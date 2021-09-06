Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aggregate Holdings SA: Invitation to the conference call on 07 September 2021, 3:00 CEST (2:00 UK)

09/06/2021 | 04:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Aggregate Holdings SA: Invitation to the conference call on 07 September 2021, 3:00 CEST (2:00 UK)

06.09.2021 / 10:16
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aggregate Holdings SA: Invitation to the conference call on 07 September 2021, 3:00 CEST (2:00 UK)

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

Luxembourg - 06 September 2021. Aggregate Holdings SA invites all bond investors and interested parties to the presentation of H1 2021 results in a telephone conference on 07 September 2021 at 3:00 CEST (2:00 UK).

For the conference call, please use the dial-in numbers listed below:

Location Phone Number
Germany +4969201744220
Luxembourg +35227302111
United Kingdom +442030092470
United States +18774230830

PIN: 34828701#

When prompted, please provide the PIN number to dial-in.

You will be greeted by an operator and put through to the conference after giving your name. Please make use of the early dial-in opportunity (10 minutes before the start of the event) so that we can start the event on time.

The presentation will also be broadcasted live via webcast. Please use the link:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/aggregateholdings20210907/en

Contact
Benjamin Lee, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer
Tel : +352 20 30 14 60
Mob : +44 7415 121218
b.lee@aggregateholdings.com

Boris Lemke, Investment Director
Tel : +352 20 30 14 60
Mob : +44 7943 025474
b.lemke@aggregateholdings.com

Olaf Zapke, Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 69 921874-89
Mob: +49 (0) 170 7641 971
Finsbury Glover Hering
olaf.zapke@fgh.com

About Aggregate Holdings

Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focussed real estate company, with interests also in Portugal. The company had EUR 4.8bn of assets and a project portfolio with a EUR 5.0bn gross development value as at FY 2020. Aggregate's Build & Hold division at year end included Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest mixed use real estate development project in Central Berlin with c.295,000 sqm of gross construction area, and has recently acquired project "Fürst", the prime asset located on Kurfürstendamm in central Berlin with c.183,000 sqm of gross construction area. Both these Build & Hold assets are due to be completed by 2023. In addition, Aggregate has recently acquired a real estate portfolio, of which it intends to develop c.675,000 sqm in Berlin. Aggregate's Build & Sell division also owns VIC Properties, the largest real estate developer in Portugal, with c.570,000 sqm of gross construction area and EUR 2.5bn gross development value. Additionally, Aggregate holds a long-term 26.6% strategic stake in Adler Group SA, one of Europe's largest residential players, among other investments.


06.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aggregate Holdings SA
Rue Antoine Jans 10
1820 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
ISIN: DE000A184P98
WKN: A184P9
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1231382

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1231382  06.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231382&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:35aDEFI TECHNOLOGIES : RegTech Start-ups as a credible gateway for institutional investors to get into DeFi
AQ
04:33aSÜSS MICROTEC SE : Correction of a release from 03/09/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:32aChinese automaker Geely hires former Bentley design chief
RE
04:32aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Our subsidiary in Indonesia helps the community respond to COVID-19- Provides oxygen for healthcare facilities and holds workplace vaccinations for employees and neighborhood residents -
PU
04:32aAlternative transport fuels elements of the European Union's “Fit for 55” package
PU
04:32aCHANGES TO THE RENEWABLE ENERGY DIRECTIVE REVISION AND REFUEL EU PROPOSALS : Greenhouse gas savings and costs in 2030
PU
04:32aMD MEDICAL INVESTMENTS : Group posts 66% ebitda, 83% net profit growth in 1h 2021
PU
04:32aINTERTRUST N : Five reasons for choosing a third-party AIFM
PU
04:32aCEZ A S : Information on npp temelín 172 / 2021
PU
04:32aSASOL : and UCT researchers collaborate on the use of commercial iron catalysts...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares lifted by prospect of lower rates for longer
2Binance removes Singapore products on main platform after regulator's w..
3Tech gains keep European stocks just below record highs
4JD.com says founder Liu to step away from day-to-day operations
5Kalyan Jewellers India : India's August gold imports nearly double as p..

HOT NEWS