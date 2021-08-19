AgreeYa Solutions : Reports Mid-year Company Achievements

Global Software Leader Receives Awards for Providing Innovative Solutions and Support for Businesses in First Half of 2021

AgreeYa Solutions, a leader in software, solutions and services, is pleased to report its mid-year company achievements including industry recognitions, new product launches and updates and customer success stories. Its efforts in the first half of the year highlight its commitment to providing technological innovations to give client businesses a competitive edge.

AgreeYa was recognized this year with a Bronze Stevie® award under the Company of the Year – Computer Software – Large category. It also earned recognition as a Grand Trophy Winner in the Globee® 16th Annual 2021 IT World Awards with recognition across three categories (1) Hot Company of the Year | Artificial Intelligence for its efforts to reduce IT helpdesk load, and quick adoption to cloud and data security; (2) Best Deployments and Customer Success of the Year in USA for helping millions live longer with an app to help them avoid air-quality health hazards and (3) Company Rethinking of the Year | Creative Way Companies are Rethinking Business Models During COVID-19 for its efforts to improve work-from-home environments with advanced technologies.

In the past six months, AgreeYa continued to enhance its product offerings to better meet its customers’ needs. It launched CogentCollect, a web-based debt collection management solution that enables agencies and firms to maintain compliance while automating and optimizing their collections process by leveraging an anytime anywhere solution with the flexibility of remote working. AgreeYa debuted its on-demand Test Automation as a Service (Taas) engagement model along with BeatBlip Business Process Automation (BPA) to support end-to-end process automation spanning a diverse set of systems to help bring efficiency and transparency into clients’ business processes. The QuickApps 6.15 Update was released in May to further accelerate and simplify application development in SharePoint without coding.

In the first half of the year, AgreeYa was proud to secure its largest deals for its Cogent solutions with a Michigan-based law firm, and QuickApps for O365 with an industry-leading online payroll and HR solutions provider. It was also recognized as a top performer by many of its customers, gaining numerous cross-sell opportunities to expand its work with existing customers. Additionally, AgreeYa’s proven track record in the data analytics and BI helped it secure a deal to help build an enterprise AI platform for better business decision making. In response to COVID, AgreeYa also developed a solution to help better manage the California COVID-19 vaccination program.

“As organizations around the world continue to strategize and adjust to the changing face of the pandemic, we are proud to be a trusted partner providing innovative solutions to meet their needs,” said Ajay Kaul, managing partner of AgreeYa Solutions. “We are pleased with our progress over the last six months and look forward to continuing to support businesses around the globe in the months ahead.”

AgreeYa was active at industry events speaking on trends and providing end-users valuable tips. It presented “A Winning Approach to Test Automation that Guarantees Both Speed and Quality” at STAREAST’s 2021 Virtual Conference. This presentation offered software managers, developers, test professionals and quality engineers’ insights on leading strategies that test teams can adopt to avoid common pitfalls and deliver superior quality software testing, while keeping costs in check. AgreeYa hosted a session at the RPA Summit titled: “Orchestrate Business Process with Intelligent Automation.” The session explored how intelligent automation is shaping the future of work and how organizations can streamline business processes using intelligent automation technologies, along with tips on how to choose the right automation platform. The team also participated in the Microsoft Ignite 2021 event as a Microsoft Global Systems Integrator and Gold Partner.

AgreeYa stood bullish on the staffing business witnessing almost 60% growth in the first half of the year, compared to the previous period in 2020. Many existing customers accredited AgreeYa as their top-performing staffing partner. In addition, AgreeYa added 13 new clients to its roster.

To support the growing business, AgreeYa made five new hires spanning delivery and sales in the U.S. This included the hire of Herb Labrada as associate director of solutions to lead operations and strategy for delivering innovative solutions around robotic process automation, digital transformation, AI/ML and more. AgreeYa also re-certified as an ISO 9001:2015 company underscoring its consistent efforts to improve quality standards.

