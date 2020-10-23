Agricultural Marketing Service : Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT) 0 10/23/2020 | 02:05pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DAIRY MARKET NEWS WEEK OF OCTOBER 19 - 23, 2020 VOLUME 87, REPORT 43 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (10/23) BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.4350. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.4635 (-0.0190). CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.4550 and 40# blocks at $2.7725 The weekly average for barrels is $2.3440 (+0.1710) and blocks, $2.7530 (+0.0390). NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.0975. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.1150 (-0.0210). DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.3850. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.3820 (-0.0080). CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheese production rates continue fairly robustly in most of the country. COVID-19 related quarantines for some plant employees in the Midwest have a handful of plant managers processing with lighter crews. Milk production continues to seasonally increase with cooler weather. Therefore, milk is available for Class III production. Additionally, retail demand is strong ahead of the holiday season. Cheese inventories are reportedly tight on the barrel side, as barrels are reported as balanced to somewhat tighter, as well. Cheese market tones are currently bullish. Barrel prices continue to push toward those of block prices. That said, questions remain regarding government purchasing past the end of this month. BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Butter production levels are variable across the country. In the East, butter output is steady on moderate churning. In the Central region, butter producers continue to churn steadily as late-week cream has remained available. In the West, sourcing cream has not been a problem for butter makers as availability ticks higher, even as seasonal competition from Class II manufacturing takes form. Nationwide, butter demand reports remain positive. Retail customers are active ahead of the fall/holiday rush. Food service continues to edge up weekly, but pales in comparison to recent years. Regionally, bulk prices are 2.0 to 7.0 cents over the market in the East; flat to 5.0 in the Central, and 2.0 to 7.5 above the market in the West. FLUID MILK: Milk production is level to increasing in the East. Mid-Atlantic milk loads are traveling to other regions for immediate needs. In the Midwest, current milk output is flat to higher. In California, milk production is down. Class I sales are healthy from the retail sector. In Arizona, milk production is steady, while New Mexico milk output is up. Bottlers' requests are higher for eggnog production. Milk production is strong in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah and Colorado. Educational institutions' Class I demands are mixed throughout the country. Condensed skim markets are fairly steady, with stable loads clearing to seasonal ice cream making. Cream markets are holding a stable tone. F.O.B. cream multiples for all Classes are 1.30-1.43 in the East; 1.25-1.40 in the Midwest; and 1.05- 1.28 in the West. DRY PRODUCTS: Throughout the regions, low/medium heat nonfat dry milk (NDM) prices are steady to higher. Spot trading activities are healthy. Export interest continues to be strong. Buttermilk powder prices are mostly steady. Outside of contractual needs, trading activity is lighter this week. Market conditions hold a stable tone. Dry whole milk prices are unchanged on moderate trading. The market tone is balanced. Dry whey prices are steady to growing. Numerous loads are trading around the mid to high $0.30s. Buyers' demands are solid. Whey protein concentrate 34% prices are unchanged. Market participants note markets are somewhat quiet, as many buyers are holding off on spot purchases. Lactose prices are steady. Current demands are mixed. There are signs of a bearish market. Prices for both acid and rennet casein are unchanged on light spot market activity. INTERNATIONAL DAIRY MARKET NEWS: WESTERN EUROPE OVERVIEW: Netherlands unofficial milk production estimates for early October indicate seasonal declines slightly lower than expected. France and Germany are believed to have slowed the seasonal decline. The German seasonal low point is expected to occur in mid-November. -CONTINUED ON PAGE 1A- TABLE OF CONTENTS Product Highlights/CME/DMN at a Glance 1 Dry Whey/WPC 34%/Lactose/Casein 6 November Advanced Class Prices by Order 11 Weekly CME Cash Trading/Butter Markets 2 U.S. Dairy Cow Slaughter/Class Milk Prices/NDPSR/Futures 