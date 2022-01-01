Agency Information Collection Activities: Proposed Revised Collection, Comment Request: Swap Execution Facilities Final Rule; Notice of Intent To Revise Collection 3038- 0074: Core Principles and Other Requirements for Swap Execution Facilities

weighed and measured. Other bycatch species would be counted and weighed. With the exception of catch sacrificed for biological sampling, catch would be returned to the water as quickly as possible after sampling. If approved, the applicant may request minor modifications and extensions to the EFP throughout the year. EFP modifications and extensions may be granted without further notice if they are deemed essential to facilitate completion of the proposed research and have minimal impacts that do not change the scope or impact of the initially approved EFP request. Any fishing activity conducted outside the scope of the exempted fishing activity would be prohibited. Authority: 16 U.S.C. 1801 et seq. Dated: October 28, 2021. Jennifer M. Wallace, Acting Director, Office of Sustainable Fisheries, National Marine Fisheries Service. [FR Doc. 2021-23884 Filed 11-1-21; 8:45 am] BILLING CODE 3510-22-P DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration [RTID 0648-XB560] Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council (MAFMC); Public Meeting AGENCY: National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Commerce. ACTION: Notice; public meeting. SUMMARY: The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council's Ecosystem and Ocean Planning Advisory Panel will hold a public meeting. DATES: The meeting will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For agenda details, see SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION. ADDRESSES: The meeting will be held via webinar. Connection information will be posted to the Council's calendar prior to the meeting at www.mafmc.org. Council address: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council, 800 N State Street, Suite 201, Dover, DE 19901; telephone: (302) 674-2331;www.mafmc.org. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Christopher M. Moore, Ph.D., Executive Director, Mid-AtlanticFishery Management Council, telephone: (302) 526-5255. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The Ecosystem and Ocean Planning Advisory Panel will meet to consider

recommendations for revisions to the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council's Policy on Offshore Wind Energy Development. These recommendations will be considered by the Ecosystem and Ocean Planning Committee. Special Accommodations The meeting is physically accessible to people with disabilities. Requests for sign language interpretation or other auxiliary aids should be directed to Shelley Spedden, (302) 526-5251 at least 5 days prior to the meeting date. Authority: 16 U.S.C. 1801 et seq. Dated: October 28, 2021. Tracey L. Thompson, Acting Deputy Director, Office of Sustainable Fisheries, National Marine Fisheries Service. [FR Doc. 2021-23868 Filed 11-1-21; 8:45 am] BILLING CODE 3510-22-P COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION Agency Information Collection Activities: Proposed Revised Collection, Comment Request: Swap Execution Facilities Final Rule; Notice of Intent To Revise Collection 3038- 0074: Core Principles and Other Requirements for Swap Execution Facilities AGENCY: Commodity Futures Trading Commission. ACTION: Notice. SUMMARY: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is announcing an opportunity for public comment on the revision of a collection of certain information by the agency. Under the Paperwork Reduction Act (''PRA''), Federal agencies are required to publish notice in the Federal Register concerning each proposed collection of information, including proposed extension of an existing collection of information, and to allow 60 days for public comment. The Commission recently adopted a final rule amending requirements for swap execution facilities. This notice republishes the burden in the final rule, and solicits any additional comments on the burden associated with the previously published final rule. DATES: Comments must be submitted on or before January 3, 2022. ADDRESSES: You may submit comments, and ''OMB Control No. 3038-0074'' by any of the following methods: The Agency's website, at http:// comments.cftc.gov/.