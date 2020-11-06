Agricultural Marketing Service : Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT) 0 11/06/2020 | 02:04pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DAIRY MARKET NEWS WEEK OF NOVEMBER 2 - 6, 2020 VOLUME 87, REPORT 45 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (11/6) BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.4300. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.4280 (+0.0180). CHEESE: Barrels closed at $2.3175 and 40# blocks at $2.3425. The weekly average for barrels is $2.4710 (-0.0045) and blocks, $2.5970 (-0.1775). NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.0650. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.0705 (-0.0205). DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.4225. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.4190 (+0.0230). CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: The second big runup of the year on cheese block market prices has, at least this week, begun to show signs of an end. Prices have dropped nearly $.30 from Monday to Thursday, coming down to meet barrel prices hovering just under $2.50. Market contacts, both on the production side and on the buying side, have expected some comedown, as buyers have been using the hand-to- mouth tactic in recent weeks on some varieties. As producers report plentiful milk both in-house and spot offerings, their production rates have begun to subside in order to limit potential inventory excesses. Hence, the spot milk price range dropped on the low end ($2 under to Class III), while offers are reportedly at $3 and $4 under Class in the Midwest. Another hurdle cheesemakers reported were COVID-19 related staffing shortages. Recently firm cheese market tones are in question. BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Depending on cream availability in each region, butter production is generally ongoing, ahead of the year- end holiday's needs. Cream-based holiday favorites such as eggnog, cream cheese, whips, and dips, continue pulling strong on cream volumes, in some instances, limiting churning in some balancing plants across the country. Nevertheless, micro-fixing bulk supplies continues to balance customers' print orders at the retail level. Buyers' inquiries for Q1 contracts continue to come on across in some regions. This week, bulk butter pricing varies by regions: East, 2.0 cents to 7.0 cents over the market; Central, 0.0 cent to 5.0 cents above the market; West, 2.0 cents to 7.5 cents over the market, with various periods and averages used. FLUID MILK: Across the nation, farm milk output is being/has been affected by uncommon weather activity. In the East, Tropical Storm Eta has the potential to disrupt production, hauling and fields. Last week's South Central area ice storms put a pinch on production plants with power outages, created road closures and could have some impact on crop health. Still, weekly milk yields in the Midwest, East, and most of the West are steady to higher. Contacts say bottling demand is up and down and varies from state to state. However, this week most industry participants are reporting a slight uptick in orders. Cheese producers reported plentiful contracted and spot milk. Spot milk prices were reported from $2 under Class to flat Class. Condensed skim milk volumes continue clearing heavily to ice cream and NDM manufacturing. Cream is growing in availability in the Midwest, remains plentiful in the West, and remained somewhat steady in the East. F.O.B. cream multiples are 1.30-1.45 in the East, 1.18-1.35 in the Midwest, and 1.05-1.28 in the West. DRY PRODUCTS: Low/medium heat nonfat dry milk (NDM) prices trended downward in all regions. NDM market upticks have slowed in recent weeks as buyers are holding out for potential further drops. On the other hand, buttermilk powder prices are trending northerly in a late seasonal push. The dry whole milk price range narrowed on uncertain market tones. Dry whey prices continued an upward trajectory in all regions, as buyers are busy fulfilling end-of- year needs. Whey protein concentrate 34% prices mirrored those of sweet whey powder and shifted up. The lactose price range is unchanged, but the mostly series slipped on active trading. Acid and rennet casein prices remained steady, as stocks are reportedly comfortable. -CONTINUED ON PAGE 1A- TABLE OF CONTENTS Product Highlights/CME/DMN at a Glance 1 Dry Whey/WPC 34%/Lactose/Casein 6 September Dairy Products 13 Weekly CME Cash Trading/Butter Markets 2 U.S. Dairy Cow Slaughter/Class Milk Prices/NDPSR/Futures 7 October Final Class Prices 14 Cheese Markets 3 International Dairy Market News 8 Dairy Graphs G1 Fluid Milk and Cream 4 DMN October Domestic/International Average Prices 9 National Retail Report - Dairy Nonfat Dry Milk/Dry Buttermilk/Dry Whole Milk 5 September Agricultural Prices 12 Dairy Market News Contacts WEEK OF NOVEMBER 2 - 6, 2020 DAIRY MARKET NEWS VOLUME 87, REPORT 45 