7 June Milk Sales 12 Cheese Markets 3 International Dairy Market News 8 August Milk Sales 13 Fluid Milk and Cream 4 September Milk Production 9 Dairy Graphs G1 Nonfat Dry Milk/Dry Buttermilk/Dry Whole Milk 5 September Cold Storage 10 National Retail Report - Dairy DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR OCTOBER 19 - 23, 2020 PRICES ($/LB) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES Commodity Range Mostly Commodity Range Mostly Commodity Range Mostly NDM BUTTERMILK LACTOSE Central Low/Med. Heat 1.0800 1.1700 1.0900 1.1300 Central/East 0.9500 1.0300 Central/West 0.3900 0.6300 0.4500 0.5500 Change N.C. 0.0200 N.C. N.C. Change N.C. N.C. Change N.C. N.C. N.C. N.C. Central High Heat 1.1300 1.2500 West 0.9300 1.0300 0.9400 0.9800 WPC 34% Change -0.0200 N.C. Change 0.0100 N.C. N.C. N.C. Central/West 0.7500 1.0400 0.8200 0.9400 West Low/Med. Heat 1.0700 1.1750 1.1000 1.1500 WHEY Change N.C. N.C. N.C. N.C. Change 0.0300 N.C. 0.0100 N.C. Central 0.3200 0.4100 0.3400 0.3700 CASEIN West High Heat 1.1300 1.3050 Change 0.0200 0.0100 N.C. 0.0100 Rennet 3.4650 3.5525 Change N.C. N.C. West 0.3375 0.4300 0.3675 0.4000 Change N.C. N.C. DRY WHOLE MILK Change N.C. 0.0300 0.0075 0.0200 Acid 3.6000 3.8250 National 1.5500 1.7500 Northeast 0.3200 0.3900 Change N.C. N.C. Change N.C. N.C. Change N.C. 0.0050 ANIMAL FEED WHEY Central 0.2800 0.3000 Change N.C. N.C. DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR OCTOBER 12 - 23, 2020 PRICES ($/MT) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES Commodity Range Commodity Range Commodity Range SMP WHOLE MILK POWDER BUTTER W. Europe 2500 2675 W. Europe 3125 3375 W. Europe 3950 4200 Change N.C. -25 Change -25 N.C. Change N.C. N.C. Oceania 2825 2900 Oceania 2975 3100 Oceania 3625 3825 Change -25 -325 Change 25 -25 Change 350 125 S. America 2750 2950 S. America 3000 3100 BUTTEROIL Change N.C. N.C. Change N.C. N.C. W. Europe 4725 5125 WHEY Change 25 50 W. Europe 850 1000 CHEDDAR CHEESE Change N.C. -25 Oceania 3750 3925 Change 100 50 WEEK OF OCTOBER 19 - 23, 2020 DAIRY MARKET NEWS VOLUME 87, REPORT 43 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE -CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1- Irish milk production is viewed as continuing to be ahead of last year at this time. A new development in Germany is increased manufacturing and sales of UHT milk. This is attributed to consumer interest in stocking up on milk as a precautionary measure related to concerns of COVID-19 related milk supply disruptions. EASTERN EUROPE OVERVIEW: Dairy exports from Belarus remain strong January - August 2020 compared with January - August 2019. Export volumes and percent changes for the period include butter, 58,000 MT, +4.9 percent; cheese, 173,000 MT, +11.8 percent; SMP, 85,000 MT, +6.4 percent; WMP, 19,000 MT, 24.2 percent; and dry whey, 91,000, +29 percent, according to CLAL data made available to USDA. OCEANIA OVERVIEW: AUSTRALIA: Profitability is believed to be increasing for many dairy producers in south and west Australia. This is attributed to lower feed costs and greater pasture health and availability. Some northern dairy producers report that purchasing fodder rather than irrigating using high priced water has increased milk yields and helped with profit levels. Shifting milk contracts in Gippsland seem to be leading to a cheese plant being closed because the processor who lost milk intake volumes can no longer efficiently operate. It is uncertain which of two plants may close. NEW ZEALAND: A large New Zealand dairy cooperative has increased the prior forecast for farmgate milk prices, 5.90 - 6.90 New Zealand dollars per kg of milk solids. It was announced last week that the 2021 forecast is now a range of 6.30 - 7.30 New Zealand dollars per kg of milk solids. Cited as enabling the increase was improved demand in China, quick recovery from COVID-19 impacts, and strong demand for WMP. However worrisome factors that could have an adverse impact as the season proceeds are mentioned to be currency exchange rate volatility, increased milk supply from the US and EU, and uncertainty as to future COIVID-19 impacts and possible global economic slowing. SOUTH AMERICA OVERVIEW: In Argentina and Uruguay, farm milk production continues to increase during this spring season and is very close to the peak of the year. So far this year, farm milk intakes are well above 2019 levels, as noted by some contacts. The fat and protein components in milk continue to improve, which is typical during this time of year. Feed supply available for dairy herds is generally ample, while quality is reported as fair/good, although some farming areas are experiencing drought conditions due to La Niña. Having said this, the volumes of milk available for processing bottled