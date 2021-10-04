Aggiornamento Agosto 2021

The Italian Asset Management Market
03 oct 2021 Research Department
The Italian Asset Management market
Overview
Open-end funds: AuM, flows & Asset classes
Mandates and the insurance market
The European Investment Fund Industry
Net assets & sales by fund / fund group domicile
Savings & Wealth
Household saving rate: trend & international comparison
Household financial portfolio & private pension plans
The Italian Asset Management market
Overview
Open-end funds: AuM, flows & Asset classes
Mandates and the insurance market
The European Investment Fund Industry
Net assets & sales by fund / fund group domicile
Savings & Wealth
Household saving rate: trend & international comparison
Household financial portfolio & private pension plans
The Italian AM market
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+3.2
|
|
+0.6
|
|
2,561
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+9.9
|
|
|
|
|
+15.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+20.0
|
|
+18.3
|
|
|
+3.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+15.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+21.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+29.9
|
|
|
|
|
III
|
|
Perf.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+4.7
|
|
-14.4
|
|
|
|
2,422
|
|
|
|
|
|
II
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.2
|
|
-4.8
|
|
+10.4
|
|
+14.9
|
|
|
+4.3%
|
|
|
|
|
I
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+16.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49%
|
|
|
|
|
-10.9
|
|
|
|
+0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,307
|
|
|
|
|
|
+15.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-12.1
|
+11.3
|
|
IV
|
|
|
|
1,220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Perf.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
III
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mand.
|
|
|
I
|
|
II
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aug 2021
4
AuM, net flows & performance, € bn.
-10
€ bn
Net flows, €bn, yearly data.
Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.
Disclaimer
ASSOGESTIONI - Associazione del Risparmio Gestito published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 08:55:00 UTC.