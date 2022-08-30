Aggressive Fed spurs worries over stock valuations

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks are looking
expensive again to some investors, as the Federal Reserve’s
hawkish message lifts bond yields and pushes market participants
to reassess equity valuations.
The S&P 500’s forward price-to-earnings ratio, a common
metric for valuing stocks, has crept back up to around 17 times
earnings after a sharp rebound in equities from their mid-June
low.
That valuation - far below the nearly 22 times forward P/E
stocks commanded at the start of the year - may have seemed
reasonable earlier this month, when markets were rallying on
hopes that the Fed would end its monetary tightening sooner than
previously anticipated.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell all but crushed those hopes with
an unambiguously hawkish message at last week’s Jackson Hole
conference, and some investors now believe stock valuations may
have to fall further to reflect the risks of rising bond yields
and a looming recession.
Comparatively modest valuations were one of the biggest
positives the market possessed at the end of the second quarter,
when stocks stood near their lowest levels in 1-1/2 years after
a six-month shellacking and forward P/E hovered at just above 15
times, said Matthew Miskin, co-chief investment strategist at
John Hancock Investment Management.
After rallying 10% from their mid-June lows, stocks are "not
pricing in as much risk, and that is something that the market
is going to have to grapple with as we get through the back half
of 2022,” Miskin said.
Among the dangers to equities is a rise in Treasury yields
that has accelerated as investors come around to the idea that
the Fed is determined to raise interest rates higher than
markets had previously expected.
Climbing Treasury yields, which move inversely to bond
prices, tend to pressure equities, in part because U.S.
government bonds offer a risk-free alternative to stocks. Rising
yields weigh particularly on valuations of companies such as
those in the technology sector that have high expected future
earnings and are significant parts of indexes like the S&P 500
.
The mid-June low for the S&P 500 came as the yield on the
10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to about 3.5%, its highest level
in over a decade. After sliding during the summer, the 10-year
yield has rebounded to 3.1%.
As a result, the equity risk premium, the extra return
investors expect to receive for holding stocks over risk-free
government bonds, has recently fallen to roughly its lowest
point since 2009, according to the Wells Fargo Investment
Institute. Analysts there recommend that investors skew their
portfolios away from equities and toward fixed income and
commodities.
The stock market is "incredibly expensive when compared to
the now-higher 10-year yield,” said Sameer Samana, senior global
market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
The S&P 500 has fallen 5% since Powell’s speech on Friday,
as investors adjust their expectations for how high the Fed will
lift rates. The S&P 500 was down 0.9% on Tuesday
afternoon.
“The market had too quickly priced in a soft landing and had
little room for error left,” wrote Keith Lerner, co-chief
investment officer at Truist Advisory Services. “However, even
after the pullback, it’s too soon to say the risk/reward is
compelling.”
Still, current valuations are at a “premium level” given
uncertainty in the earnings outlook and continued monetary
tightening, Lerner said in a note on Monday. Based on current
forward earnings projections, Lerner estimates a decline in the
S&P 500's P/E to 15 times would put the index at just above
3,600, around its June lows and equivalent to a drop of more
than 10% from Monday's closing level.
To be sure, there have been compelling arguments for owning
stocks in recent months.
A better-than-expected U.S. second-quarter earnings season,
despite a cloudy economic outlook, helped fuel the recent
rebound in stocks. S&P 500 earnings are now expected to rise
about 8% in 2022.
But the profit outlook stands to weaken if the Fed raises
rates so much that it results in a recession, as some investors
expect. Data indicates more analysts are cutting earnings
estimates as opposed to raising them, wrote Morgan Stanley
strategists, presenting another potential threat to valuations.
Troy Gayeski, chief market strategist for FS Investments,
said he sees little reason to own most stocks as the Fed hikes
rates.
"We are staying very defensive," he said. "It's an
environment to protect capital."
