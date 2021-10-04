Log in
Aggiornamento Agosto 2021

10/04/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Italian Asset Management Market

03 oct 2021 Research Department

The Italian Asset Management market

Overview

Open-end funds: AuM, flows & Asset classes

Mandates and the insurance market

The European Investment Fund Industry

Net assets & sales by fund / fund group domicile

Savings & Wealth

Household saving rate: trend & international comparison

Household financial portfolio & private pension plans

2

The Italian Asset Management market

Overview

Open-end funds: AuM, flows & Asset classes

Mandates and the insurance market

The European Investment Fund Industry

Net assets & sales by fund / fund group domicile

Savings & Wealth

Household saving rate: trend & international comparison

Household financial portfolio & private pension plans

3

The Italian AM market

+3.2

+0.6

2,561

+9.9

+15.1

+20.0

+18.3

+3.0%

+15.7

+21.5

+29.9

III

Perf.

+4.7

-14.4

2,422

II

-1.2

-4.8

+10.4

+14.9

+4.3%

I

1,244

+16.1

49%

-10.9

+0.5

2,307

+15.1

-12.1

+11.3

IV

1,220

51%

Perf.

III

Mand.

I

II

50%

1,317

1,171

50%

1,202

1,136

Funds

Dec 2019

Dec 2020

Aug 2021

4

AuM, net flows & performance, € bn.

Net flows (monthly data)

25

20

15

10

+55

5

0

-5

-15

-10

€ bn

Net flows, €bn, yearly data.

5

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

ASSOGESTIONI - Associazione del Risparmio Gestito published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 08:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS