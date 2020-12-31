|
Agricultural Marketing Service : Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)
DAIRY MARKET NEWS WEEK OF DECEMBER 28 - JANUARY 1, 2021 VOLUME 87, REPORT 53
DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE
CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (12/31)
BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.4200. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.4631 (-0.0482).
CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.5425 and 40# blocks at $1.6500. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5031 (-0.0263) and blocks, $1.6350 (+0.0106).
NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.1425. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.1400 (-0.0081).
DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.4625. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.4663 (+0.0019).
CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheese production is busy throughout the holiday season. Milk is widely available in all regions. Spot milk prices ranged from $5 to $10 under Class in the Midwest. Throughout most regions, the general demand picture is similar. Retail demand has been steady. Pizza cheese is a little lighter during the holidays, and food service buying has been sporadic. Cheese inventories are balanced to long in the West, but Eastern and Midwestern producers report mostly balanced inventories. Some producers have shifted production to cheeses that can age longer in order to maintain inventory levels. Cheese market tones are steadier after a choppy previous week.
BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Milk/cream supplies are aplenty across the nation. As so, butter makers are working strong churning schedules through the last week of 2020. Nevertheless, some plant managers allotted multiple days off this week, so cream handlers continue to relay snags in finding homes for their cream. Spot market trading activities are lighter, as most orders are complete for the year. While retail demand slowed leading into the winter holidays, some contacts report orders have picked up again as retailers restock the shelves. Meanwhile, food service accounts continue struggling with the COVID-19 situation.
FLUID MILK: Milk production is steady to higher across much of the United States. Ample milk intakes are available for most manufacturing needs. Spot milk loads are heavily discounted. In the Midwest, contacts report spot milk at $10 to $5 under Class III, and in Idaho, discounts are $4.50 under Class IV. Condensed skim supplies are also readily available. Bottling demand had increased ahead of the winter holidays and slowed during this holiday week. Some contacts expect Class I sales to pick up by the end of the week as some schools prepare to reopen as soon as next week. Cream supplies are plentiful and surpassing the immediate demand of buyers. Cream multiples for all Classes are 1.00 to 1.15 in the East, 1.00 to 1.10 in the Midwest, and .95 to 1.22 in the West.
DRY PRODUCTS: Prices for low/medium heat nonfat dry milk are steady to lower, with prices at the top of the price range moving down in the West and Central/East regions. There is plenty of condensed skim for drying and low/medium heat NDM production is strong. High heat nonfat dry milk prices are unchanged. Dry buttermilk powder prices are unchanged in the Central/East and steady to higher in the West. Dry buttermilk market tones are firm for the near term. The price range for dry whole milk narrowed over the shortened holiday week on sporadic trading activity. The price ranges for dry whey are mostly unchanged. The exception is the top of the Northeast dry whey price range moved slightly lower. That said, the market tone for dry whey is bullish. Prices for lactose, WPC 34% and casein are unchanged as buyers wait for the turn of the calendar page.
NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): The most advertised dairy item this week is conventional 48 to 64-ouncecontainers of ice cream. The national weighted average is $2.92, down 10 cents from last week. Conventional 1# butter has an average weighted average advertised price of $3.11, up 13 cents from last week. The price for 1# organic butter is $6.49, resulting in a $3.38 organic price premium. The weighted average advertised price for conventional 8-ounceblock cheese is $2.49, up 20 cents from last week. The weighted average advertised price for conventional 8-ouncecheese shreds is $2.24, down 20 cents from last week. The national weighted average price for conventional half gallon milk is $2.05. The national weighted average advertised price for organic half gallons is $3.92, resulting in an organic price premium of $1.87. Organic half gallon milk was the most advertised organic dairy item.
NOVEMBER AGRICULTURAL PRICES (FMMO): The All Milk price received by farmers was $21.30 in November, up $0.20 from November 2019. The alfalfa hay price was $167.00 in November, down $2.00 from November 2019. The corn price was $3.79 in November, up $0.11 from November 2019. The soybean price was $10.30 in November, up $1.71 from November 2019. The milk-feedprice ratio was 2.58 in November, down 0.07 from November 2019. The index of prices received by farmers for dairy products during the month of November 2020 was up 5.5 to 106.0. Compared to November 2019, the index was up 1 percent. The index of prices paid by farmers for commodities and services, interest, taxes, and wage rates in November 2020 was up 0.8 point to 111.9. Compared with November 2019, the index was up 1.3 points (1.2 percent).
- CONTINUED ON PAGE 1A -
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
Product Highlights/CME/DMN at a Glance
|
1
|
Dry Whey/WPC 34%/Lactose/Casein
|
6
|
December Class and Component Prices
|
9
|
Weekly CME Cash Trading/Butter Markets
|
2
|
U.S Dairy Cow Slaughter/Class Milk Prices/NDPSR/Futures
|
7
|
Dairy Graphs
|
G1
|
Cheese Markets
|
3
|
November Agricultural Prices
|
8
|
National Retail Report - Dairy
|
|
Fluid Milk and Cream
|
4
|
|
|
Dairy Market News Contacts
|
|
Nonfat Dry Milk/Dry Buttermilk/Dry Whole Milk
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
WEEK OF DECEMBER 28 - JANUARY 1, 2021
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS
|
VOLUME 87, REPORT 53
|
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE
|
- CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1 -
DECEMBER CLASS PRICES (FMMO): The following are the December 2020 class prices under the Federal milk order pricing system and changes from the previous month: Class II: $14.01 (+$0.15), Class
-
$15.72 (-$7.62), and Class IV: $13.36 (+$0.06). Under the Federal milk order pricing system, the butterfat price for December 2020 is $1.5399 per pound. Thus, the Class II butterfat price is $1.5469 per pound. The protein and other solids prices for December 2020 are $3.0282 and $0.2245 per pound, respectively. These component prices set the Class III skim milk price at $10.71 per cwt. The December 2020 Class IV skim milk price is $8.26, which is derived from the nonfat solids price of $0.9180 per pound. The product price averages for December 2020 are: butter: $1.4431, nonfat dry milk: $1.0951, cheese: $1.6433, and dry whey: $0.4171.
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, DECEMBER 28, 2020 - JANUARY 1, 2021 -2-
|
|
|
|
VOLUME 87, REPORT 53
|
COMMODITY
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
::
|
WEEKLY
|
::
|
WEEKLY
|
|
DEC 28
|
DEC 29
|
DEC 30
|
DEC 31
|
JAN 1
|
|
CHANGE
|
|
AVERAGE
|
CHEESE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BARRELS
|
$1.4700
|
$1.4925
|
$1.5075
|
$1.5425
|
No Trading
|
::
|
(+0.0775)
|
::
|
$1.5031
|
|
(+0.0050)
|
(+0.0225)
|
(+0.0150)
|
(+0.0350)
|
|
::
|
::
|
(-0.0263)
|
40 POUND BLOCKS
|
$1.6150
|
$1.6350
|
$1.6400
|
$1.6500
|
No Trading
|
::
|
(+0.0525)
|
::
|
$1.6350
|
|
(+0.0175)
|
(+0.0200)
|
(+0.0050)
|
(+0.0100)
|
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.0106)
|
NONFAT DRY MILK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRADE A
|
$1.1425
|
$1.1350
|
$1.1400
|
$1.1425
|
No Trading
|
::
|
(-0.0050)
|
::
|
$1.1400
|
|
(-0.0050)
|
(-0.0075)
|
(+0.0050)
|
(+0.0025)
|
|
::
|
::
|
(-0.0081)
|
BUTTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRADE AA
|
$1.4925
|
$1.4925
|
$1.4475
|
$1.4200
|
No Trading
|
::
|
(-0.1050)
|
::
|
$1.4631
|
|
(-0.0325)
|
(N.C.)
