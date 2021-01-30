Agency Information Collection Activities: Proposed Revised Collection, Comment Request: ``Swap Data Recordkeeping and Reporting Requirements''

hour and revised its estimate of the onetime initial cost per SDR to be in a range of $144,000 to $1,010,000 for PRA purposes, based on 3,000 to 10,000 hours of work per SDR.4 Using these revised estimates, the Commission estimated an average estimated cost of $577,000 per SDR to update their systems, or estimated capital/start-up costs of $1,731,000 across all 3 SDRs. With regard to reporting entities, the PRA section of the proposal inadvertently did not include any estimates of initial costs to update systems for SEFs, DCMs, and reporting counterparties. In the final rule, the Commission estimated that SEFs, DCMs, and reporting counterparties will incur a one-time initial cost per reporting entity in a range of $24,000 to $73,225 per reporting entity, with each reporting entity spending approximately 500 to 725 hours on the updates.5 Rather than base the Commission's PRA estimates of the total upfront implementation cost for reporting entities on arithmetic averages, the Commission recognized that reporting entities are already subject to existing swaps data reporting and recordkeeping obligations pursuant to Part 45, so it is likely that reporting entities will only need to reprogram their existing reporting systems, instead of building new reporting systems, to comply with the final rule. Furthermore, through the Commission's eight years of experience in administering Part 45, the Commission believes that the 1,732 reporting entities are a relatively consistent group, such that most entities that are currently reporting entities under Part 45 will continue to be reporting entities under the final rule, and few entities that are not currently reporting entities under Part 45 will benefits (rounded to the nearest whole dollar) which is in line with adjustment factors the CFTC has used for similar purposes in other final rules adopted under the Dodd-Frank Act. See, e.g., 77 FR at 2173 (using an adjustment factor of 1.3 for overhead and other benefits). These estimates are intended to capture and reflect U.S. developer hourly rates market participants are likely to pay when complying with the changes. Individual entities may, based on their circumstances, incur costs substantially greater or less than the estimated averages. The lower estimate of $144,000 represents 3,000 working hours at the $48 rate. The higher estimate of $1,010,000 represents 10,000 working hours at the $101 rate. The PRA section of the final rule incorrectly stated that the $1,010,000 estimate at the higher end of the range was based on 5,000 working hours. However, in response to a comment indicating that the commenter expected its costs to be 8,000 to 10,000 developer hours, the Commission expanded the range of potential costs per SDR to between $144,000 and $1,010,000 for PRA purposes. The lower estimate of $24,000 represents 500 working hours at the $48 rate. The higher estimate of $73,225 represents 725 working hours at the $101 rate.

become reporting entities under the final rule. Because most reporting entities will only need to reprogram their existing reporting systems, the Commission believes that the upfront cost to reporting entities to implement the final rule will be on the lower end of the range, closer to $24,000 than to $73,225. Therefore, the Commission based its PRA estimates on a more realistic split of 90%/10% between existing reporting entities and new reporting entities, which resulted in a weighted average cost of $28,923 per reporting entity ($24,000 * 0.9 + $73,225 0.1), or a total upfront implementation cost of $50,094,636 for the 1,732 reporting entities. Together, the Commission estimated the total aggregate upfront implementation cost in the final rule to be $51,825,636 ($50,094,636 for reporting entities and $1,731,000 for SDRs). The Commission does not expect any ongoing costs for SDRs or reporting entities after the initial builds. 2. Amendments to Regulation 45.4 The Commission amended § 45.4, which requires reporting counterparties to report data to SDRs when swap terms change and daily swap valuation data. The PRA section of the Proposal estimated that proposed § 45.4 would apply to 1,705 respondents, with 97,341 reports per respondent, .004 average hours per report, and a gross annual reporting burden of 664,479 hours. In the final rule, the Commission expanded the daily valuation data reporting requirement for SD/MSP reporting counterparties to report margin and collateral data in addition to valuation data. This is a change from the Proposal, in which the Commission proposed requiring derivatives clearing organization (''DCO'') counterparties to report the information as well. The frequency of the report will not change for SD/MSP reporting counterparties, but the Commission estimated SD/MSP/ DCO reporting counterparties would require more time to prepare each report. However, since all of this information is reported electronically, the Commission expected the increase per report to be small, from .003 to .004 hours per report. Since the Commission is not requiring DCO reporting counterparties to report the information, the Commission revised its estimate to .0035 hours per report. As a result, in the final rule the aggregate burden under § 45.4 was estimated to apply to 1,705 respondents, with 97,341 reports per respondent, .0035 average hours per report, and a gross annual reporting burden of 581,419 hours.