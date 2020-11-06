Log in
AgriCann Solutions Completes Private Placement

11/06/2020 | 02:30pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2020) - AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Company", "AgriCann" or "ASC") is pleased to announce it has closed a private placement of 5,800 $100 Convertible Debentures (collectively the "CDs") as announced and detailed in a October 30, 2020 news release, for proceeds of $580,000.

Insiders directly or indirectly subscribing for these CDs include Tim Tombe ($250,000), Robert van Santen ($250,000), and Chris MacPherson ($25,000), non-arm's-length parties to the Company by virtue of holding more than 10 per cent of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a fully diluted basis, and/or holding officer and director positions in the Company.

About AgriCann Solutions Corp.

The Company is a "Reporting Issuer" that originated as one of three spinouts upon completion of a statutory plan of arrangement completed by The Valens Company (formerly Valens GroWorks Corp.) on March 12, 2015. The Company seeks to acquire a suitable business opportunity with potential for scalable near-term cash flow and sustainable growth to create shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF AGRICANN SOLUTIONS CORP.

(signed) "Rob van Santen"
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Robert van Santen, CA, CPA, CMT
Telephone: +1.604.608.1999

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law. The Company will provide further updates respecting these initiatives as developments occur. There can be no assurance that interests in any or all of these or additional projects being pursued will be acquired, funded and/or commercialized.

AgriCann Solutions Corp.
400-1771 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6G 1C9
Tel. +1.604.608.1999 ~ Fax. +1.778.379.9990

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67655


© Newsfilecorp 2020
