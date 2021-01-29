Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Acquisition of minority stakes in S IMMO and IMMOFINANZ

01/29/2021 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Acquisition of minority stakes in S IMMO and IMMOFINANZ

29.01.2021 / 18:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Acquisition of minority stakes in S IMMO and IMMOFINANZ

Luxembourg, 29 January 2021

Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate"), the Germany-focussed property investment company, today announces that it has acquired non-controlling minority stakes in two listed Austrian real estate companies with significant exposure to Germany and the DACH region, in line with Aggregate's stated strategy of acquiring undervalued real estate assets privately or through the public markets.

Aggregate has acquired joint control over a 9.03% stake in S IMMO AG ("S IMMO"), the Vienna-listed real estate company focussed on capital cities across Germany and Austria. The S IMMO portfolio comprises of c.70% commercial properties and c.30% residential properties, with c.70% of the portfolio located in Germany. Additionally, S IMMO has a c.6% strategic minority stake in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG ("CA Immo"). As publicly stated on 20 January 2021, Aggregate confirmed that it may be considering a potential acquisition of a stake in CA Immo, which may also include launching a partial takeover offer for shares in CA Immo in accordance with the provisions of the Austrian Takeover Act (ÜbG). There is no certainty that any such acquisition in relation to CA Immo will proceed, nor as to the terms and conditions thereof.

Simultaneously, Aggregate has also acquired joint control over a 10.54% stake in IMMOFINANZ AG ("IMMOFINANZ"), the Vienna-listed real estate company focussed on major office locations in Germany and capital cities in Central and Eastern Europe. Office properties account for c.60% of the portfolio, with retail properties accounting for the remaining portion of the portfolio. The transaction is subject to approvals which are customary in these types of transactions.

These investments in S IMMO and IMMOFINANZ demonstrate Aggregate's long-term strategic commitment towards two significantly undervalued and high-quality real estate businesses as well as its long-term commitment to all their stakeholders and to Austria.

Contact
Benjamin Lee, Group Chief Financial Officer
Tel : +352 20 30 14 60
Mob : +44 7415 121218
b.lee@aggregateholdings.com

About Aggregate Holdings
Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focussed real estate investment company, with interests also in Portugal. The company has c.?4.0bn of assets and a c.?7.0bn gross development value project portfolio. Among some of its assets, Aggregate owns Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest mixed use real estate development project in Central Berlin with c.300,000 sqm of gross construction area, due to be completed by 2023, and to be held long-term for yielding purposes. Additionally, Aggregate also owns VIC Properties, the largest real estate developer in Portugal, with c.600,000 sqm of gross construction area and c.?2.4bn gross development value. Lastly, Aggregate controls a strategic stake of c.27% in Adler Group SA, one Europe's largest residential players with c.?14.6bn of assets, among other investments.


29.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aggregate Holdings SA
Rue Antoine Jans 10
1820 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
ISIN: DE000A184P98
WKN: A184P9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1164604

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1164604  29.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1164604&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pEU regulators approve AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
AQ
01:01pIRLAB THERAPEUTICS : announces change in share capital and number of shares following registered directed share issue
AQ
01:01pTHINK RESEARCH : Completes Acquisition of MDBriefCase, an International Provider of Accredited Digital Education to Clinicians
AQ
01:01pU.S. POSTAL SERVICE : Board of Governors to Meet Feb. 9
PR
01:01pTURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI A.S. : Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
DJ
01:00pENBRIDGE : Michigan approves Great Lakes oil pipeline tunnel permits
AQ
01:00pCREATIVE TECHNOLOGY : BWF Partners with Creative to Add Holography To Badminton Live Streams with SXFI LIVE
AQ
01:00pPUTNAM INVESTMENTS : Announces Distribution Rates for Class A Open-End Funds
BU
12:59pGameStop third biggest short, even as shares shorted falls - S3 Partners
RE
12:59pShort-selling guru Citron says won't publish research again
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : SEC issues warning as GameStop short-selling war resumes
2"GameStop effect" could ripple further as Wall Street eyes short squeeze candidates
3BITCOIN TO ONLINE PETWEAR: 'Papa Musk' lures investors
4EXCLUSIVE: U.S. oil industry seeks unusual alliance with Farm Belt to fight Biden electric vehicle agenda
5EHEALTH, INC. : EHEALTH, INC. : Announces Preliminary Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