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE -CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1- INTERNATIONAL DAIRY MARKET NEWS: EUROPE OVERVIEW: WESTERN EUROPE: An experienced European dairy analyst characterizes current dairy markets there as being super boring. Most price movements are viewed as sideways market movements with little trend setting significance. Milk production in the EU January - August 2020 increased 1.8 percent from January - August 2019 according to CLAL data made available to USDA. EASTERN EUROPE: Ukraine exports of primary dairy products January - August 2020 were below January - August 2019. Results include butter, -46.1percent; SMP, -30.9percent; WMP, -61.1percent; and cheese, -18.1percent, according to CLAL data made available to USDA. OCEANIA OVERVIEW: AUSTRALIA: A sense of optimism continues to encourage dairy producers in Australia. Many pastures do not seem as dry as last year. More dairy producers are able to grow hay than last year. Hay prices are also lower, benefitting producers who purchase hay. NEW ZEALAND: September 2020 New Zealand milksolids reported by DCANZ, 224.952 million kg, nearly double August 2020, are up 1.8 percent from September 2019 milksolids, 220.982 million kg. September 2020 milk production, 2.708 million MT, nearly double August 2020 2020, is up 1.7 percent from September 2019, 2.664 million MT. SOUTH AMERICA OVERVIEW: Farm milk production has generally stagnated after peaking over the past couple of weeks in the main dairy basins of South America, particularly in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, and southeastern Brazil. Scattered showers have relieved dry conditions in the south region of the continent. As noted by some contacts, these rains are helping to boost forage quality on several dairy farms. NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): This week, conventional retail ad numbers were unchanged, while organic retail ad numbers increased 57 percent. The most advertised dairy item was 48 to 64- ounce conventional ice cream with a weighted average advertised price of $2.90. Total conventional cheese ads decreased 1 percent, while no ads for organic cheese were reported. Conventional yogurt ads increased 17 percent, while organic ads decreased 25 percent. Milk in half gallon containers was the most advertised organic dairy item. The national weighted average advertised price for organic half gallons is $3.70, down 23 cents from last week. SEPTEMBER AGRICULTURAL PRICES HIGHLIGHTS (NASS): The All Milk price received by farmers was $17.90 in September, down $1.40 from September 2019. The milk-feedprice ratio was 2.28 in September, down 0.06 from September 2019. The index of prices received by farmers for dairy products during the month of September 2020 was down 4.4 to 89.1. SEPTEMBER DAIRY PRODUCTS HIGHLIGHTS (NASS): Butter production was 152 million pounds, 5.4 percent above September 2019, and 0.3 percent above August 2020. American type cheese production totaled 432 million pounds, 4.0 percent above September 2019, but 3.3 percent below August 2020. Total cheese output (excluding cottage cheese) was 1.09 billion pounds, 1.1 percent above September 2019, and 0.6 percent above August 2020. Nonfat dry milk production, for human food, totaled 124 million pounds, 5.5 percent above September 2019, but 13.8 percent below August 2020. Dry whey production, for human food, was 74 million pounds, 17.9 percent below September 2019, and 4.9 percent below August 2020. Ice cream, regular hard production, totaled 63.4 million gallons, 9.1 percent above September 2019, but 8.1 percent below August 2020. OCTOBER FINAL CLASS PRICES HIGHLIGHTS (FMMO): The following are the October 2020 class prices under the Federal milk order pricing system and changes from the previous month: Class II: $13.63 ($+0.47), Class III: $21.61 ($+5.18), and Class IV: $13.47 ($+0.72). Under the Federal milk order pricing system, the butterfat price for October 2020 is $1.6388 per pound. Thus, the Class II butterfat price is $1.6458 per pound. The protein and other solids prices for October 2020 are $5.0146 and $0.1534 per pound, respectively. These component prices set the Class III skim milk price at $16.45 per cwt. The October 2020 Class IV skim milk price is $8.01, which is derived from the nonfat solids price of $0.8902 per pound. The product price averages for October 2020 are butter $1.5248, nonfat dry milk $1.0670, cheese $2.2921, and dry whey $0.3480. -1A- DAIRY MARKET NEWS, NOVEMBER 2 - 6, 2020 -2- VOLUME 87, REPORT 45 COMMODITY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY :: WEEKLY :: WEEKLY NOV 2 NOV 3 NOV 4 NOV 5 NOV 6 CHANGE AVERAGE CHEESE BARRELS $2.5300 $2.5250 $2.4950 $2.4875 $2.3175 :: (-0.2125) :: $2.4710 (N.C.) (-0.0050) (-0.0300) (-0.0075) (-0.1700) :: :: (-0.0045) 40 POUND BLOCKS $2.7800 $2.7350 $2.6300 $2.4975 $2.3425 :: (-0.4400) :: $2.5970 (-0.0025) (-0.0450) (-0.1050) (-0.1325) (-0.1550) :: :: (-0.1775) NONFAT DRY MILK GRADE A $1.0950 $1.0700 $1.0650 $1.0575 $1.0650 :: (-0.0425) :: $1.0705 (-0.0125) (-0.0250) (-0.0050) (-0.0075) (+0.0075) :: :: (-0.0205) BUTTER GRADE AA $1.4100 $1.4250 $1.4375 $1.4375 $1.4300 :: (+0.0400) :: $1.4280 (+0.0200) (+0.0150) (+0.0125) (N.C.) (-0.0075) :: :: (+0.0180) DRY WHEY EXTRA GRADE $0.4100 $0.4200 $0.4200 $0.4225 $0.4225 :: (+0.0225) :: $0.4190 (+0.0100) (+0.0100) (N.C.) (+0.0025) (N.C.) :: :: (+0.0230) Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average Change is the difference between current and previous Weekly Average. Computed by Dairy Market News for informational purposes. This data is available on the Internet at WWW.AMS.USDA.GOV/MARKET-NEWS/DAIRY NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found at www.