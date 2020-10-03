Agency Information Collection Activities: Notice of Intent To Revise Collection 3038-0005, Adoption of Revised Notice of Exemption Under Regulation 4.13(b)(1)

Base for all three DARRP component organizations. The Direct Labor Cost Base is computed by allocating total indirect cost over the sum of direct labor dollars, plus the application of NOAA's leave surcharge and benefits rates to direct labor. Direct labor costs for contractors from ERT, Inc. (ERT), Freestone Environmental Services, Inc. (Freestone), and Genwest Systems, Inc. (Genwest) were included in the direct labor base because Cotton determined that these costs have the same relationship to the indirect cost pool as NOAA direct labor costs. ERT, Freestone, and Genwest provided on- site support to the DARRP in the areas of injury assessment, natural resource economics, restoration planning and implementation, and policy analysis. Subsequent federal notices have been published in the Federal Register as follows: FY 2002, published on October 6, 2003 (68 FR 57672)

FY 2003, published on May 20, 2005 (70 FR 29280)

FY 2004, published on March 16, 2006 (71 Fed Reg. 13356)

FY 2005, published on February 9, 2007 (72 FR 6221)

FY 2006, published on June 3, 2008 (73 FR 31679)

FY 2007 and FY 2008, published on November 16, 2009 (74 FR 58948)

FY 2009 and FY 2010, published on October 20, 2011 (76 FR 65182)

FY 2011, published on September 17, 2012 (77 FR 57074)

FY 2012, published on August 29, 2013 (78 FR 53425)

FY 2013, published on October 14, 2014 (79 FR 61617)

FY 2014, published on December 17, 2015 (80 FR 78718)

FY 2015, published on August 22, 2016 (81 FR 56580) Empirical Concepts developed the DARRP indirect rates for FY 2016 and 2017. Empirical reaffirmed that the Direct Labor Cost Base is the most appropriate indirect allocation method for the development of the FY 2016 and 2017 indirect cost rates. The federal notice for these rates can be found at the following: FY 2016 and FY 2017, published on October 16, 2019 (84 FR 55283) Empirical Concepts developed the DARRP indirect rates for FY 18 and reaffirmed the Direct Labor Cost Base as the most appropriate indirect allocation for the development of the FY 2018 indirect cost rates. The DARRP's Indirect Cost Rates and Policies The DARRP will apply the indirect cost rates for FY 2018 as recommended

by Empirical for each of the DARRP component organizations as provided in the following table: DARRP FY 2018 indirect rate component organization (%) Office of Response and Res- toration (ORR) ................... 148.84 Restoration Center (RC) ....... 71.94 General Counsel Natural Re- sources Section (GCNRS) 79.21 The FY 2018 rates will be applied to all damage assessment and restoration case costs incurred between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018 effective October 1, 2020. DARRP will use the FY 2018 indirect cost rates for future fiscal years, beginning with FY 2019, until subsequent year-specific rates can be developed. For cases that have settled and for cost claims paid prior to the effective date of the fiscal year in question, the DARRP will not re-open any resolved matters for the purpose of applying the revised rates in this policy for these fiscal years. For cases not settled and cost claims not paid prior to the effective date of the fiscal year in question, costs will be recalculated using the revised rates in this policy for these fiscal years. Where a responsible party has agreed to pay costs using previous year's indirect rates, but has not yet made the payment because the settlement documents are not finalized, the costs will not be recalculated. Scott Lundgren, Director, Office of Response and Restoration, National Ocean Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. [FR Doc. 2020-17100 Filed 8-4-20; 8:45 am] BILLING CODE 3510-JE-P