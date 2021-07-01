Log in
AgomAb Therapeutics : Expands Senior Team with General Counsel and Head of Clinical Operations

07/01/2021 | 05:01am EDT
AgomAb Therapeutics NV (‘AgomAb’), a privately held Belgian biotherapeutics company developing agonistic antibodies for the regeneration of damaged tissue, announced today the appointment of two new members to its senior team to further strengthen the company’s clinical, legal and corporate development capabilities. Ellen Lefever will join AgomAb as General Counsel, bringing extensive legal and transaction experience in the biotech industry. Tim Van Kaem will contribute additional clinical development strength as Head of Clinical Operations.

“As we progress into the next phase of the company, we are excited to welcome Ellen and Tim to the team,” said Tim Knotnerus, Chief Executive Officer at AgomAb Therapeutics. “They bring important legal and clinical development expertise and will enable us to further execute on our ambitious strategy to transform regenerative medicine.”

Ellen Lefever joins the AgomAb leadership team from Galapagos NV, where she worked since 2014, most recently serving as Deputy General Counsel. In this role, she led the internal corporate law department and advised on all corporate development activities, including the company’s Nasdaq IPO and secondary offerings. Prior to Galapagos, she worked at corporate law firms Linklaters, Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett and Eubelius. Ellen holds an LL.M. from Stanford Law School and a master’s degree in law from the University of Leuven.

Tim Van Kaem also joins AgomAb from Galapagos NV, where he worked from 2012 to 2021 in multiple leadership positions in the clinical development and project management departments. Most recently he served as Team Leader of the Drug Development Project Management Leaders. Prior to Galapagos, he held multiple clinical research positions at Novellas Healthcare, PRA Health Sciences and Johnson & Johnson.

About AgomAb

AgomAb is pioneering therapies that modulate regenerative pathways to achieve structural tissue repair and functional organ recovery. Our growing pipeline of highly specific monoclonal antibodies is designed to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions that involve inflammatory, metabolic and fibrotic processes. By combining new scientific insights with robust development expertise, we are building a company to lead to the emergence of truly regenerative medicines.


