Agendia to Showcase Robust Clinical Research at SABCS 2020 Emphasizing Need for Diversity of Data to Treat Breast Cancer Patients

Variety of data confirm the importance of applying genomic analysis to explore and improve outcomes for subpopulations of breast cancer patients

Agendia, Inc., a world leader in precision oncology for breast cancer, announced today that it will present new data from ongoing clinical research evaluating the MammaPrint® and BluePrint® genomic tests at the upcoming 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS 2020), taking place virtually December 8-11, 2020.

These data, which build upon existing clinical research that demonstrates the efficacy of MammaPrint and BluePrint testing to consistently inform optimal treatment planning, highlight Agendia’s many trials in progress that will ultimately impact patient treatment and outcomes.

Specific data selected for poster spotlight discussions include:

BluePrint performance in predicting pertuzumab benefit in genomically HER2-positive patients: a biomarker analysis of the APHINITY trial

Authors : Krop, I., et al.

Session : Spotlight Poster Discussion 3 | Wednesday, December 9, 2020 | 6:30pm – 7:30pm CST

Poster # : PD3-01

5-year outcomes in the NBRST trial: Preoperative MammaPrint and BluePrint breast cancer subtype is associated with neoadjuvant treatment response and survival

Authors : Whitworth, P., et al.

Session : Spotlight Poster Discussion 9 | Thursday, December 10, 2020 | 3:30pm – 4:45pm CST

Poster # : PD9-01

In addition, Laura van’t Veer, PhD, co-founder and Chief Research Officer at Agendia, will be giving an oral presentation on an abstract entitled “How low is low risk: MINDACT updated outcome and treatment benefit in patients considered clinical low risk and stratified by genomic signature, age and nodal status.”

“The MammaPrint and BluePrint assays give patients with breast cancer and their healthcare providers the precise information they need to determine which treatment approach is the most targeted and effective for their situation,” says William Audeh, MD, MS, Chief Medical Officer at Agendia. “Our continued efforts to identify and understand the biologic drivers of breast cancer in large patient populations have also enabled us to look within these to study unique subsets of people, and to offer additional important insights, as we continue to expand knowledge in breast cancer and build a library of data that will be of benefit to patients.”

Following are details of additional Agendia abstracts that have been accepted for SABCS 2020:

How low is low risk: MINDACT updated outcome and treatment benefit in patients considered clinical low risk and stratified by genomic signature, age and nodal status

Authors : van’t Veer, L.J., et al.

Session : General Session 4 | Friday, December 11, 2020 | 8:45am – 11:30am CST

Poster #: PS6-01

Presentation # : Oral Presentation GS4-11 | Presentation 11:15am-11:25am CST | Live Q&A Session 11:25am-11:30am CST

Molecular subtyping by BluePrint improves prediction of treatment responses and survival outcomes in patients with discordant clinical and genomic classification

Authors : Whitworth, P., et al.

Session : Poster Session 4

Poster # : PS4-04

The 70-gene signature (MammaPrint) accurately predicts distant breast cancer recurrence risk in patients aged ≥70 years from the population-based observational FOCUS cohort.

Authors : Noordhoek, I., et al.

Session : Poster Session 6

Poster # : PS6-06

Comparing MammaPrint and BluePrint results between core needle biopsy and surgical resection breast cancer specimens

Authors : McKelley, J., et al.

Session : Poster Session 6

Poster # : PS6-19

MammaPrint and BluePrint as prognostic indicators for elderly patients with early stage breast cancer

Authors : Blumencranz, P.W., et al.

Session : Poster Session 6

Poster #: PS6-41

Racial disparities within Basal-type breast cancer: clinical and molecular features of African American and Caucasian obese patients

Authors : Sharma, D., et al.

Session : Poster Session 7

Poster # : PS7-68

Molecular profiles and clinical-pathological features of Asian early-stage breast cancer patients

Authors : Chen, M., et al.

Session : Poster Session 7

Poster # : PS7-69

Diﬀerential gene expression analysis and clinical utility of MammaPrint and BluePrint in male breast cancer patients

Authors : Crozier, J., et al.

Session : Poster Session 14

Poster # : PS14-11

Differential gene expression in Luminal-type invasive lobular carcinoma and invasive ductal carcinoma by MammaPrint risk stratification

Authors : Lesnikoski, B., et al.

Session : Poster Session 18

Poster # : PS18-03

Using BluePrint to elucidate the molecular heterogeneity of triple negative breast cancers

Authors : Kaklamani, V.G., et al.

Session : Poster Session 18

Poster # : PS18-05

The FLEX real-world data platform explores new gene expression proﬁles and investigator-initiated protocols in early stage breast cancer

Authors : Lee, L., et al.

Session : Ongoing Trials Posters

Poster #: OT-12-01

These data underscore Agendia’s mission to help guide the diagnosis and personalized treatment of breast cancer for all patients throughout their treatment journey.

About Agendia

Agendia is a precision oncology company headquartered in Irvine, California, committed to bringing early stage breast cancer patients and their physicians the information they need to make the best decisions for the full treatment journey. The company currently offers two commercially-available genomic profiling tests, supported by the highest levels of clinical and real world evidence, that provide comprehensive genomic information that can be used to identify the most effective breast cancer treatment possible for each patient.

MammaPrint®, the 70-gene breast cancer recurrence assay, is the only FDA-cleared risk of recurrence test backed by peer-reviewed, prospective outcome data and inclusion in both national and international treatment guidelines. BluePrint®, the 80-gene molecular subtyping assay, is the only commercially-available test that evaluates the underlying biology of a tumor to determine what is driving its growth. Together, MammaPrint® and BluePrint® provide a comprehensive genomic profile to help physicians make more informed decisions in the pre- and post-operative treatment settings.

By developing evidence-based novel genomic tests and conducting groundbreaking research while building an arsenal of data that will help treat breast cancer, Agendia aims to improve patient outcomes and support the evolving clinical needs of breast cancer patients and their physicians every step of the way, from initial diagnosis to cancer-free.

Agendia’s assays can be ordered on core biopsies or surgical specimens with results in as little as 5-7 days to inform pre- and post-operative treatment decisions. For more information on our assays and our ongoing trials, please visit www.agendia.com.

