Agency Information Collection Activities: Proposed Revised Collection, Comment Request: ``Real Time Public Reporting''

initial burden costs for SDRs and reporting counterparties required to generate UTIs. However, the PRA section of the final rule corrected the estimated cost per entity for ongoing maintenance or adjustment to reporting systems in the supporting statement for the Proposal from a cost of $72 per entity and $67,680 across entities to a cost of $72.23 per entity and $67,896 across entities for final § 45.5. With respect to the collection of information, the Commission invites comments on: Whether the proposed collection of information is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the Commission, including whether the information will have a practical use;

The accuracy of the Commission's estimate of the burden of the proposed collection of information, including the validity of the methodology and assumptions used;

Ways to enhance the quality, usefulness, and clarity of the information to be collected; and

Ways to minimize the burden of collection of information on those who are to respond, including through the use of appropriate electronic, or other forms of information technology, e.g., permitting electronic submission of responses.

Burden Statement: Provisions of CFTC Regulations 45.2, 45.3, 45.4, 45.5, 45.6, 45.10 and 45.14 result in information collection requirements within the meaning of the PRA. With respect to the ongoing reporting and recordkeeping burdens associated with swaps, the CFTC believes that SEFs, 6 17 CFR 145.9.

DCMs, DCOs, SDRs, swap dealers (''SDs''), major swap participants (''MSPs''), and non-SD/MSP/DCO counterparties incur an annual time- burden of 1,226,021 hours. This time- burden represents a proportion of the burden respondents incur to operate and maintain their swap data recordkeeping and reporting systems. Respondents/Affected Entities: SDs, MSPs, SDRs, DCMs, SEFs, and other counterparties to a swap transaction (i.e., non-SD/MSP/DCOcounterparties). Estimated number of respondents: 1,732. Estimated average burden hours per respondent: 708. Estimated total annual burden hours on respondents: 1,226,021 hours. Frequency of collection: Ongoing. Capital or Operating and Maintenance Costs: $ 51,961,428. (Authority: 44 U.S.C. 3501 et seq.) COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION Agency Information Collection Activities: Proposed Revised Collection, Comment Request: ''Real Time Public Reporting'' AGENCY: Commodity Futures Trading Commission. ACTION: Notice. SUMMARY: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (''CFTC'' or ''Commission'') is announcing an opportunity for public comment on the revision of an information collection by the agency. Under the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995 (''PRA''), Federal agencies are required to publish notice in the Federal Register concerning each revised collection of information and to allow 60 days for public comment. The Commission recently adopted a final rule amending requirements for the real- time public reporting and dissemination of swap data. This notice solicits additional comments on certain estimated costs and burdens associated with the amended requirements. DATES: Comments must be submitted on or before February 1, 2021. ADDRESSES: You may submit comments, identified by ''Real Time Public Reporting, OMB Control No. 3038- 0070,'' by any of the following methods: The Agency's website, at http:// comments.cftc.gov/.