Agricultural Marketing Service : Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT) 0 10/02/2020 | 02:25pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DAIRY MARKET NEWS WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 28 - OCTOBER 2, 2020 VOLUME 87, REPORT 40 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (10/2) BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.5100. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.5085 (-0.0430). CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.9550 and 40# blocks at $2.6100 The weekly average for barrels is $1.8120 (+0.1735) and blocks, $2.5775 (+0.0010). NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.1225. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.1275 (+0.0440). DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.3900. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.3870 (+0.0110). CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Although there is a large price gap between blocks and barrels on the CME, barrel prices have ascended this week. This is a positive note for cheese contacts regarding market tones. Cheese production remains fairly robust in all regions. Milk supplies, even in the East where milk is typically tighter, is adequate. Spot milk prices, on a slow spot trading week in the Midwest, were Class to $1.50 over for the third year in a row during week 40. Mozzarella and other pizza style cheese sales remain strong, even during COVID-19 restrictions at eateries. Barrel producers report having some extra inventories, but not at concerning levels. One potential issue with the strengthening markets is prices have, in a very short time, become less competitive internationally. BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream volumes are generally becoming more accessible for butter churners across the nation. As a result, the national butter production is described as lively as manufacturers prepare for year-end holiday needs. Print and bulk butter inventories are adequate for current retail demands. Food service demand is very high right now, as the USDA box program pulls from the butter supply. Interest is good from bakeries, food processors, and private label brands. Butter market tones are feeling the bearish effect of cold storage increases, but contacts' Q4 expectations are mixed from sideways to bullish. Regionally, bulk prices are 4.5 to 7.5 cents over the market in the West; flat to 5.0 in the Central, and 2.0 to 7.0 over the market in the East. FLUID MILK AND CREAM: Milk is plentiful in the Northeast. Mid-Atlantic milk is balanced. Southeast milk production is slightly picking up. Florida milk production is climbing a bit. Class I sales are moderately steady. The Midwest narrative on milk production remains similar to previous weeks, but contacts expect some stronger upticks in the upcoming weeks with cooler weather in all parts of the region. Milkfats are up, while protein levels have slipped, according to some farmers and that has been a continuation for most of this year. In general, Class I perked up as more kids are in school or are expected to be in school soon. Spot milk trading into cheese plants was quiet. Spot milk prices ran from Class to $1.50 over, which is the same range as the last two years during week 40. A large majority of cheesemakers are getting their production needs met via contracted supplies. A few more plants have started production after a week, or more, offline, due to updates and/or maintenance. California milk outputs are steady to up compared to the prior week. Class I sales remain steady. Class II sales have declined. Processing plants are being run a bit below full capacity. The market tone is steady. Arizona milk outputs are within seasonal norms. Milk supplies and sales are in good equilibrium. Milk holdovers are higher in New Mexico because a few large dairy processing plants are working on annual maintenance projects and couldn't take as many loads of milk as they usually do. Manufacturing facilities are being run at full capacities. Milk production has increased. Pacific Northwest milk production continues at a steady pace. Manufacturers report milk and cream supplies are adequate for most processing needs without any surprises. Strong and steady describes milk production in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado. Warm days and cool nights are setting up almost perfect cow comfort weather. While fires are still a concern along the West Coast, air quality