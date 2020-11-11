AgreeYa Solutions : Honored by Workforce Logiq as a 2020 Proven Performer

Global Software, Solutions and Services Firm Highlighted by Workforce Logiq as a High-Performing Talent Partner

AgreeYa Solutions, a leader in software, solutions and services, was recently named one of Workforce Logiq’s 2020 Proven Performers. Created in 2016, Workforce Logiq’s annual Supplier Proven Performer Awards recognize high-performing talent supply partners that enable its ongoing contingent staffing excellence.

The 2020 proven performers were selected based on a variety of criteria including customers serviced, cycle time, submittals per requisition, percentage of submittals hired, program compliance, fill ratio and more. Workforce Logiq analyzed these metrics across a 12-month period and created a total performance score used to select the winners.

“We are honored to be acknowledged for our staffing services excellence as one of Workforce Logiq’s 2020 Proven Performers—further cementing AgreeYa’s position as a leader in IT staffing solutions,” said Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. “AgreeYa is committed to delivering top talent to our clients quickly and cost-effectively. We’re delighted to partner with Workforce Logiq, and be among its top one percent of suppliers to receive its 2020 Proven Performer designation, to deliver high-quality talent and measurable results.”

With over two decades of experience providing full-service staffing solutions, AgreeYa has a deep understanding of numerous industries and skill categories to provide the most suitable candidates to fit any organizations’ unique workforce needs. The company’s areas of staffing specialization include contract, contract-to-hire, borderless workforce, permanent and project staffing, as well as managed solutions and statement-of-work solutions.

Key differentiators that set AgreeYa’s staffing solutions apart from others include:

Capability to support small, large and complex programs

Flexible delivery and pricing models

Best practices and tools for rapid recruitment

Focus on people, process and delivery

Access to a large pool of pre-qualified talent on a local and national level

Robust candidate screening process with in-house technical business experts

