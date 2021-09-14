AgileX Robotics Announces Launch of LIMO, the World's First Multi-modal Mobile Robot with AI Modules

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile robot experts AgileX just announced the launch of LIMO - an ROS-based multi-modal car with 4 steering modes and open-source software that is perfect for ROS beginners as well as advanced programmers. This exciting new robotics platform has virtually unlimited applications for education, business and industry and is available now here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/agilexrobotics/limo-multi-modal-mobile-robot-with-ai-modules

LIMO is an incredibly versatile and multifunctional robotic platform for designing and programming robot AI. It uses the modular programming languages ROS 1 or ROS 2 to achieve many functional purposes including mapping, navigation, obstacle avoidance, path planning, and more for educational, commercial and industrial applications.

"At AgileX Robotics, our vision is to enable all industries and individuals with the ability to improve productivity and efficiency through robot technology. Our latest product, LIMO is a powerful yet easy-to-use mobile robotic platform that is perfect for learning ROS, completing tasks for business and education, and beginning a journey in the exciting world of robotics. We designed LIMO to be easy to use with an intuitive programming method and open-source capabilities. It's the best way to get started with robotic AI." - CEO AgileX, Jidong Wei

Four steering modes make LIMO substantially superior to other robots in its class. The available modes are: Omni Wheel Steering, Tracked Steering, Four-Wheel Differential Steering and Ackermann Steering. These advanced steering modes plus built-in 360° scanning LiDAR and RealSense infrared camera make the platform perfect for industrial and commercial tasks.

Equipped with four other USB ports and powered by Nvidia Jetson Nano, LIMO can be fully customized with other hardware according to one's needs. LIMO can be connected with open-source ROS 1 & ROS 2. Programming Demo, ROS Packages and Simulation powered by Gazebo are supported as well. With these incredible features, LIMO can achieve precise self-localization, SLAM & V-SLAM mapping, route planning and autonomous obstacle avoidance, reverse parking, traffic light recognition, and more.

LIMO, the world's first multi-modal mobile robot with AI modules is currently being launched via a Kickstarter campaign to reward early adopters with special deals and pricing. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/agilexrobotics/limo-multi-modal-mobile-robot-with-ai-modules

Media Contact: limo@agilex.ai

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment