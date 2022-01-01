|
Agency Information Collection Activities: Proposed Revised Collection, Comment Request: Swap Execution Facilities Final Rule; Notice of Intent To Revise Collection 3038-0074: Core Principles and Other Requirements for Swap Execution Facilities
60448
Federal Register / Vol. 86, No. 209 / Tuesday, November 2, 2021 / Notices
weighed and measured. Other bycatch species would be counted and weighed. With the exception of catch sacrificed for biological sampling, catch would be returned to the water as quickly as possible after sampling.
If approved, the applicant may request minor modifications and extensions to the EFP throughout the year. EFP modifications and extensions may be granted without further notice if they are deemed essential to facilitate completion of the proposed research and have minimal impacts that do not change the scope or impact of the initially approved EFP request. Any fishing activity conducted outside the scope of the exempted fishing activity would be prohibited.
Authority: 16 U.S.C. 1801 et seq.
Dated: October 28, 2021.
Jennifer M. Wallace,
Acting Director, Office of Sustainable Fisheries, National Marine Fisheries Service.
[FR Doc. 2021-23884 Filed 11-1-21; 8:45 am]
BILLING CODE 3510-22-P
DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
[RTID 0648-XB560]
Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council (MAFMC); Public Meeting
AGENCY: National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Commerce.
ACTION: Notice; public meeting.
SUMMARY: The Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council's Ecosystem and Ocean Planning Advisory Panel will hold a public meeting.
DATES: The meeting will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For agenda details, see
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION.
ADDRESSES: The meeting will be held via webinar. Connection information will be posted to the Council's calendar prior to the meeting at www.mafmc.org.
Council address: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council, 800 N State Street, Suite 201, Dover, DE 19901; telephone: (302) 674-2331;www.mafmc.org.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Christopher M. Moore, Ph.D., Executive Director, Mid-AtlanticFishery Management Council, telephone: (302) 526-5255.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The Ecosystem and Ocean Planning Advisory Panel will meet to consider
recommendations for revisions to the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council's Policy on Offshore Wind Energy Development. These recommendations will be considered by the Ecosystem and Ocean Planning Committee.
Special Accommodations
The meeting is physically accessible to people with disabilities. Requests for sign language interpretation or other auxiliary aids should be directed to Shelley Spedden, (302) 526-5251 at least 5 days prior to the meeting date.
Authority: 16 U.S.C. 1801 et seq.
Dated: October 28, 2021.
Tracey L. Thompson,
Acting Deputy Director, Office of Sustainable Fisheries, National Marine Fisheries Service.
[FR Doc. 2021-23868 Filed 11-1-21; 8:45 am]
BILLING CODE 3510-22-P
COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION
Agency Information Collection Activities: Proposed Revised Collection, Comment Request: Swap Execution Facilities Final Rule; Notice of Intent To Revise Collection 3038- 0074: Core Principles and Other Requirements for Swap Execution Facilities
AGENCY: Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
ACTION: Notice.
SUMMARY: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is announcing an opportunity for public comment on the revision of a collection of certain information by the agency. Under the Paperwork Reduction Act (''PRA''), Federal agencies are required to publish notice in the Federal Register concerning each proposed collection of information, including proposed extension of an existing collection of information, and to allow 60 days for public comment. The Commission recently adopted a final rule amending requirements for swap execution facilities. This notice republishes the burden in the final rule, and solicits any additional comments on the burden associated with the previously published final rule.
DATES: Comments must be submitted on or before January 3, 2022.
ADDRESSES: You may submit comments, and ''OMB Control No. 3038-0074'' by any of the following methods:
-
Mail: Christopher Kirkpatrick, Secretary of the Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20581.
-
Delivery/Courier: Same as Mail above.
Please submit your comments using only one method.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Gail Scott, Assistant General Counsel, Office of the General Counsel, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, (202) 418-5139;email: gscott@cftc.gov.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: Under the PRA, 44 U.S.C. 3501 et seq., Federal agencies must obtain approval from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for each collection of information they conduct or sponsor. ''Collection of Information'' is defined in 44 U.S.C. 3502(3) and 5 CFR 1320.3 and includes agency requests or requirements that members of the public submit reports, keep records, or provide information to a third party. Section 3506(c)(2)(A) of the PRA, 44 U.S.C. 3506(c)(2)(A), requires Federal agencies to provide a 60-daynotice in the Federal Register concerning each proposed collection of information, including each proposed extension of an existing collection of information, before submitting the collection to OMB for approval. To comply with this requirement, the CFTC is publishing notice of the proposed amendment to the collection listed below. An agency may not conduct or sponsor, and a person is not required to respond to, a collection of information unless it displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Title: Core Principles and Other Requirements for Swap Execution Facilities (OMB Control No. 3038- 0074). This is a request for an amendment to a currently approved information collection.
Abstract: Title VII of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (''Dodd-Frank Act'') added new section 5h to the Commodity Exchange Act (''CEA'') to impose requirements concerning the registration and operation of swap execution facilities (''SEFs''), which the Commission has incorporated in part 37 of its regulations as well as other parts of the Commission's regulations. The information collections under this Control Number are necessary for the Commission to evaluate whether SEFs, or entities applying to become SEFs, comply with the CEA's statutory core principle requirements and part 37 of the Commission regulations.
Federal Register / Vol. 86, No. 209 / Tuesday, November 2, 2021 / Notices
60449
The final rule, 86 FR 9224 (Feb. 11, 2021), provides relief from certain part 37 requirements that SEFs found in practice to be operationally unworkable or unnecessarily burdensome. The Commission revised information collection number 3038-0074 to reflect the adoption of amendments to part 37 of its regulations, as discussed below, but does not believe the regulations as adopted impose any other new collections of information that require approval of OMB under the PRA.
With respect to the collection of information, the CFTC invites comments on:
-
Whether the proposed collection of information is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the Commission, including whether the information will have a practical use;
-
The accuracy of the Commission's estimate of the burden of the proposed collection of information, including the validity of the methodology and assumptions used;
-
Ways to enhance the quality, usefulness, and clarity of the information to be collected; and
-
Ways to minimize the burden of collection of information on those who are to respond, including through the use of appropriate automated electronic, mechanical, or other technological collection techniques or other forms of information technology; e.g., permitting electronic submission of responses.
All comments must be submitted in English, or if not, accompanied by an English translation. Comments will be posted as received to https:// www.cftc.gov. You should submit only information that you wish to make available publicly. If you wish the Commission to consider information that you believe is exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act, a petition for confidential treatment of the exempt information may be submitted according to the procedures established in § 145.9 of the Commission's regulations.1
The Commission reserves the right, but shall have no obligation, to review, pre-screen, filter, redact, refuse or remove any or all of your submission from https://www.cftc.gov that it may deem to be inappropriate for publication, such as obscene language. All submissions that have been redacted or removed that contain comments on the merits of the Information Collection Request will be retained in the public comment file and will be considered as required under the Administrative Procedure Act and other applicable
1 17 CFR 145.9.
laws, and may be accessible under the Freedom of Information Act.
Burden Statement: The Commission is revising its estimate of the burden for this collection for 3038-0074.The respondent burden for this collection is estimated to be as follows:
Estimated Number of Respondents: 20.
Estimated Average Burden Hours per Respondent: 387.
Estimated Total Annual Burden Hours: 7,740.
Frequency of Collection: Once.
There are no capital costs or operating and maintenance costs associated with this collection.
(Authority: 44 U.S.C. 3501 et seq.) Dated: October 28, 2021.
Robert Sidman,
Deputy Secretary of the Commission.
[FR Doc. 2021-23856 Filed 11-1-21; 8:45 am]
BILLING CODE 6351-01-P
DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
Department of the Army, Corps of Engineers
National Wetland Plant List
AGENCY: Army Corps of Engineers, DoD.
ACTION: Notice.
SUMMARY: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), as part of an interagency effort with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), is announcing the availability of the final 2020 National Wetland Plant List (NWPL). The NWPL provides plant species indicator status ratings, which are used in determining whether the hydrophytic vegetation factor is met when conducting wetland delineations under the Clean Water Act and wetland determinations under the Wetland Conservation Provisions of the Food Security Act. Other applications of the NWPL include wetland restoration, establishment, and enhancement projects.
DATES: The 2020 NWPL will become applicable on November 2, 2021, and will be used in any wetland delineations performed after this date. Delineations completed prior to this date may still use the 2018 NWPL. Completed wetland delineation/ determination forms should reference the version of the NWPL used to complete the form.
ADDRESSES: U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers, Attn: CECW-CO-R, 441 G Street NW, Washington, DC 20314- 1000.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Brianne McGuffie, Headquarters, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Operations and Regulatory Community of Practice, Washington, DC 20314-1000,by phone at 202-761-4750or by email at brianne.e.mcguffie@usace.army.mil.
SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION:
Background
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) administers the National Wetland Plant List (NWPL) for the United States (U.S.) and its territories. Responsibility for the NWPL was transferred to USACE from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) in 2006. The NWPL has undergone several revisions since its inception in 1988. Additions or deletions to the NWPL represent new records, range extensions, nomenclatural and taxonomic changes, and newly proposed species. The latest review process began in 2020 and included review by Regional Panels (RPs), the National Panel (NP), and the public, who provided input on proposed wetland rating changes or additions for 27 species and 48 regional ratings (some species were reviewed for multiple regions) submitted by the public. Twenty of these species were proposed for addition to the NWPL, and seven species were submitted for a rating change request in one or more regions. The proposed indicator changes were announced in a Federal Register Notice, 86 FR 15656, March 24, 2021, with the comment period ending on May 24, 2021. Thirteen comments were received during that time.
Wetland Indicator Status Ratings
On the NWPL, there are five categories of wetland indicator status ratings, used to indicate a plant's likelihood for occurrence in wetlands versus non-wetlands: Obligate Wetland (OBL), Facultative Wetland (FACW), Facultative (FAC), Facultative Upland (FACU), and Upland (UPL). These rating categories are defined by the NP as follows: OBL-almost always occur in wetlands; FACW-usually occur in wetlands, but may occur in non- wetlands; FAC-occur in wetlands and non-wetlands;FACU-usually occur in non-wetlands, but may occur in wetlands; UPL-almost always occur in non-wetlands. These category definitions are qualitative descriptions that better reflect the qualitative supporting information, rather than numeric frequency ranges. The
