Agricultural Marketing Service : Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)

CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (12/31)

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.4200. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.4631 (-0.0482).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.5425 and 40# blocks at $1.6500. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5031 (-0.0263) and blocks, $1.6350 (+0.0106).

NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.1425. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.1400 (-0.0081).

DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.4625. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.4663 (+0.0019).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheese production is busy throughout the holiday season. Milk is widely available in all regions. Spot milk prices ranged from $5 to $10 under Class in the Midwest. Throughout most regions, the general demand picture is similar. Retail demand has been steady. Pizza cheese is a little lighter during the holidays, and food service buying has been sporadic. Cheese inventories are balanced to long in the West, but Eastern and Midwestern producers report mostly balanced inventories. Some producers have shifted production to cheeses that can age longer in order to maintain inventory levels. Cheese market tones are steadier after a choppy previous week.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Milk/cream supplies are aplenty across the nation. As so, butter makers are working strong churning schedules through the last week of 2020. Nevertheless, some plant managers allotted multiple days off this week, so cream handlers continue to relay snags in finding homes for their cream. Spot market trading activities are lighter, as most orders are complete for the year. While retail demand slowed leading into the winter holidays, some contacts report orders have picked up again as retailers restock the shelves. Meanwhile, food service accounts continue struggling with the COVID-19 situation.

FLUID MILK: Milk production is steady to higher across much of the United States. Ample milk intakes are available for most manufacturing needs. Spot milk loads are heavily discounted. In the Midwest, contacts report spot milk at $10 to $5 under Class III, and in Idaho, discounts are $4.50 under Class IV. Condensed skim supplies are also readily available. Bottling demand had increased ahead of the winter holidays and slowed during this holiday week. Some contacts expect Class I sales to pick up by the end of the week as some schools prepare to reopen as soon as next week. Cream supplies are plentiful and surpassing the immediate demand of buyers. Cream multiples for all Classes are 1.00 to 1.15 in the East, 1.00 to 1.10 in the Midwest, and .95 to 1.22 in the West.