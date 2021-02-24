Log in
Agreements reached between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the European Union

02/24/2021 | 05:08pm EST
  • 23 February 2021

    Three documents added: - Letter from European Commission Vice-President Šefčovič proposing extension of provisional application of UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement. - Letter from Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster agreeing to the extension of provisional application of UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement. - Draft decision of the UK-EU Partnership Council extending provisional application of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

  • 17 February 2021

    As part of an analytical review of the figures describing the TCA fisheries outcomes, a small number of changes have been made to the summary explainer, to ensure that the estimated value of the UK's negotiated quota uplift is described as clearly as possible.

  • 2 February 2021

    In response to stakeholder feedback, a number of minor drafting changes have been made to the summary explainer in relation to the Fisheries Heading. These are stylistic rather than substantive changes to ensure the effect of the agreed provisions is explained as clearly as possible.

  • 31 December 2020

    Adding: Exchange of letters between the United Kingdom and the European Atomic Energy Community on provisional application of the Agreement for Cooperation on the Safe and Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy: 30 December 2020

  • 28 December 2020

    This updated version of the treaty replaces the one published on 26 December. The only change is to correct an error in the name of one Member State.

  • 26 December 2020

    Following documents added: Trade and Cooperation Agreement (including Annexes and Protocols), Declarations, Nuclear Cooperation Agreement and Agreement on Security Procedures for Exchanging and Protecting Classified Information.

  • 24 December 2020

    HTML version added

  • 24 December 2020

    First published.

Disclaimer

British Prime Minister's Office published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 22:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