|
(-0.0450)
|
(-0.0275)
|
|
::
|
::
|
(-0.0482)
|
DRY WHEY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXTRA GRADE
|
$0.4675
|
$0.4675
|
$0.4675
|
$0.4625
|
No Trading
|
::
|
(-0.0050)
|
::
|
$0.4663
|
|
(N.C.)
|
(N.C.)
|
(N.C.)
|
(-0.0050)
|
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.0019)
Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average Change is the difference between current and previous Weekly Average. Computed by Dairy Market News for informational purposes. This data is available on the Internet at
NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found at www.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html
BUTTER MARKETS
NORTHEAST
Butter makers are working strong churning schedules through the last week of 2020. Milk/cream supplies are aplenty in the East region for operations. In comparison to last week, retail demands are fairly level. Spot market trading activities are lighter, as most orders are complete for the year. Manufacturers' print stocks are outweighed by current bulk supplies. The East wholesale bulk butter price is 2-7 cents over the market of the CME Group, with various time frames and averages used. The market undertone is unsettled for the near term.
Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
|
+0.0200 - +0.0700
CENTRAL
Those Central region butter producers who are running active plants report things are generally running as expected on the last week of the year. Some plant managers allotted multiple days off this week, so cream handlers continue to relay snags in finding homes for their cream. Some butter plant managers relayed some positive notes from food service customers. Although churning is limited this week due to the holiday, the overall picture is that churning will be strong for the foreseeable future with ample cream availability. Market tones lack certainty.
Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional,
|
and Edible Butter
|
0.0000 - +0.0500
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
buyers have pushed back on butter orders, suggesting the winter sales of finished goods did not meet forecasts. Food service accounts also continue to struggle. While restaurant sales were starting to show signs of life a few weeks ago, tighter restrictions in the efforts to combat COVID-19 have curtailed any further gains in food service.
Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional,
|
and Edible Butter
|
0.0000 - +0.0750
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
Secondary Sourced Information:
COLD STORAGE - BUTTER SUMMARY
Released December 22, 2020, by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
|
|
|
|
|
|
11/30/20
|
|
Stocks in all Warehouses (1,000 pounds) as a percent of
|
Butter Stocks
|
11/30/19
|
10/31/20
|
11/30/20
|
11/30/19
|
10/31/20
|
180,637
|
299,731
|
251,831
|
139
|
84
WEST
Western butter makers say they have plenty of cream for the churns. Outside of contracted cream, spot loads are selling at flat multiples. Butter churning is active, and demand is mixed. While retail demand slowed leading into the winter holidays, some contacts report orders have picked up again as retailers restock the shelves. Ingredient sales are a bit iffy and vary widely depending on the finished good. Manufacturers report a few
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, DECEMBER 28, 2020 - JANUARY 1, 2021 -3-
|
VOLUME 87, REPORT 53
|
CHEESE MARKETS
|
|
NORTHEAST
|
FOREIGN TYPE
For the last week of 2020, milk volumes are seasonally ample in the East region. Cheese production is strong. Some operations will be shut down for the holiday. In general, cheese operations are running close to or at production capacity. Manufacturers' cheese supplies are available for spot/contract demands. Spot market activities are light. Foodservice sales are steady to slower. Mozzarella and provolone cheese orders from restaurants are lower this holiday season. Retail sales are somewhat steady for the near term. Cheese markets display mixed tones.
WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED
DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))
|
Cheddar 40 pound Block
|
2.0775-2.3650
|
Muenster
|
2.0650-2.4150
|
Process American 5 pound Sliced
|
1.6300-2.1100
|
Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts
|
3.2975-3.6200
MIDWEST
The year has been a wild ride in cheese markets. Entering 2021, markets have begun to show some stability, at least in the near term. In some Midwestern cheese plants, managers report running full sched- ules. Some are allotting days off. Regardless, there is ample milk available on the spot market for all producers' needs. Spot prices have already been reported at lower discounts than last week's. Demand notes are mostly unchanged. There are more questions regarding potential governmental bids and food service demand moving into the first quarter of 2021. Some contacts are concerned about growing cheese inventories. That said, producers have been prepared for ups and downs in the markets, and many in the region are not overly concerned regarding inventories, at least in the near term.
WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))
|
Blue 5 pounds
|
2.2600-3.3300
|
Brick 5 pounds
|
1.9925-2.4175
|
Cheddar 40 pound Block
|
1.7150-2.1150
|
Monterey Jack 10 pounds
|
1.9675-2.1725
|
Mozzarella 5-6 pounds
|
1.7925-2.7375
|
Muenster 5 pounds
|
1.9925-2.4175
|
Process American 5 pound Loaf
|
1.6150-1.9750
|
Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts
|
2.8125-2.9300
This last week of 2020, shortened by holidays, has typically calm seasonal cheese markets. In Western Europe COVID-19 restrictions have increased in many countries. Lower food service demand has been experienced and is expected to continue in coming weeks. Even without that factor, this is typically a week with few cheese sellers in their offices. Current contracting activity is very elusive to identify. Few manufacturers, buyers or sellers are expected to become more engaged until the new year begins.
WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS)
|
VARIETY
|
:
|
NEW YORK
|
:
|
DOMESTIC
|
:
|
IMPORTED
|
Blue
|
:
|
|
:
|
|
:
|
2.6400-5.2300 :2.0850-3.5725*
|
Gorgonzola
|
:
|
3.6900-5.7400 :2.5925-3.3100*
|
Parmesan
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
3.4725-5.5625*
|
Romano
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
3.2750-5.4300*
|
Sardo Romano (Argentina)
|
:
|
2.8500-4.7800
|
:
|
-0-
|
Reggianito (Argentina)
|
:
|
3.2900-4.7800
|
:
|
-0-
|
Jarlsberg
|
:
|
2.9500-6.4500
|
:
|
-0-
|
Swiss
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
3.3350-3.6575
|
Swiss (Finland)
|
:
|
2.6700-2.9300
|
:
|
-0-
* = Price change.
COLD STORAGE
WEEKLY COLD STORAGE HOLDINGS - SELECTED STORAGE CENTERS IN THOUSAND POUNDS - INCLUDING GOVERNMENT STOCKS
|
12/28/2020
|
:
|
BUTTER
|
:
|
CHEESE
|
:
|
42741
|
75411
|
12/01/2020
|
:
|
47337
|
:
|
76140
|
CHANGE
|
:
|
-4596
|
:
|
-729
|
% CHANGE
|
:
|
-10
|
:
|
-1
WEST
|
Ample milk flows are keeping Western cheese facilities busy. Most
|
|
western cheese makers are running their cheese plants at capacity.
|
CONTINUED ON PAGE 3A
|
Customers are taking regular shipments but predicting demand has
|
been a moving target throughout the year. Purchase tendencies are
|
|
somewhat erratic. Retail demand is steady and strong and food ser-
|
|
vice demand has been weak. But there are exceptions to that rule.
|
|
Sales of snack items that would go into bag lunches are weaker than
|
|
the rest of retail items. Pizza cheese and process cheese for fast food
|
|
burgers are stronger than the rest of food service items. Cheese in-
|
|
ventories are balanced to long.
|
|
|
WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED
|
|
DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))
|
|
Cheddar 10 pound Cuts
|
1.9525-2.1525
|
|
Cheddar 40 pound Block
|
1.7050-2.1950
|
|
Monterey Jack 10 pounds
|
1.9400-2.2150
|
|
Process American 5 pound Loaf
|
1.6325-1.8875
|
|
Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts
|
3.1050-3.5350
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 18:40:02 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
|
|