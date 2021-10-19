AgriCann Solutions Announces Executive VP Appointment

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2021) - AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Company" or "AgriCann"), a rapidly expanding full-service premium Cannabis nursery and craft industry supplier and retailer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Sancewicz as Executive Vice-President, Operations.

Adam is a performance driven business professional with a proven record of implementing ambitious marketing and growth strategies to meet and exceed scalable business development objectives. With a true passion for business, his entrepreneurial creativity and start-up experience will contribute leadership, support and organization to AgriCann's ambitious growth strategy to deliver exceptional genetics, supplies and services to the premium craft cannabis marketplace.

Stock Options

The Company announces the grant of 480,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to a consultant of the Company, to purchase up to 480,000 Common Shares of the Company as part of its compensation procedures. Options being granted have an exercise price of $0.50 per share and are exercisable for a period of two years from the date of grant, and vest in stages over the course of two years with 12.5% or 60,000 options vesting at the end of each three-month period.

The Options are being granted pursuant to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and with this grant there are a total of 480,000 stock options outstanding which is equal to approximately 3.5% of the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares.

About AgriCann Solutions Corp.

AgriCann Solutions Corp. is a "Reporting Issuer" created as result of a statutory plan of arrangement completed by The Valens Company in 2015. AgriCann operates wholly owned subsidiary Craft Nurseries Canada Inc. ("CNC"), licensed under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations effective May 21, 2021 to produce and sell unique premium cannabis and hemp genetics, including clones, pre-veg and veg plants, to licensed producers and cannabis retail stores. AgriCann is currently executing an aggressive buy-and-build roll-up strategy with several share-exchange acquisitions pending completion (see our June 25 2021 news release). AgriCann currently has 13,564,091 common shares outstanding.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. The Company will provide further updates respecting these initiatives as developments occur. There can be no assurance that interests in any or all of these or additional projects being pursued will be acquired, funded and/or commercialized.

