418-5578;email: mchiang@cftc.gov.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: Under the PRA, Federal agencies must obtain approval from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for each collection of information they conduct or sponsor. ''Collection of Information'' is defined in 44 U.S.C. 3502(3) and 5 CFR 1320.3 and includes agency requests or requirements that members of the public submit reports, keep records, or provide information to a third party. Section 3506(c)(2)(A) of the PRA, 44 U.S.C. 3506(c)(2)(A), requires Federal agencies to provide a 60-daynotice in the Federal Register concerning each proposed collection of information before submitting the collection to OMB for approval. To comply with this requirement, the CFTC is publishing notice of the proposed collection of information listed below. An agency may not conduct or sponsor, and a person is not required to respond to, a collection of information unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number.1
Title: Rules Relating to Review of National Futures Association Decisions in Disciplinary, Membership Denial, Registration, and Member Responsibility Actions (OMB Control No. 3038-0043). This is a request for extension of a currently approved information collection.
Abstract: 17 CFR part 171 rules require a registered futures association to provide fair and orderly procedures for membership and disciplinary
1 The OMB control numbers for the CFTC's regulations were published on December 30, 1981. See 46 FR 63035 (Dec. 30, 1981).
actions. The Commission's review of decisions of registered futures associations in disciplinary, membership denial, registration, and member responsibility actions is governed by Section 17(h)(2) of the Commodity Exchange Act, 7 U.S.C. 21(h)(2). The rules establish procedures and standards for Commission review of such actions, and the reporting requirements included in the procedural rules are either directly required by Section 17 of the Commodity Exchange Act or are necessary to the type of appellate review role Congress intended the Commission to undertake when it adopted that provision.
With respect to the collection of information, the CFTC invites comments on:
Whether the proposed collection of information is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the Commission, including whether the information will have a practical use;
The accuracy of the Commission's estimate of the burden of the proposed collection of information, including the validity of the methodology and assumptions used;
Ways to enhance the quality, usefulness, and clarity of the information to be collected; and
Ways to minimize the burden of collection of information on those who are to respond, including through the use of appropriate automated electronic, mechanical, or other technological collection techniques or other forms of information technology; e.g., permitting electronic submission of responses.
You should submit only information that you wish to make available publicly. If you wish the Commission to consider information that you believe is exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act, a petition for confidential treatment of the exempt information may be submitted according to the procedures established in § 145.9 of the Commission's regulations.2
The Commission reserves the right, but shall have no obligation, to review, pre-screen, filter, redact, refuse or remove any or all of your submission from https://www.cftc.gov that it may deem to be inappropriate for publication, such as obscene language. All submissions that have been redacted or removed that contain comments on the merits of the Information Collection Request will be retained in the public comment file and will be considered as required under the Administrative Procedure Act and other applicable laws, and may be accessible under the Freedom of Information Act.
2 17 CFR 145.9.
Burden Statement: The estimated annual respondent burden for this collection is set forth below.
Respondents/Affected Entities: Individuals or entities filing appeals from disciplinary and membership decisions by National Futures Association.
Estimated number of respondents per year: 1.
Estimated average burden hour(s) per response: 1 hour.3
Estimated number of annual responses per respondent: 3.
Estimated total annual burden on respondent(s): 3 hours.
Frequency of collection: On occasion. There are no capital costs or operating
and maintenance costs associated with this collection.
(Authority: 44 U.S.C. 3501 et seq.) Dated: October 22, 2021.
Robert Sidman,
Deputy Secretary of the Commission.
[FR Doc. 2021-23442 Filed 10-27-21; 8:45 am]
BILLING CODE P
COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION
Agency Information Collection Activities Under OMB Review
AGENCY: Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
ACTION: Notice.
SUMMARY: In compliance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995 (PRA), this notice announces that the Information Collection Request (ICR) abstracted below has been forwarded to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), for review and comment. The ICR describes the nature of the information collection and its expected costs and burden. DATES: Comments must be submitted on or before November 29, 2021. ADDRESSES: Written comments and recommendations for the proposed information collection should be submitted within 30 days of this notice's publication to OIRA, at https:// www.reginfo.gov/public/do/PRAMain. Please find this particular information collection by selecting ''Currently under 30-dayReview-Open for Public Comments'' or by using the website's search function. Comments can be entered electronically by clicking on the ''comment'' button next to the
3 This estimate includes the time needed to transmit decisions of disciplinary, membership denial, registration, and member responsibility actions to the Commission for review.
