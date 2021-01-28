Log in
Aggregate Holdings S.A.: Company update and LTV guidance

01/28/2021 | 03:02am EST
DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
28.01.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Luxembourg, 28 January 2021
- Adler stake increased to 26.6% reflecting confidence in company and German residential assets
- Aggregate continues to see attractive opportunities available in the current market
- Loan-to-Value for FY 2020 expected to be around 45%

Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate"), the Germany-focussed property investment company, today provides an update on the increase in its strategic stake in Adler Group S.A. ("Adler"), and guidance for its FY 2020 Loan-to-Value ("LTV").

Aggregate's strategic focus across all three of its divisions is to acquire undervalued assets and optimise their scope and scale. Following their optimisation and development, the assets are either added to the portfolio as yielding properties or otherwise sold to institutions and individuals. The focus of Aggregate's investments is Germany, with interests also in Portugal and the German-speaking countries region (DACH).

Business Update
The core of the Financial Real Estate Assets division is Adler, the pure play German residential company with a well-diversified EUR 14.6bn pan German residential real estate portfolio including a unique development pipeline for future growth. Aggregate has demonstrated its strong commitment to Adler and confidence in the long-term prospects of German residential real estate through increasing its strategic stake in Adler to 26.6%. Adler announced a strong set of Q3 results, with the share price finishing 2020 at its highest level for the year.

Aggregate continues to see opportunities in the current environment to buy high quality assets and strategic stakes related to German real estate at attractive prices. The company recently confirmed following market speculation that it may be considering the acquisition of a minority stake in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG ("CA Immo"). The company has low leverage and a high-quality portfolio, with an asset base which is complementary to Aggregate. There is currently no certainty that any such acquisition will proceed, nor as to the terms and conditions thereof.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Aggregate issued EUR 500m of senior bonds with a 6.875% p.a. coupon and a maturity of five years through a EUR 400m initial offering and then a subsequent EUR 100m tap. EUR 283m of the existing EUR 350m notes due 2021 were tendered for exchange in to the new bond as part of the issuance.

Outlook
Aggregate has demonstrated that its portfolio is very well positioned for the current environment. Residential real estate in Germany has proven to be very resilient through the Covid crisis, and prime mixed use real estate (Quartier Heidestrasse) has also continued to perform well. For FY 2020, Aggregate expects its LTV to be around 45%, and maintains its guidance of around or below 50% LTV in the medium-term.

Contact
info@aggregateholdings.com

About Aggregate Holdings
Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focussed real estate investment company, with interests also in Portugal. The company has ?3.6bn of assets and a ?6.8bn gross development value project portfolio over three divisions pro forma as of FY19. The Build-to Hold Division contains Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest mixed use real estate development in Central Berlin with over 230,000 sqm of gross lettable area, which is due to be fully completed by 2023. The Build-to-Sell division contains VIC, the largest developer in Portugal, with two developments on the Lisbon waterfront and a development near to Comporta, just south of Lisbon on the coast. The flagship Prata project will have first completions in early 2021, with full completion in 2023. The Financial Real Estate assets division includes the 26.6% strategic stake in Adler as well as other real estate assets and investments.

Aggregate Financial Services is not a subsidiary of, and is separate from, Aggregate Holdings.


28.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aggregate Holdings SA
Rue Antoine Jans 10
1820 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
ISIN: DE000A184P98
WKN: A184P9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1163881

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1163881  28.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1163881&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
