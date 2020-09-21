Log in
Agricultural Input Price Index

09/21/2020 | 04:00am EDT
Agricultural Input Price Index (Agricultural-IPI) increased by 6.74% annually and 0.61% monthly

Agriculture-PPI (2015=100) increased by 0.61% compared to previous month, increased by 3.94% compared to December of the previous year, increased by 6.74% compared to same month of the previous year and increased by 8.53% compared to twelve months averages, in July 2020.

Monthly changes with respect to previous month by main groups, goods and services currently consumed in agriculture index increased by 0.55% and goods and services contributing to agricultural investment index increased by 0.97%. The goods and services currently consumed in agricultural index increased by 6.21% and goods and services contributing to agricultural investment index increased by 10.06% compared to same month of the previous year.

Annual rate of changes of Agricultural-IPI (%), July 2020

The highest annual decrease was realized 10.51% in veterinary expenses subgroup

The other subgroups that indicated a decrease were plant protection and pesticides with 2.77% and fertilizer and soil improvers with 2.66% amongst the subgroups. On the other hand, maintenance of materials with 16.49%, other goods and services with 11.28% and animal feedingstuffs with 9.78% were the subgroups where high annual increases realized.

Agricultural-IPI annual rate of changes in subgroups (%), July 2020

The highest monthly decrease was 0.25% in animal feedingstuffs subgroup

In July 2020, the other subgroup that indicated a decrease was fertilizer and soil improvers with 0.09%. On the other hand, energy; lubricants with 2.70% and other goods and services with 1.15% were the subgroups where high monthly increases realized.

Agricultural - IPI monthly rate of changes in subgroups (%), July 2020

The next release on this subject will be on October 21, 2020.

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 07:59:07 UTC
