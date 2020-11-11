Log in
AgreeYa Solutions : Honored by Workforce Logiq as a 2020 Proven Performer

11/11/2020 | 01:43pm EST

Global Software, Solutions and Services Firm Highlighted by Workforce Logiq as a High-Performing Talent Partner

AgreeYa Solutions, a leader in software, solutions and services, was recently named one of Workforce Logiq’s 2020 Proven Performers. Created in 2016, Workforce Logiq’s annual Supplier Proven Performer Awards recognize high-performing talent supply partners that enable its ongoing contingent staffing excellence.

The 2020 proven performers were selected based on a variety of criteria including customers serviced, cycle time, submittals per requisition, percentage of submittals hired, program compliance, fill ratio and more. Workforce Logiq analyzed these metrics across a 12-month period and created a total performance score used to select the winners.

“We are honored to be acknowledged for our staffing services excellence as one of Workforce Logiq’s 2020 Proven Performers—further cementing AgreeYa’s position as a leader in IT staffing solutions,” said Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. “AgreeYa is committed to delivering top talent to our clients quickly and cost-effectively. We’re delighted to partner with Workforce Logiq, and be among its top one percent of suppliers to receive its 2020 Proven Performer designation, to deliver high-quality talent and measurable results.”

With over two decades of experience providing full-service staffing solutions, AgreeYa has a deep understanding of numerous industries and skill categories to provide the most suitable candidates to fit any organizations’ unique workforce needs. The company’s areas of staffing specialization include contract, contract-to-hire, borderless workforce, permanent and project staffing, as well as managed solutions and statement-of-work solutions.

Key differentiators that set AgreeYa’s staffing solutions apart from others include:

  • Capability to support small, large and complex programs
  • Flexible delivery and pricing models
  • Best practices and tools for rapid recruitment
  • Focus on people, process and delivery
  • Access to a large pool of pre-qualified talent on a local and national level
  • Robust candidate screening process with in-house technical business experts

To learn more about AgreeYa Solutions’ staffing services, visit: www.agreeya.com/staffing.

ABOUT AGREEYA SOLUTIONS: AgreeYa Solutions is a global systems integrator delivering a competitive advantage for its customers through software, solutions and services. Established in 1999, AgreeYa is headquartered in Folsom, Calif., with an international footprint and a team of more than 1,800 professionals. AgreeYa works with 500+ organizations ranging from Fortune 100 firms to small and large businesses across industries such as telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, pharma/life sciences, utilities, technology, public sector and others. AgreeYa has received considerable recognition in the industry for its technology leadership, quality processes and customer success, including: designation as a Microsoft Gold partner and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), CMMI certification, ISO 9001:2015 compliance, Stevie Awards’ 2019 Company of the Year Bronze Winner and Top 5 for 2019 Sacramento Area Software Developers and 2019 Sacramento Area Information Technology Consulting Companies by Sacramento Business Journal. AgreeYa Solutions engages with its customers as a trusted partner to live its motto of “building its future on your success.” Its software portfolio includes QuickApps (an award-winning suite of SharePoint web apps and pre-built templates), Site Administrator (which allows users to gain insight for improved compliance and governance of their SharePoint environments), Recovery Manager (a solution for rapid and scalable SharePoint content restoration), BeatBlip (which simplifies software test automation) and COGENT (a comprehensive end-to-end case management solution for collections agencies and law firms.) As part of its solutions and services offerings, AgreeYa provides intranet/portal, content management, and collaboration, mobile, cloud and infrastructure solutions, business intelligence and big data analytics, product engineering, application development and management, independent software testing and staffing services—including IT, non-IT and risk/compliance/anti-money laundering (AML) solutions. Discover more at www.agreeya.com or connect with AgreeYa on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