milk, cheese, and yogurt are more than adequate. Meanwhile, exports of dairy products are active within and outside the region. In Brazil, milk production is growing, but at a slow pace. Unlike Argentina and Uruguay, milk output in Brazil is well below the levels of the previous year, a result of the past prolonged drought that impacted the main farm zones of the country. Although the drought has eased in the main dairy areas of the country, many tambos continue struggling with milk yields. The slow recovery on milk production is highly correlated to the low availability and quality of concentrate and forage. NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): This week, the total number of conventional ads decreased 7 percent, and organic ads decreased 25 percent. Conventional ice cream in 48 to 64-ouncecontainers was the most advertised dairy item. The weighted average advertised price of conventional 1-poundbutter is $3.14, compared to $5.29 for organic 1-poundbutter. A signal of the upcoming holiday season appeared in this week's retail ad survey. The weighted average price for egg nog in quart containers is $2.99. The total number of conventional cheese ads decreased 2 percent, while organic cheese ads increased 97 percent. The weighted average price for conventional 8- ounce cheese shreds is $2.53, up 5 cents from last week. Organic 8- ounce cheese shreds have a weighted average price of $3.74, up 25 cents from last week. The resulting organic price premium for 8-ouncecheese shreds is $1.21. SEPTEMBER MILK PRODUCTION (NASS): Milk production in the 24 major States during September totaled 17.2 billion pounds, up 2.4 percent from September 2019. August revised production, at 17.8 billion pounds, was up 1.9 percent from August 2019. The August revision represented an increase of 1 million pounds or less than 0.1 percent from last month's preliminary production estimate. Production per cow in the 24 major States averaged 1,944 pounds for September, 36 pounds above September 2019. The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major States was 8.85 million head, 46,000 head more than September 2019, and 6,000 head more than August 2020. Milk production in the United States during the July - September quarter totaled 55.3 billion pounds, up 2.0 percent from the July - September quarter last year. The average number of milk cows in the United States during the quarter was 9.36 million head, 1,000 head less than the April - June quarter, but 39,000 head more than the same period last year. SEPTEMBER COLD STORAGE (NASS): On September 30, U.S. cold storage holdings of butter totaled 343.9 million pounds, down 7.0 percent from the previous month, but up 18.0 percent from September 2019. Natural American cheese holdings total 772.6 million pounds, 2.0 percent lower than the previous month, but no change from September 2019. Total natural cheese stocks were 1,360.3 billion pounds, 1.0 percent lower than last month and 1.0 percent lower than September 2019. NOVEMBER ADVANCED CLASS PRICES BY ORDER (FMMO): The base Class I price for November 2020 is $18.04 per cwt, an increase of $2.84 per cwt when compared to October 2020. A Class I differential for each order's principle pricing point (county) is added to the base price to determine the Class I Price. For November 2020, the advanced Class IV skim milk pricing factor is $8.00 per cwt, the Class II skim milk price is $8.70 per cwt, and the Class II nonfat solids price is $0.9667 per pound. The two-weekproduct price averages for November 2020 are: butter $1.5188, nonfat dry milk $1.0657, cheese $2.2550, and dry whey $0.3428. JULY FLUID MILK SALES (FMMO): Total Fluid Products Sales of 3.7 billion pounds of packaged fluid milk products were shipped by milk handlers in July 2020. This was 2.4 percent higher than a year earlier. Estimated sales of total conventional fluid milk products increased 1.9 percent from July 2019 and estimated sales of total organic fluid milk products increased 10.7 percent from a year earlier. AUGUST FLUID MILK SALES (FMMO): Total Fluid Products Sales of 3.7 billion pounds of packaged fluid milk products were shipped by milk handlers in August 2020. This was 5.8 percent lower than a year earlier. Estimated sales of total conventional fluid milk products decreased 6.4 percent from August 2019 and estimated sales of total organic fluid milk products increased 4.2 percent from a year earlier. -1A- DAIRY MARKET NEWS, OCTOBER 19 - 23, 2020 -2- VOLUME 87, REPORT 43 COMMODITY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY :: WEEKLY :: WEEKLY OCT 19 OCT 20 OCT 21 OCT 22 OCT 23 CHANGE AVERAGE CHEESE BARRELS $2.2550 $2.3000 $2.3075 $2.4025 $2.4550 :: (+0.2500) :: $2.3440 (+0.0500) (+0.0450) (+0.0075) (+0.0950) (+0.0525) :: :: (+0.1710) 40 POUND