in the mountain states has improved from several weeks ago. Milk volumes are plentiful, and manufacturers are running at capacity. Cream demands are growing in the East and Midwest but declining in the West. F.O.B. cream multiples are 1.3000 - 1.4000 in the East, 1.2800 - 1.3500 in the Midwest, and 1.0500 - 1.2600 in the West. DRY PRODUCTS: Low/medium heat nonfat dry milk (NDM) shifted noticeably higher on firmer markets in all regions. Central and East dry buttermilk powder prices inched up on the top of the range. Western free on board spot prices for dry buttermilk are higher on the range, but mixed on the mostly series. This week, the national free on board spot prices for dry whole milk are mixed as a few trades pulled down the bottom price of the range, but the top remained unchanged. Dry whey prices shifted up in most facets in the Central region. Dry whey prices are higher on the top of the range. In the West, f.o.b. prices for dry whey are trending up on both ends of the range and at the bottom of the mostly series. The whey protein concentrate 34% price range is unchanged, but the mostly price series narrowed. Lactose prices are steady to lower. The top of the price range and the bottom of the mostly price series moved down slightly this week. Acid and rennet casein prices are steady. ORGANIC DAIRY MARKET NEWS: Federal Milk Market Order 1, in New England, reports utilization of types of organic milk by pool plants. During August 2020, organic whole milk utilization totaled 12.1 million pounds, sinking from 16.2 millio n -CONTINUED ON PAGE 1A- TABLE OF CONTENTS Product Highlights/CME/DMN at a Glance Weekly CME Cash Trading/Butter Markets Cheese Markets Fluid Milk and Cream Nonfat Dry Milk/Dry Buttermilk/Dry Whole Milk 1 Dry Whey/WPC 34%/Lactose/Casein 6 2 U.S Dairy Cow Slaughter/Class Milk Prices/NDPSR/Futures 7 3 Organic Dairy Market News 8 4 DMN Monthly Averages 9 5 August Agricultural Price Highlights 11 September Final Class Prices by Order 12 Dairy Graphs G1 National Retail Report - Dairy Dairy Market News Contacts DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR SEPTEMBER 28 - OCTOBER 2, 2020 PRICES ($/LB) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES Commodity Range Mostly Commodity Range Mostly Commodity Range Mostly NDM BUTTERMILK LACTOSE Central Low/Med. Heat 1.0600 1.1600 1.0800 1.1200 Central/East 0.9100 1.0300 Central/West 0.3900 0.6300 0.4550 0.5500 Change 0.0400 0.0600 0.0500 0.0600 Change N.C. 0.0050 Change N.C. -0.0100 -0.0050 N.C. Central High Heat 1.1200 1.2400 West 0.9000 1.0300 0.9300 0.9800 WPC 34% Change -0.0100 0.0400 Change 0.0500 0.0100 0.0300 N.C. Central/West 0.7100 1.0250 0.8050 0.9250 West Low/Med. Heat 1.0200 1.1675 1.0800 1.1400 WHEY Change N.C. N.C. 0.0550 -0.0200 Change 0.0225 0.0400 0.0500 0.0600 Central 0.2800 0.3700 0.3150 0.3500 CASEIN West High Heat 1.1000 1.2975 Change N.C. 0.0150 0.0150 0.0100 Rennet 3.4700 3.5525 Change N.C. 0.0400 West 0.3175 0.3850 0.3300 0.3600 Change N.C. N.C. DRY WHOLE MILK Change 0.0250 0.0050 0.0100 N.C. Acid 3.6000 3.8000 National 1.5800 1.7500 Northeast 0.3000 0.3575 Change N.C. N.C. Change -0.0700 N.C. Change N.C. 0.0050 ANIMAL FEED WHEY Central 0.2700 0.3000 Change N.C. N.C. WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 28 - OCTOBER 2, 2020 DAIRY MARKET NEWS VOLUME 87, REPORT 40 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE -CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1- pounds in 2019. The August 2020 butterfat content was 3.29 percent, up from 3.27 in August 2019. The utilization of organic reduced fat milk in August this year, 12.6 million pounds, decreased from 15.6 million pounds a year earlier. The August 2020 butterfat content for organic reduced fat milk, 1.41 percent, declined from 1.42 percent the previous year. September 2020 in-store surveys of supermarkets in selected U.S. cities show that prices for organic whole milk in the half gallon container ranges from $3.13 in Atlanta, GA., to $5.84 in Pittsburg, PA. Surveyed cities that experienced noteworthy changes in prices from August 2020, included Atlanta, GA., down 14 cents; Minneapolis, MN., down 25 cents; and New Orleans, LA., down 70 cents. Denver, CO was the only city to post an increase in the organic whole milk half gallon price, up 10 cents. The U.S. September 2020 simple average price was $4.09, down 4 cents from last month. Overall, organic milk retail prices trend steady to lower. NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): Conventional