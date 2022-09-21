Advanced search
Aggressive Fed hikes rates another 75 bp, surprising no one

09/21/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
The William McChesney Martin Jr. Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 3.00%-3.25% on Wednesday and signaled more large increases to come in new projections showing its policy rate rising to 4.40% by the end of this year before topping out at 4.60% in 2023 to battle continued strong inflation.

The U.S. central bank's quarterly economic projections, meanwhile, showed the economy slowing to a crawl in 2022, with year-end growth at 0.2%, rising to 1.2% in 2023, well below the economy's potential. The unemployment rate is projected to rise to 3.8% this year and 4.4% in 2023. Inflation is seen slowly returning to the Fed's 2% target in 2025.

STOCKS: The S&P 500 turned lower, and lost 25.02 points, or 0.65%, to 3,830.91

BONDS: Benchmark 10-year note yields fell. The price rose 3/32 to yield 3.5632%, from 3.573% late on Tuesday. The 2-year note yield surged. It was last down 7/32 in price to yield 4.0805%, from 3.964%.

FOREX: The dollar index extended a gain to up 1.089%, with the euro down 1.31% to $0.9839.

THOMAS HAYES, CHAIRMAN AND MANAGING MEMBER, GREAT HILL CAPITAL, NYC

"This is as hawkish as it gets and the only way to back off it is in the press conference if Powell says we're going to remain data dependent."

"As we found through history, the initial knee jerk reaction tends to be wrong. But markets really do want to see Powell signal some flexibility moving forward in order to kind of stabilize the market. So I think you want to hear him say 'data dependent,' 'flexible,' but at the same time stand firm in terms of their commitment to bring inflation down."

RYAN DETRICK, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, CARSON GROUP, OMAHA

"It was a rather hawkish 75 basis point hike, and (the Fed) left the door wide open for even more rate hikes before the end of the year."

"The dot plots confirm more hikes are coming than were previously expected.

"The Fed is willing to produce a good deal of pain to the economy, and potentially to the stock market in order to rein in the runaway inflation we've been seeing this year."

"The economic expectations from the Fed are quite disappointing. The economy is quickly slowing."

"Yields and the dollar both moved higher on the hawkish Fed stance, pressuring stocks once again."

The economic expectations from the Fed are quite disappointing, the econ is quickly slowing. The Fed is okay with this with their hawkish stance in order to slow inflation.

The Powell press conf is coming up. He will continue to pull his inner Paul Volcker and stress how important it is to bring inflation under control, even if it potentially slows the economy and causes pain for most consumers."

(Compiled by the U.S. Finance & Markets Breaking News team)


© Reuters 2022
