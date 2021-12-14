Log in
Agricultural Marketing Infrastructure

12/14/2021 | 08:18am EST
Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
Agricultural Marketing Infrastructure
Posted On: 14 DEC 2021 6:08PM by PIB Delhi

The Government is implementing Agricultural Marketing Infrastructure (AMI), a sub-scheme of Integrated Scheme for Agricultural Marketing (ISAM) under which assistance is provided for construction/ renovation of godowns/ warehouses in the rural areas in the States to enhance the storage capacity for agriculture produce. Under the scheme, Government provides subsidy at the rate of 25% and 33.33% on capital cost of the project based on the category of eligible beneficiary. Assistance is available to Individuals, Farmers, Group of farmers/growers, Agri-preneurs, Registered Farmer Produce Organizations (FPOs), Cooperatives, and state agencies etc. The scheme is demand driven.

Since 01.04.2001 and up to 30.09.2021, a total of 40,985 storage infrastructure projects (Godowns), with storage capacity of 708.67 Lakh MT for beneficiaries including farmers have been assisted under AMI sub-scheme in the country which includes 3669 projects in Maharashtra and 1195 projects in Tamil Nadu. The State wise details of number of applications received and number of projects of beneficiaries assisted including farmers with storage capacity is at Annexure-I.

Further, Government has approved a new central sector scheme of financing facility viz., Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) of Rs. 1,00,000 Crore to provide a medium-long term loan facility for investment in viable projects for post-harvest market infrastructure including warehousing facility and community farming assets through interest subvention and financial support. AIF provides financial support in terms of Interest Subvention and Credit Guarantee on loans for post harvest management projects like Warehouses, Cold Chains, Silos etc. and building community farming asset projects. Under the scheme, loans are provided by banks and financial institutions to Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), Marketing Cooperative Societies, Farmer Producers Organizations (FPOs), Self Help Groups (SHGs), Farmers, Joint Liability Groups (JLG), Multipurpose Cooperative Societies, Agri-entrepreneurs, Startups and Central/State agency or Local Body sponsored Public Private Partnership Project. All loans under this financing facility have interest subvention of 3% per annum up to a limit of Rs.2 crore. This subvention is available for a maximum period of 7 years. Further, credit guarantee coverage is available for eligible borrowers from this financing facility under Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme for a loan up to Rs. 2 crore. The State wise applications received and sanctioned for warehouse facilities (dry and cold storage, silos) is at Annexure-II.

State - wise application received and storage infrastructure assisted under Agricultural Marketing Infrastructure (AMI) sub-scheme of ISAM from 01.04.2001 to 30th Sept, 2021

S. No.

State

No. of Applications received

No. of projects assisted

Storage Capacity assisted

(in MT)

Andhra Pradesh

1484

1434

5774816

Arunachal Pradesh

1

1

945

Assam

351

339

1048147

Bihar

1111

1086

706051

Chhattisgarh

606

598

1946917

Goa

1

1

299

Gujarat

12054

11970

4964855

Haryana

2333

2279

6793655

Himachal Pradesh

88

88

30826

Jammu & Kashmir

15

15

88027

Jharkhand

37

35

182708

Karnataka

4869

4673

3948654

Kerala

211

209

105903

Madhya Pradesh

6148

4404

12880328

Maharashtra

3868

3669

6938524

Meghalaya

16

16

21012

Mizoram

1

1

302

Nagaland

36

36

32814

Odisha

702

695

1019830

Punjab

1769

1761

6814459

Rajasthan

1791

1585

3097690

Tamil Nadu

1203

1195

1435980

Telangana

1057

852

5003968

Tripura

5

5

28764

Uttar Pradesh

1221

1183

5600253

Uttrakhand

296

291

786272

West Bengal

2576

2564

1614834

Total

43850

40985

70866833

State wise received and sanctioned applications for warehouse facilities (dry and cold storage, silos) under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF)

Amount in Rupees Crore

S. No.

States

Application Received on portal

Sanctioned*

No.

Amount

No.

Amount

1

MADHYA PRADESH

2069

1728

1381

1243

2

RAJASTHAN

473

379

324

304

3

MAHARASHTRA

299

430

151

171

4

GUJARAT

242

378

148

140

5

UTTAR PRADESH

1250

499

394

305

6

TELANGANA

300

344

548

423

7

HARYANA

99

205

36

54

8

ANDHRA PRADESH

1574

2432

1306

910

9

KARNATAKA

763

389

959

666

10

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

77

10

12

1

11

PUNJAB

74

120

50

59

12

TAMIL NADU

76

86

27

16

13

BIHAR

59

74

18

15

14

CHHATTISGARH

86

129

35

47

15

JHARKHAND

27

31

7

5

16

WEST BENGAL

30

113

14

14

17

ODISHA

22

60

14

11

18

KERALA

38

67

9

5

19

UTTARAKHAND

11

15

5

7

20

ASSAM

9

9

4

5

21

HIMACHAL PRADESH

8

24

3

5

22

MANIPUR

3

1

0

0

23

DELHI

2

4

1

1

24

Tripura

2

2

0

0

25

Nagaland

1

1

0

0

26

Puducherry

1

2

0

0

27

Chandigarh

1

3

0

0

Total

7596

7535

5446

4407

* Sanction includes in-principle sanctioned projects by cooperative institutions.

This information was given by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

****

APS/IA/JK



(Release ID: 1781430)Visitor Counter : 11


Disclaimer

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare of the Republic of India published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 13:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