retail advertisements, on the whole, increased by 21 percent from last week. Organic ads decreased by 43 percent. Conventional shred cheese, in eight ounce packages, was the most advertised item. Milk, in gallon containers, was the most advertised organic item this week. Conventional milk advertisement numbers jumped by 234 percent week to week, while organic bottled milk ads decreased 29 percent. The weighted average price for conventional half gallon milk containers is $2.65, compared to $4.01 for organic half gallons. This equates to an organic premium of $1.36. Conventional cheese advertisements grew 15 percent week to week. There were no organic cheese advertisements reported this week. Cheese, in eight ounce blocks, held a weighted average price of $2.41, two cents below last week's price. Yogurt advertisements, on the conventional aisle, increased by six percent, while organic yogurt ads grew 1 percentage point. Conventional Greek yogurt, in four to six ounce containers, was the most advertised yogurt item this week, with an average price of $.92. AUGUST AGRICULTURAL PRICE HIGHLIGHTS: The All Milk price received by farmers was $18.80 in August, down $0.10 from August 2019. The alfalfa hay price was $172.00 in August, down $7.00 from August 2019. The corn price was $3.12 in August, down $0.81 from August 2019. The soybean price was $8.66 in August, up $0.44 from August 2019. The milk-feedprice ratio was 2.50 in August, up 0.24 from August 2019. The index of prices received by farmers for dairy products during the month of August 2020 was down 8.5 to 93.5. Compared to August 2019, the index was down 0.5 (- 0.5%) percent. The index of prices paid by farmers for commodities and services, interest, taxes, and wage rates in August 2020 was up 0.2 points to 109.9. Compared with August 2019, the index was unchanged 0 points (0.0 percent). SEPTEMBER FINAL CLASS PRICES BY ORDER: The following are the September 2020 class prices under the Federal milk order pricing system and changes from the previous month: Class II: $13.16 ($-0.11),Class III: $16.43 ($-3.34),and Class IV: $12.75 ($+0.22). Under the Federal milk order pricing system, the butterfat price for September 2020 is $1.5932 per pound. Thus, the Class II butterfat price is $1.6002 per pound. The protein and other solids prices for September 2020 are $3.3935 and $0.1241 per pound, respectively. These component prices set the Class III skim milk price at $11.25 per cwt. The September 2020 Class IV skim milk price is $7.43, which is derived from the nonfat solids price of $0.8253 per pound. Product Price Averages: The product price averages for September 2020 are butter $1.4871, nonfat dry milk $1.0014, cheese $1.7741, and dry whey $0.3196. -1A- DAIRY MARKET NEWS, SEPTEMBER 28 - OCTOBER 2, 2020 -2- VOLUME 87, REPORT 40 COMMODITY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY :: WEEKLY :: WEEKLY SEP 28 SEP 29 SEP 30 OCT 1 OCT 2 CHANGE AVERAGE CHEESE BARRELS $1.6750 $1.7300 $1.8000 $1.9000 $1.9550 :: (+0.2950) :: $1.8120 (+0.0150) (+0.0550) (+0.0700) (+0.1000) (+0.0550) :: :: (+0.1735) 40 POUND BLOCKS $2.5625 $2.5650 $2.5725 $2.5775 $2.6100 :: (+0.0550) :: $2.5775 (+0.0075) (+0.0025) (+0.0075) (+0.0050) (+0.0325) :: :: (+0.0010) NONFAT DRY MILK GRADE A $1.1100 $1.1300 $1.1400 $1.1350 $1.1225 :: (+0.0225) :: $1.1275 (+0.0100) (+0.0200) (+0.0100) (-0.0050) (-0.0125) :: :: (+0.0440) BUTTER GRADE AA $1.5025 $1.5100 $1.5100 $1.5100 $1.5100 :: (+0.0075) :: $1.5085 (N.C.) (+0.0075) (N.C.) (N.C.) (N.C.) :: :: (-0.0430) DRY WHEY EXTRA GRADE $0.3850 $0.3850 $0.3850 $0.3900 $0.3900 :: (+0.0125) :: $0.3870 (+0.0075) (N.C.) (N.C.) (+0.0050) (N.C.) :: :: (+0.0110) Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average Change is the difference between current and previous Weekly Average. Computed by Dairy Market News for informational purposes. This data is available on the Internet at WWW.AMS.USDA.GOV/MARKET-NEWS/DAIRY NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found at www.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html BUTTER MARKETS NORTHEAST In the East, print butter clearing to retail continues to fuel butter production for some butter manufacturers, as the industry thrusts into the peak buying season. Although cream pricing is higher, at times, than butter producers desire, they must meet their butter obligations during the final quarter of the year. Some retail feature activity is scheduled to occur which will potentially clear heavier volumes. With that said, anecdotal comments circulating the market suggest there could be a shortage of print as the year comes to an end. Otherwise, print and bulk are adequate for current butter demand. Food service demand is very high right now, as the USDA box program pulls from the butter supply. Interest is good from bakeries, food processors, and private label brands. The prices for bulk butter sales are reported 2-7 cents over the CME Group, with various time frames and averages used. Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: +0.0200 - +0.0700 Secondary Sourced Information: CME TRADING CME Group's Tuesday spot butter trading ended the day at $1.5100 down from the $1.6200 close a week ago. CENTRAL Butter production continues steadily at Midwestern plants. Cream supplies have begun to tighten in the East, but regional butter makers are still finding spots at similar multiples locally and from the West. There are some expectations from butter plant managers that cream could tighten in the near term. Retail and food service demand is reported as stronger week to week. Retail customers, in some cases, have been given notice that butter quarters may be short in the final quarter of the year. Butter contacts suggest current retail loss leader promotions may be short lived. Although bulk butter is clearly available, production capacity is limited for grocery retail orders. Butter market tones are feeling the bearish effect of cold storage increases, but contacts' Q4 expectations are mixed from sideways to bullish. Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter 0.0000 - +0.0500 Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: WEST Western retail butter demand is showing signs of a seasonal bump. Buyers are asking manufacturers about available supplies. Grocers have let processors know they plan to run some instore specials soon and want to make sure of coverage. The steady pull on print supplies through the summer has some shoppers wondering if warehouse stocks are ready for the fall and winter holiday baking season. Bulk inventories are heavy, but print stocks are bit thin for this time of year. Manufacturers say their food service sales are weak. There is a wide range of school activity, from in person to fully virtual, making food service needs hard to read. Restaurants are recognizing that as the weather changes, having to move indoors may put an end to some businesses unless regulators allow more indoor capacity. Overall, bulk butter sales are moving slowly without any fervor. Cream is available and churns are active. Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: +0.0450 - +0.0750 Secondary Sourced Information: CME CLOSING PRICE The Grade AA butter price at the CME Group on Wednesday closed at $1.5100, compared to the weekly average price of $1.5515 from last week. DAIRY MARKET NEWS, SEPTEMBER 28 - OCTOBER 2, 2020 -3- VOLUME 87, REPORT 40 CHEESE MARKETS NORTHEAST In the East, cheese production is healthy. Cheese makers are clearing stable milk volumes to cheese vats. Manufacturers' inventory levels are adequate for spot/contract orders. Market participants report cheese markets are showing signs of firmness. CME block and barrel prices continue to move higher. Industry contacts note government food programs are purchasing additional cheese orders and other dairy product items. Cheese sales into educational institutions vary from school to school at this time. Foodservice sales are mixed throughout the region. Restaurants continue to struggle with indoor dining limitations. Mozzarella and provolone cheese sales into pizzerias are steady, as numerous eateries are altering dine in options with takeout/delivery. Retail sales are fairly unchanged. There are some reports cheese sales are higher compared to last year with consumers demanding more dairy products for at home cooking. