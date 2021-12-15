Log in
Agomab Therapeutics Completes Acquisition of Origo Biopharma

12/15/2021 | 02:01am EST
Agomab Therapeutics NV (‘Agomab’) announced today the closing of the Origo Biopharma acquisition. The transaction, first announced on October 28th, 2021, combines Spanish biotech Origo Biopharma and its pipeline of organ-restricted small molecule drug candidates targeting the transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β) pathway with Agomab’s hepatocyte growth factor (HGF)-targeting programs. The merged company will focus on developing therapeutics that translate growth factor signaling pathways into innovative therapies for the treatment of fibrosis related diseases.

“Through this acquisition, we have taken a big step in broadening our clinical-stage pipeline and are ultimately one step closer to bringing meaningful treatments to patients with fibrotic diseases. The synergies between Origo’s unique small molecule platform and Agomab’s antibody capabilities, combined with our collective expertise in targeting growth factors, will allow us to accelerate the development of novel therapeutic candidates,” said Paul van der Horst, Chief Business Officer at Agomab Therapeutics. “We would like to thank all the parties who have supported the completion of this transaction.”

Agomab will integrate the full Origo team as well as its facilities in Touro and Barcelona in Spain into its current organization, complementing Agomab’s headquarters in Belgium and research laboratories in Italy.

About Agomab
Agomab is translating a deep expertise in growth factor biology to pioneer and develop novel treatments that aim to resolve fibrosis, repair tissue structure and restore organ function. Combining new scientific insights with robust drug development and a long-term corporate vision, we are building a broad clinical pipeline of differentiated programs with disease modifying potential in severe organ failure and fibrotic diseases.


© Business Wire 2021