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html BUTTER MARKETS NORTHEAST This week, milk supplies to butter/powder operations saw further reductions due to Class II usage. Butter manufacturers who were pressed for cream looked to the spot market, where cream for churning could only be purchased at a 1.47 multiple. Plants with above average bulk inventory are grinding butter at a much higher rate than the previous year at this time. Retail sales are consistently strong ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. The Dairy Market News weekly retail report sighted 4,986 feature ads promoting 16 ounce butter this week, at a nationally weighted average price of $3.06. Over the same time period a year ago, 2388 stores featured 16 ounce butter at an average price of $3.24. The market is currently seeing steady food service orders, as manufacturers monitor the COVID-19 pandemic for impact on butter distribution. The current prices for bulk butter range from +.0200 to +.0700 over the market, based on the CME, with various time frames and averages used. Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter +0.0200 - +0.0700 Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: Secondary Sourced Information: CME MONTHLY AVERAGE PRICE The CME Group October 2020 monthly average price for Graded AA butter, $1.4550, declined from the September average of $1.5163. One year ago, the CME Group monthly average was $2.1071. CENTRAL Butter plant managers relay similar notes on cream accessibility. They report availability is opening up both from local and Western regions. Early in the week, the low end of the range of the multiples was dropping to levels not seen since spring/summer. Additionally, butter producers suggest cream suppliers are attempting to set up Thanksgiving week cream deals. Butter makers say some of their fall inventories are moving, as churning remains busy, as well. Demand notes, though, remain similar week to week. Retail demand has increased seasonally, but food service is doubtful to return to "normal" anytime in the near future. Butter market tones remain quiet. Some suggest butter market tones may remain somewhat mum into the first quarter of 2021. Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: 0.0000 - +0.0500 Secondary Sourced Information: The CME Group October monthly average price for Grade AA butter was $1.4550, compared to $1.5163 in September. WEST The butter supply is more than adequate and reflects a somewhat unstable butter market undertone. The CME lost $.0450 last week, but has gained $.0475 back this week, thus far. Sources note that the market is capable of seeing a domestic price surge encouraged by strong retail demand that neutralizes the butter supply situation. Stocks are in good shape and churning thrives at expected yearend holiday levels. Micro-fixing bulk supplies continues to balance customers' print orders. Customers are inquiring about Q1 2021 bulk purchases. The current bulk butter prices for domestic sales are reported .02 - .0750 cents over the market of the CME Group, with various time frames and averages used. Food service is fairly steady, but below seasonal standards as the loss of business continues to impact butter manufacturers' sales volumes. The competitive U.S. butter, in the global market, could potentially be the mechanism for a stronger domestic butter price. Regional cream is adequate, but increasingly being absorbed into Class II production. Butter manufacturers are sourcing a few extra loads of spot cream each week. Western multiples are reported 1.05 - 1.21. Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: +0.0200 - +0.0750 Secondary Sourced Information: CME GROUP MONTHLY AVERAGES The CME Group October 2020 monthly average price for AA butter is $1.4550, compared to the September 2020 monthly average of $1.5163. One year ago, the CME Group monthly average was $2.1071. CME CLOSING PRICE The Grade AA butter price at the CME Group on Wednesday closed at $1.4375,compared to last week's average price of $1.4100. DAIRY MARKET NEWS, NOVEMBER 2 - 6, 2020 -3- VOLUME 87, REPORT 45 CHEESE MARKETS NORTHEAST In the Northeast this week, weather conditions have been fairly comfortable for the beginning of November. Milk volumes are available and growing in the region. Some cheese makers are running close to capacity. Cheese markets exemplify a stable to mixed tone. Retail orders are strong, with continual strength in consumers' cheese de- mands. Market participants note there are healthy cheese interests from buyers on the spot market, although some manufacturers note buyers are less likely to commit to longer term contracts at current price levels. The foodservice industry continues to work through challenges. Numerous restaurants are offering new order online, delivery and take out options for their customers. On the CME Group, block and barrel prices are slightly trending downward. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheddar 40 pound Block 3.2250-3.5125 Muenster 3.2125-3.5625 Process American 5 pound Sliced 2.5750-3.0550 Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts 4.1975-4.5200 MIDWEST Cheese producers are reporting some changes in production levels this week. Some have stated they are seeking out less milk and have begun to limited production. Cheese customers, within multiple varieties of cheese, are buying on a hand-to-mouth basis. With current market prices considered, by most, to be near their ceiling, customers are avoiding being in a holding position with extra stocks of cheese when/if the market price recedes. Regarding market tones, a number of Midwestern cheese contacts say they are expecting a bearish turn near term. Some expect a noticeable slide within the next few weeks. Spot milk is available. Current prices reported are similar to last week, around and just under Class III. WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Blue 5 pounds 3.4075-4.4775 Brick 5 pounds 3.1400-3.5650 Cheddar 40 pound Block 2.8625-3.2625 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 3.1150-3.3200 Mozzarella 5-6 pounds 2.9400-3.8850 Muenster 5 pounds 3.1400-3.5650 Process American 5 pound Loaf 2.5600-2.9200 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 3.7125-3.8300 WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheddar 10 pound Cuts 3.1000-3.3000 Cheddar 40 pound Block 2.8525-3.3425 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 3.0875-3.3625 Process American 5 pound Loaf 2.5775-2.8325 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 4.0050-4.4350 FOREIGN TYPE Demand in Europe for European manufactured cheese is steady. Prices for sales in Western Europe vary by type. Italian hard cheeses tend to have stable pricing. With recently opened new Italian production facilities, mozzarella prices in Europe are slightly softer. Sliced cheese prices and sales are steady. Emmentaler prices are slightly weaker. Demand for German cheese is seasonally slightly lower in southern Europe, contributing to cheese export sale potential outside Europe. Sources also say that recent heightened COVID-19 restrictions and related impacts have crimped some internal market EU sales. However, little diminishment of Western European port activity for cheese destined for the US has been noted. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS) VARIETY : NEW YORK : DOMESTIC : IMPORTED Blue : : : 2.6400-5.2300 :3.2850-4.7725* Gorgonzola : 3.6900-5.7400 :3.7925-4.5100* Parmesan : -0- : 4.6725-6.7625* Romano : -0- : 4.4750-6.6300* Sardo Romano (Argentina) : 2.8500-4.7800 : -0- Reggianito (Argentina) : 3.2900-4.7800 : -0- Jarlsberg : 2.9500-6.4500 : -0- Swiss : -0- : 4.2350-4.5575 Swiss (Finland) : 2.6700-2.9300 : -0- * = Price change. COLD STORAGE WEEKLY COLD STORAGE HOLDINGS - SELECTED STORAGE CENTERS IN THOUSAND POUNDS - INCLUDING GOVERNMENT STOCKS 11/02/2020 : BUTTER : CHEESE : 92490 73356 11/01/2020 : 92491 : 73356 CHANGE : -1 : 0 % CHANGE : 0 : 0 Secondary Sourced Information: WEST Western retail cheese demand has remained strong. And although government purchases and fast food outlets are moving good volumes of cheese, total food service is underperforming. As market cheese prices have remained high, export sales have receded. In some cases, manufacturers have had to discount cheese to move it over- seas. Industry contacts say domestic market prices and freight costs are making it harder to compete in international markets. Further- more, there is uncertainty in the domestic market as well. Parts of the nation face increasing COVID cases. As a result, market participants are concerned about further restrictions that could hamper recovery of the food service sector. Manufacturers and buyers are cautious in the production and storage of cheese that could lose value. Cheese production has been steady, but cheese makers are looking for ways to hold back volumes unless a known buyer is present. Cheese stocks are moderate. While some varieties are tight, buyers say they are not having any particular trouble getting the cheese needed. 2020 U.S. CHEESE AND CURD EXPORTS (USDA-FAS) 2020 Exports % Change From September (Million Lb.) 1 Year Ago 62.7 + 4 TOTAL, JAN-SEP 621.1 + 3 Exports - Destination Country 165.8 + 10 1 Mexico 2 South Korea 129.2 + 17 3 Japan 63.3 ... 4 Australia 45.7 + 25 5 Chile 17.9 - 3 CONTINUED ON PAGE 3A This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