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheddar 40 pound Block 3.0250-3.3125 Muenster 3.0125-3.3625 Process American 5 pound Sliced 1.7400-2.2200 Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts 3.8075-4.1300 MIDWEST Cheese sales reports are mixed, but generally healthy. Mozzarella and provolone demand is strong. Some cheesemakers say higher cheese market prices are creating buying hesitancy. That said, when inventories get low, buyers are ordering heavily. Barrel producers continue to suggest inventories are available, but not overly concerning at the moment. Contractual milk supplies are fulfilling the needs of most cheese plant managers. Some plants that have undergone maintenance are back up and running, so production is a little more even among Midwestern plants. Spot milk markets have been and are remaining quiet, but early spot prices are falling closer to Class. Cheese market tones are mostly bullish. A bearish factor is the large barrel and block price rift, currently in the low $.80s. WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Blue 5 pounds 3.2075-4.2775 Brick 5 pounds 2.9400-3.3650 Cheddar 40 pound Block 2.6625-3.0625 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.9150-3.1200 Mozzarella 5-6 pounds 2.7400-3.6850 Muenster 5 pounds 2.9400-3.3650 Process American 5 pound Loaf 1.7250-2.0850 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 3.3225-3.4400 WEST In the West, the cheese market is struggling to maintain a good bal- ance. Despite reports of good overall sales, the market is still facing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on customers/sellers' behaviors. Block cheese inventories are tighter than those of barrel cheese. This has translated into higher block cheese prices compared to barrels. According to industry contacts, the increase in government purchases is impacting cheese prices and availabilities. At the moment, U.S. cheese prices are not as competitive in the international market as they were a few weeks ago. Cheese production is active in the West. Most processing plants are running at full capacity. Inventories vary depending on the type of cheese and the processor, but they are mostly unchanged from the previous week. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheddar 10 pound Cuts 2.9000-3.1000 Cheddar 40 pound Block 2.6525-3.1425 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.8875-3.1625 Process American 5 pound Loaf 1.7425-1.9975 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 3.6150-4.0450 FOREIGN TYPE In Germany, food retailers increased their intakes of sliced cheese. The summer vacation time is ending and that's impacting retail orders. Cheese manufacturers report being satisfied with domestic sale levels. Cheese deliveries to Southern Europe are steady; however, sale volumes vary from one southern European country to another. Because of concerns about the exchange rate between the US dollar and the euro, contract negotiations between Germany and non-European countries for the first quarter of 2021 cheese coverages are more diffi- cult. German cheese stocks remain of a young age structure. Inventories are not expected to recover in the autumn because semi-hard cheese production tends to be lower at this time of the year due to seasonal declines in milk yield. Cheese outputs are steady. Prices are stable in Germany. In the U.S., domestic prices for blue, gorgonzola, parmesan, and Romano have increased by $.2200, whereas all other prices are steady. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS) VARIETY : NEW YORK : DOMESTIC : IMPORTED Blue : 2.6400-5.2300 : 3.0850-4.5725* : : Gorgonzola : 3.6900-5.7400 : 3.5925-4.3100* Parmesan : -0- : 4.4725-6.5625* Romano : -0- : 4.2750-6.4300* Sardo Romano (Argentina) : 2.8500-4.7800 : -0- Reggianito (Argentina) : 3.2900-4.7800 : -0- Jarlsberg : 2.9500-6.4500 : -0- Swiss : -0- : 3.8450-4.1675 Swiss (Finland) : 2.6700-2.9300 : -0- * = Price change. COLD STORAGE WEEKLY COLD STORAGE HOLDINGS - SELECTED STORAGE CENTERS IN THOUSAND POUNDS - INCLUDING GOVERNMENT STOCKS 09/28/2020 : BUTTER : CHEESE : 68710 77208 09/01/2020 : 76114 : 81072 CHANGE : -7404 : -3864 % CHANGE : -10 : -5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 18:24:04 UTC 0 Latest news "Economy & Forex" 03:06p Slower U.S. job gains anticipated; permanent unemployment in focus RE 03:03p Racial gap in U.S. jobless rate narrows for first time in 5 months RE 02:56p U.S. Black-white joblessness gap narrows, but not for right reasons RE 02:54p Vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris still on RE 02:54p Oct. 7 vice presidential debate between vice president mike pence and u.s. senator kamala harris to go ahead - debate commission RE 02:48p EXCLUSIVE : Airbnb aims to raise roughly $3 billion in IPO - sources RE 02:46p TREASURIES-Yields remain range-bound after jobs data, Trump diagnosis RE 02:43p GLAXOSMITHKLINE : U.S. appeals court revives GlaxoSmithKline verdict against Teva RE 02:35p Press release - Hearing of Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis on trade portfolio PU 02:33p White House Takes Issue With FDA's Plans For Authorizing A COVID-19 Vaccine - WSJ RE