BLOCKS $2.7400 $2.7400 $2.7400 $2.7725 $2.7725 :: (+0.0525) :: $2.7530 (+0.0200) (N.C.) (N.C.) (+0.0325) (N.C.) :: :: (+0.0390) NONFAT DRY MILK GRADE A $1.1400 $1.1275 $1.1125 $1.0975 $1.0975 :: (-0.0425) :: $1.1150 (N.C.) (-0.0125) (-0.0150) (-0.0150) (N.C.) :: :: (-0.0210) BUTTER GRADE AA $1.4975 $1.4975 $1.4525 $1.4350 $1.4350 :: (-0.0750) :: $1.4635 (-0.0125) (N.C.) (-0.0450) (-0.0175) (N.C.) :: :: (-0.0190) DRY WHEY EXTRA GRADE $0.3875 $0.3875 $0.3750 $0.3750 $0.3850 :: (-0.0025) :: $0.3820 (N.C.) (N.C.) (-0.0125) (N.C.) (+0.0100) :: :: (-0.0080) Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average Change is the difference between current and previous Weekly Average. Computed by Dairy Market News for informational purposes. This data is available on the Internet at WWW.AMS.USDA.GOV/MARKET-NEWS/DAIRY NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found at www.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html BUTTER MARKETS NORTHEAST Butter production in the East region is steady on fairly moderate churning. Limitations on milk intakes, caused by Class I pulls, and uninspiring cream offers in the spot cream market drive output levels. Manufacturers are reluctantly turning away orders, as they lean heavily on micro-fixing butter to fulfill existing sales as interest appears to approach full swing from retail. Uncertainty is at the forefront of the butter supply chain, as some sources suggest that excessive consumer buying could reemerge, following spikes in COVID-19 throughout the U.S. Retail butter ads are mixed in areas of the region, with the Northeast seeing a uptick in ads, but the Southeast noted a slight decline. Meanwhile, a recent market report points out that September same-store sales and traffic were the best since February, prior to the pandemic. Bulk butter prices for the region are reported 2-7 cents over the CME Group, with various time frames and averages used. Wholesale prices primarily display seasonal strength. Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter +0.0200 - +0.0700 Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: Secondary Sourced Information: CME TRADING CME Group's Tuesday spot butter trading ended the day at $1.4975 up from the $1.4750 close a week ago. WEST Butter production levels are variable in the West. Projected orders are coming in at expected levels and being satisfied using stored inventory in addition to new butter production. Sourcing cream has not been a problem for West butter makers, availability ticks higher, even as seasonal competition from Class II manufacturing takes form. Cream multiples range 1.05-1.26. Print manufacturing is very active and unsalted butter demand has increased with the shift to the baking season. Regional factors that hamper sales in the foodservice sector are ongoing and broadly curb total volumes sold. Export orders continue to advance butter supplies to offshore customers. Current prices for bulk butter range from +.0200 to +.0750 over the market, based on the CME, with various time frames and averages used. The market underscores firmness as butter prices incrementally climb. Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: +0.0200 - +0.0750 Secondary Sourced Information: The Grade AA butter price at the CME Group on Wednesday closed at $1.4525,compared to the weekly average price of $1.4825 from last week. CENTRAL Butter producers continue to churn steadily as late-week cream has remained available at similar rates week to week. Butter plant managers relay cream is available from local and from Western sources. Cream suppliers are also negotiating ahead of time for the week of Thanksgiving. Butter demand reports remain positive. Retail customers are active ahead of the fall/holiday rush. Food service continues to edge up weekly, but pales in comparison to recent years. Butter producers say some retail buyers' pipelines are nearly depleted. Butter markets continue with a softness. Contacts suggest near term expectations remain somewhat subdued regarding butter market tones. Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter 0.0000 - +0.0500 Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: DAIRY MARKET NEWS, OCTOBER 19 - 23, 2020 -3- VOLUME 87, REPORT 43 CHEESE MARKETS NORTHEAST Cheese makers are clearing strong milk loads for active production schedules in the East. Manufacturers' cheese supplies are balanced to growing. Many market participants are interested where inventory levels will be at the end of the year. Retail sales are holding fairly steady. The holidays are right around the corner and numerous grocers are advertising cheese product varieties for holiday cooking. Cream cheese production is strong, and there are reports retailers are purchasing large orders. Foodservice sales are mixed in the region. Capacity limitations and shutdowns are taking a toll on the restaurant industry. There are reports food programs have extended schools' free meals to students through the end of the school year, potentially affecting educational institutions' cheese and milk demands. On the CME Group, block and barrel prices are around the $2.30 and $2.70 marks. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheddar 40 pound Block 3.1625-3.4500 Muenster 3.1500-3.5000 Process American 5 pound Sliced 2.2725-2.7525 Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts 4.1975-4.5200 MIDWEST Midwestern cheese contacts report similar notes to last week across the board. Spot milk trading is fairly quiet. Current spot prices remain close to last week, hovering around Class. One noted change is some customers who let their pipelines run dry are returning to the buying fold. Production rates remain steady. Cheesemakers, in recent weeks, have edged back slightly to more "normal" weekly production schedules. Cheese producers say they are not trying to add to inventories in case buying slows and/or markets begin to ebb. Also, COVID-19 is affecting some production facilities, as employees are quarantining as cases continue to increase in areas of the Midwest. Regarding cheese market tones, they continue to show signs of steadiness to slight bullishness day to day and week to week. Barrel prices continue to increase, slowly closing the large price gap. WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) pausing purchases. They are hesitant in taking on cheese at current price levels, should supplies increase and prices relax. Cheese production remains active. Ample milk supplies are keeping processing facilities full. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheddar 10 pound Cuts 3.0375-3.2375 Cheddar 40 pound Block 2.7900-3.2800 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 3.0250-3.3000 Process American 5 pound Loaf 2.2750-2.5300 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 4.0050-4.4350 FOREIGN TYPE The market for foreign cheese is quite stable. Manufacturers in Western Europe feel there is good balance in the export market to the United States. Export demand is strong. Customers continue to pursue contracts. Coupled with robust internal European demand, this somewhat strains European cheese production capacity. Cheese manufacturing profitability in Western Europe is among the highest for dairy products so most extra milk in Western Europe goes to cheese plants. With many European countries recently imposing a second round of COVID-19 related stay at/near home orders, there is less demand for fluid milk for schools and more milk going to cheese for now. Not much is expected to change in the near future. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS) VARIETY : NEW YORK : DOMESTIC : IMPORTED Blue : : : 2.6400-5.2300 :3.2225-4.7100* Gorgonzola : 3.6900-5.7400 :3.7300-4.4475* Parmesan : -0- : 4.6100-6.7000* Romano : -0- : 4.4125-6.5675* Sardo Romano (Argentina) : 2.8500-4.7800 : -0- Reggianito (Argentina) : 3.2900-4.7800 : -0- Jarlsberg : 2.9500-6.4500 : -0- Swiss : -0- : 4.2350-4.5575 Swiss (Finland) : 2.6700-2.9300 : -0- * = Price change. Blue 5 pounds 3.3450-4.4150 Brick 5 pounds 3.0775-3.5025 Cheddar 40 pound Block 2.8000-3.2000 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 3.0525-3.2575 Mozzarella 5-6 pounds 2.8775-3.8225 Muenster 5 pounds 3.0775-3.5025 Process American 5 pound Loaf 2.2575-2.6175 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 3.7125-3.8300 WEST Western cheese manufacturers are working hard to keep up with or- ders. Retail demand is active as stores prepare to fill holiday cheese needs. While some industry contacts suggest food service orders are slowly recovering, restaurants continue to face the challenges of space and operational restrictions. Large volumes of cheese are moving into pizza and government purchases. Current purchases have supported higher prices within the market but have hindered export sales. A few contacts suggest processors have brought in more cheese imports to fill some processed cheese needs. Industry contacts are speculating as to what government purchases and subsequent cheese demand will look like as some government buying may phase out at the end of the month. Currently, block inventories are tight, and to a lesser extent, so are barrel supplies. However, contacts suggest available cheese stocks are increasing. In some cases, buyers are COLD STORAGE WEEKLY COLD STORAGE HOLDINGS - SELECTED STORAGE CENTERS IN THOUSAND POUNDS - INCLUDING GOVERNMENT STOCKS 10/19/2020 : BUTTER : CHEESE : 64275 73279 10/01/2020 : 67723 : 76366 CHANGE : -3448 : -3087 % CHANGE : -5 : -4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

