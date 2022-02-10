Log in
Agreement between the BCRA and the DSIK

02/10/2022 | 03:23pm EST
The BCRA and the DSIK Sign a Memorandum to Promote Financial Education and Inclusion

The BCRA and the German Sparkassenstiftung for International Cooperation (DSIK) signed a memorandum to strengthen cooperation regarding financial education and inclusion.

The overall goal of the agreement is to strengthen the federal financial education program developed by the BCRA by improving the technological infrastructure and methodologies that have an impact on financial inclusion, giving priority to the most vulnerable sectors of the population. In addition to technical cooperation, the agreement provides for the financing of educational projects in Argentina by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany.

The cooperation memorandum was signed today by Miguel Pesce, President of the BCRA, and Niclaus Bergmann, Managing Director of the DSIK, at a virtual meeting. During the meeting, the President of the BCRA highlighted the importance of financial education, one of the pillars of the development and inclusion policies carried out by the BCRA. "Financial education is fundamental for the social and economic development of people," pointed out Pesce, and he added: "the role of education is essential; we train teachers who, through the Argentine educational system, teach students how to navigate the financial system."

In turn, Bergmann underlined the importance of the agreement and asserted: "It is an honor for us to sign a memorandum with the BCRA and to have such an important and strategic local partner institution to carry out joint financial education projects in order to support financial inclusion in Argentina." "Financial inclusion is crucial for the development of the country; there is a clear correlation between financial inclusion and economic growth," Bergmann concluded.

The Financial Regulations Deputy General Management Office of the BCRA and the Regional Office of the DSIK in Argentina will be in charge of implementing the agreement.

Daniela Bossio, Financial Regulations Deputy General Manager; Gastón Repetto, Financial Inclusion Senior Manager; and Mariano Iglesias, Financial Education Manager, also attended the meeting. Rodolfo Monsberger, Managing Director of the DSIK in Argentina; Karin Klein, South American Projects Manager; and consultants Laura Theissen and María Eugenia Magliano also took part in the meeting.

February 8, 2022

Disclaimer

Banco Central de la Republica Argentina published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 20:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS