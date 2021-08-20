Agricultural Marketing Service : Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT) 08/20/2021 | 02:04pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DAIRY MARKET NEWS WEEK OF AUGUST 16 - 20, 2021 VOLUME 88, REPORT 33 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (8/20) BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.6625. The weekly average for Grade AA is $ 1.6820 (+0.0080). CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.4775 and 40# blocks at $1.6925. The weekly average for barrels is $1.4930 (+0.0815) and blocks, $1.7505 (-0.0035). NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.2500. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.2545 (-0.0060). DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.5300. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.5250 (-0.0025). CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: DMN contacts' recent concerns regarding block prices slipping on the CME are being realized this week. Block prices have slipped daily since reaching $1.8125 one week ago. Barrel prices have gained some ground during the week. Milk availability is shifting. After months and months of considerable amounts of available spot milk, cheesemakers say the regular calls (offers) have stopped. Spot milk prices ranged from flat market to $1 over Class. Current prices are more in line with 2019, when prices ranged from $.50 under to $1.50 over Class III. Last year's prices, $5 under to $1.50 over Class, exhibit the contrast of milk availability during a normal school setting, as is the case this year, versus last year when in-person student attendance was variant, at best. Inventories of cheese are mostly stable, although Western suppliers say stocks are available in some plants. Cheese demand is steady to busy in most areas of the country. There are a multitude of concerns from demand to production to shipping. The Delta variant of COVID-19, employment and trucking shortages, and freight issues, for both domestic and international shipping, remain regularly related concerns from cheese market participants week to week. BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream availability varies. Some Eastern butter manufacturers are selling surplus cream, and Midwestern contacts are reporting increasing supply tightness. In the West, cream is available, but locating trucks to haul it is difficult. Butter production is mixed. Fall butter inventories are said to be in good shape. Food service orders are unchanged from last week. Butter contacts continue to express concerns about the Delta variant's potential impact on food service demand. Retail sales are steady. Across the country this week, bulk butter overages range from 2.5 to 8.0 cents above market. FLUID MILK: Farm level milk production is seasonally declining across the country. While California milk production is exceeding handler forecasts, output in some parts of the Pacific Northwest is less than what was forecast due to this summer's heat. Class I sales are strong as bottlers pull additional milk supplies for the back to school pipeline. Milk is tighter in the East as high Class I demand absorbs most of the decreasing output. Some Midwestern cheesemakers are using nonfat dry milk for cheese fortification as discounted Class III offers have dried up; contacts are reporting Class III milk market prices to some overages. Condensed skim markets are balanced, and contracts are steady. Cream supplies are tightening; availability is somewhat mixed. Midwestern spot loads are becoming more scarce, while some are available at higher prices in the East. Western cream is available but finding haulers to move it is a challenge. F.O.B. cream multiples for all classes are 1.30-1.39 in the East, 1.25-1.40 in the Midwest, and 1.10-1.30 in the West. CONTINUED ON PAGE 1A TABLE OF CONTENTS Product Highlights/CME/DMN at a Glance 1 Dry Whey/WPC 34%/Lactose/Casein 6 Dairy Graphs G1 Weekly CME Cash Trading/Butter Markets 2 U.S. Dairy Cow Slaughter/Class Milk Prices/NDPSR/Futures 7 National Retail Report - Dairy Cheese Markets 3 International Dairy Market News 8 Market News Contacts Fluid Milk and Cream 4 July Milk Production 9 Nonfat Dry Milk/Dry Buttermilk/Dry Whole Milk 5 September Advanced Class Prices by Order 10 DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR AUGUST 16 - 20, 2021 PRICES ($/LB) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES Commodity Range Mostly Commodity Range Mostly Commodity Range Mostly NDM BUTTERMILK LACTOSE Central Low/Med. Heat 1.2200 1.2800 1.2300 1.2600 Central/East 1.2000 1.2750 Central/West 0.3600 0.5600 0.4100 0.5000 Change 0.0200 -0.0100 0.0050 N.C. Change 0.0100 -0.0025 Change N.C. N.C. N.C. N.C. Central High Heat 1.3475 1.4100 West 1.1800 1.2450 1.1900 1.2200 WPC 34% Change 0.0075 N.C. Change N.C. -0.0050 -0.0100 -0.0100 Central/West 1.0500 1.3300 1.1000 1.2150 West Low/Med. Heat 1.2100 1.3075 1.2400 1.2650 WHEY Change N.C. N.C. N.C. N.C. Change N.C. N.C. N.C. -0.0050 Central 0.4500 0.5700 0.4875 0.5200 CASEIN West High Heat 1.3575 1.4425 Change N.C. N.C. N.C. N.C. Rennet 4.7400 4.9500 Change 0.0075 N.C. West 0.4775 0.6425 0.5275 0.5800 Change N.C. N.C. DRY WHOLE MILK Change 0.0225 -0.0050 0.0025 N.C. Acid 4.6000 4.9500 National 1.7900 1.8500 Northeast 0.5200 0.6175 Change N.C. N.C. Change N.C. N.C. Change 0.0200 -0.0025 ANIMAL FEED WHEY Central 0.4000 0.4400 Change N.C. N.C. DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR AUGUST 9 - 20, 2021 PRICES ($/MT) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES Commodity Range Commodity Range Commodity Range SMP WHOLE MILK POWDER BUTTER W. Europe 2850 3025 W. Europe 3600 3825 W. Europe 4500 4850 Change N.C. -25 Change -25 -50 Change 125 -100 Oceania 3000 3150 Oceania 3525 3725 Oceania 4600 4850 Change 25 50 Change -75 -125 Change 150 225 S. America 2800 3025 S. America 3275 3575 BUTTEROIL Change -175 N.C. Change -125 -125 W. Europe 4800 5950 WHEY Change -650-175 W. Europe 1075 1300 CHEDDAR CHEESE Change N.C. -25 Oceania 4025 4300 Change 25 N.C. WEEK OF AUGUST 16 - 20, 2021 DAIRY MARKET NEWS VOLUME 88, REPORT 33 DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1 DRY PRODUCTS: The Central and East low/medium heat nonfat dry milk (NDM) price range narrowed, and the bottom of the mostly increased half a cent. The West low/medium heat NDM price range held steady, and the top of the mostly decreased half a cent. Trading activity is steady for domestic and international markets. Demand out of Mexico is picking up, and interest is growing from Midwestern cheese- makers as spot milk availability tightens. For all regions, the bottom of the high heat NDM price ranges increased three-quarters of a cent while the tops are unchanged. High heat NDM trading activity is quiet, and limited production is meeting current market demands. Dry buttermilk prices are mixed. Domestic demand varies, but international demand, particularly from Mexico, is steady. Production is limited as most condensed buttermilk is moving into ice cream production. The dry whole milk price range is unchanged. Demand is soft, and production is primarily for contractual needs. Central dry whey prices are steady, but price ranges narrowed in the West and Northeast. Contacts say domestic demand is steady to stronger while international demand appears to be softening. Production is stable. The whey protein concentrate (WPC) 34% price range and mostly held steady. The spot market is quiet, but contacts say a few customers are making regular inquiries for favorite brands. Inventories vary, and production is steady. The lactose price range and mostly are unchanged. The spot market is fairly quiet. Contract agreements are in progress for Q4. Some contacts relay concerns about potential market disruptions due to increasing COVID cases and lockdowns in important export markets. Acid casein and rennet casein price ranges did not change. INTERNATIONAL DAIRY MARKET NEWS: WESTERN EUROPEAN OVERVIEW: Milk collections are seasonally declining. Milk production in some of the major dairy regions are well behind last year. Sources attribute the decline to poor weather at the start of the year and lower quality forages. However, industry contacts also note a reduction in cow numbers and farms. Milk prices have not kept up with higher feed costs. As a result, contacts say they have seen some farms exit due to the squeeze on farm financials. The European Commission extended the implementation deadline of new health certificate requirements for the imports of milk and milk products to January 2022. The delay gives dairy officials from the United States and Europe more time to put plans in place that can better serve the industry and avoid possible disruptions to international trade. EASTERN EUROPEAN OVERVIEW: Dairy growth is continuing across eastern European countries, such as Poland. The country has realized year over year growth in milk production. Milk components are also strong, with milksolid collections ahead of previous years as well. OCEANIA OVERVIEW: AUSTRALIA: Farmers have relatively good weather, reasonable input costs, and favorable opening milk prices as the season kicks into gear. Market analysts expect that Australian milk production may grow for the 2021-22milk season. However, higher beef prices may slow the rebuild of dairy herds. And currently, farmers face the challenge of finding enough trained workers. The Australian government has awarded funding to the dairy industry to work to reduce technical trade barriers, such as product testing, shelf life and labeling. The government and industry stakeholders will work to expand opportunities in Southeast Asia with the funding. NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand market observers are beginning to get a view of how the 2021-22 milk season may take shape. Farmers on the North Island indicate that milk production appears to be ahead of last year. Cows and pastures are both in good condition as the milk harvest begins. So far, the weather has been favorable for pasture growth and cow comfort, however farmers also recognize that a stretch of cold weather could set the emerging milk harvest back. On the South Island, pasture conditions are average, but with the later calving dates, it is still too early to tell how milk production will build. As Delta variant COVID cases increase, there are renewed concerns of the potential impacts on dairy markets. Industry contacts expect these new outbreaks and health safety measures may impede dairy demand and distribution, but it is hard to tell to what extent. The last time New Zealand entered into a level 4 lockdown was as the 2020-21 milking season was winding down. SOUTH AMERICA OVERVIEW: Throughout the main dairy basins of Argentina and Uruguay, milk production continues to increase off farms. There are reports milk output is expected to grow as the spring season approaches. Market participants report milk prices for farmers remain good and the current pricing is helping alleviate some operating cost pressures. UHT processors are working through strong production schedules. There are reports whole milk powder markets are mixed, while skim milk powder markets are seasonally stable. Some cheese manufacturers are working through stronger production sched- ules. The foodservice sector remains stable. NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): Current conventional dairy advertisements are down 13 percent, although total organic dairy ads are up 41 percent compared to last week. Ads for conventional 8 oz cream cheese are up 87 percent. Conventional 1-poundbutter advertisements are down 21 percent. Total conventional milk ads increased 16 percent and total organic milk advertisements are up 43 percent this week. The national weighted average advertised price for conventional half gallon milk is $1.91, down 60 cents from last week. The national weighted average advertised price for organic milk, in half gallon pack- ages, is $4.23, up 25 cents, an organic premium price of $2.32. JULY MILK PRODUCTION (NASS): Milk production in the 24 major States during July totaled 18.3 billion pounds, up 2.1 percent from July 2020. June revised production, at 18.1 billion pounds, was up 3.2 percent from June 2020. The June revision represented a decrease of 1 million pounds or less than 0.1 percent from last month's preliminary production estimate. Production per cow in the 24 major States aver- aged 2,035 pounds for July, 11 pounds above July 2020. The number of milk cows on farms in the 24 major States was 8.99 million head, 136,000 head more than July 2020, but 3,000 head less than June 2021. SEPTEMBER ADVANCED CLASS PRICES BY ORDER (FMMO): The base Class I price for September 2021 is $16.59 per cwt, a decrease of $0.31 per cwt when compared to August 2021. A Class I differential for each order's principle pricing point (county) is added to the base price to determine the Class I Price. For September 2021, the advanced Class IV skim milk pricing factor is $9.75 per cwt, the Class II skim milk price is $10.45 per cwt, and the Class II nonfat solids price is $1.1611 per pound. The two-weekproduct price averages for Septem- ber 2021 are: butter $1.7035, nonfat dry milk $1.2622, cheese $1.5499, and dry whey $0.5700. NOTICE: USDA ANNOUNCES IMPROVEMENTS TO THE DAIRY SAFETY NET AND NEW PANDEMIC MARKET VOLATILITY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the details of the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program. Through the program, USDA will provide about $350 million in pandemic assistance payments to dairy farmers who received a lower value for their products due to market abnormalities caused by the pandemic. The assistance is part of a larger package including permanent improvements to the Dairy Margin Coverage safety net program. Information about the program can be accessed at this site: https://www.usda.gov/media/press -releases/2021/08/19/usda-announces-improvements-dairy-safety-net-and-new-pandemic NOTICE: USDA AMS EU DAIRY EXPORT VERIFICATION PROGRAM As of January 15, 2022, the European Union (EU) will require new health certificates for U.S. dairy products exported to the EU. USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) will be prepared to issue these new health certificates. Information about the program can be accessed at this site: https://www.ams.usda.gov/content/usda-ams-eu-dairy-export-verification-program -1A- DAIRY MARKET NEWS, AUGUST 16 - 20, 2021 -2- VOLUME 88, REPORT 33 COMMODITY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY :: WEEKLY :: WEEKLY AUG 16 AUG 17 AUG 18 AUG 19 AUG 20 CHANGE AVERAGE CHEESE BARRELS $1.4800 $1.4900 $1.5125 $1.5050 $1.4775 :: (+0.0275) :: $1.4930 (+0.0300) (+0.0100) (+0.0225) (-0.0075) (-0.0275) :: :: (+0.0815) 40 POUND BLOCKS $1.7900 $1.7800 $1.7600 $1.7300 $1.6925 :: (-0.1200) :: $1.7505 (-0.0225) (-0.0100) (-0.0200) (-0.0300) (-0.0375) :: :: (-0.0035) NONFAT DRY MILK GRADE A $1.2600 $1.2600 $1.2525 $1.2500 $1.2500 :: (-0.0200) :: $1.2545 (-0.0100) (N.C.) (-0.0075) (-0.0025) (N.C.) :: :: (-0.0060) BUTTER GRADE AA $1.6900 $1.6900 $1.6850 $1.6825 $1.6625 :: (-0.0075) :: $1.6820 (+0.0200) (N.C.) (-0.0050) (-0.0025) (-0.0200) :: :: (+0.0080) DRY WHEY EXTRA GRADE $0.5200 $0.5200 $0.5275 $0.5275 $0.5300 :: (+0.0125) :: $0.5250 (+0.0025) (N.C.) (+0.0075) (N.C.) (+0.0025) :: :: (-0.0025) Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average Change is the difference between current and previous Weekly Average. Computed by Dairy Market News for informational purposes. This data is available on the Internet at WWW.AMS.USDA.GOV/MARKET-NEWS/DAIRY NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found at www.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html BUTTER MARKETS NORTHEAST Eastern butter churning is steady. Plant managers are seeing a slight decline in milk intakes at some butter producing plants, as regional milk production volumes reroute to school pipelines. In-house cream supplies are more than adequate for the current flat market butter demand. As such, a few butter manufacturers are seizing the opportunity to sell surplus cream in the open market as aggregate offerings shift on a downward curve. Retail butter sales are not seeing much of a change from the previous week. This week, CME wholesale domestic butter sales have been somewhat restrained, in wake of an annually held dairy industry event. Bulk butter prices for domestic sales remain 3-8 cents over the CME market, with various time frames and averages used. Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter +0.0300 - +0.0800 Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: CENTRAL Staffing issues remain a concern for Midwest butter producers. Employment shortages continue to burden plant managers due to a number of reasons, including a growth in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Plants are running somewhat busy schedules, but cream is clearly showing signs of tightness in overall supply. Multiples have increased, according to end users. Fall butter inventories are generally in good shape, and butter plant contacts say they are working to add to the stockpile week to week. Butter demand has begun to slowly increase, according to contacts. End users say regional suppliers are more hesitant to offer loads currently. Butter market tones are still somewhat mum. The Delta variant and its impact on food service demand is undoubtedly garnering omnipresent attention from all parties related to the butter market. Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter +0.0300 - +0.0500 Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: WEST Milk production continues to drop, but cream supplies are available in the West. However, contacts say difficulties exist in finding trucks to haul loads of cream. Butter production varies throughout the region. Inventories are available for spot and contract purchases. Retail orders are steady; some contacts report increased quantities are moving through grocery checkout lines. Market participants say concerns about the impact of the Delta variant on food service orders have not come to fruition yet. Despite the return of some restrictions and safety measures, food service butter demand remains similar to last week. However, some traders are voicing hesitation about taking on additional inventory going forward. Bulk overages range from 2.5 to 7.5 cents over the CME market butter price. Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter +0.0250 - +0.0750 Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: Secondary Sourced Information: GLOBAL DAIRY TRADE AUCTION (GDT) Tuesday's auction saw butter lead the gains based on all contract pricing, up 4.0% in GDT Price Index from previous event. EXPORT ASSISTANCE This week, a cooperative export assistance program accepted requests for export assistance to sell 115,000 pounds (52 MT) of cream cheese. DAIRY MARKET NEWS, AUGUST 16 - 20, 2021 -3- VOLUME 88, REPORT 33 CHEESE MARKETS NORTHEAST WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheese markets are holding a stable undertone. Cheese operations in the Northeast are receiving a healthy supply of milk for strong production schedules. Cheddar cheese plants continue to work through full operating schedules. In addition, mozzarella and provolone manufacturers are clearing plenty of milk supplies for scheduled cheese productions. Inventory levels in the region are fairly stable. On the CME Group, cheese blocks are closing around the high $1.70s, while cheese barrels are closing near the upper $1.40s. Market participants note cheese demands from the foodservice sector are firm. Restaurants continue to order strong cheese supplies to meet their custom- ers' immediate needs. Retail cheese sales are reportedly moderate for the summer season. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Cheddar 40 pound Block 2.2050-2.4925 Muenster 2.1925-2.5425 Process American 5 pound Sliced 1.5150-1.9950 Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts 3.5850-5.9075 MIDWEST Midwestern cheesemakers report strong sales. Plant managers reported turning down new orders because they cannot keep up with the demand. Additionally, there is a growing need for nonfat dry milk to fortify, as milk supplies are tight. Cheesemakers, at least by mid- week, have yet to report any spot milk prices at discounts, and most are slightly over Class III. Still, production schedules are steadily busy. Cheese market tones are still in flux. CME block prices are shifting down, while barrel prices are moving up. Contacts say this is an expected outcome when the spread is as large as it has been in recent weeks. WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS)) Blue 5 pounds 2.3900-3.4575 Brick 5 pounds 2.1200-2.5450 Cheddar 40 pound Block 1.8425-2.2425 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.0950-2.3000 Mozzarella 5-6 pounds 1.9200-2.8650 Muenster 5 pounds 2.1200-2.5450 Process American 5 pound Loaf 1.5000-1.8600 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 3.1000-3.2175 WEST Demand for cheese across both retail and food service markets has held steady, in the West, this week. Stakeholders are concerned about the current surge in COVID-19, and how that could impact domestic demand for cheese. International demand for cheese is strong, with contacts reporting notable demand for export to Asian markets. Loads intended for overseas markets are continuing to face delays due to port congestion. Cheese markets are mixed. On the CME, barrel prices have increased by $0.1025 since last Wednesday, while block prices have fallen by $0.0200. Spot purchasers are able to find both cheese blocks and barrels to meet their current needs. Cheese production is mixed. Despite the seasonal decline in milk production, producers have sufficient supplies to run busy schedules. While supplies are available, some plants are, reportedly, running under capacity due to labor shortages. Cheddar 10 pound Cuts 2.0800-2.2800 Cheddar 40 pound Block 1.8325-2.3225 Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.0675-2.3425 Process American 5 pound Loaf 1.5175-1.7725 Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 3.3925-3.8225 FOREIGN TYPE Industry contacts suggest that as people took vacations and holidays, their buying patterns did not result in the same decrease in retail cheese sales as usual. While restaurant and other food service demand has been stable, shipments to holiday destinations in southern Europe have been lighter. The net effect has been a stable European cheese demand for much of the summer. Now, as vacationers return to their homes and jobs across Europe, demand is picking up. Lower milk volumes have curtailed some cheese production. Coupled with the steady to higher demand, EU cheese supplies have tightened, giving some support to market prices. International cheese sales opportunities exist, but high freight costs and logistical challenges have quelled some sales. WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS) VARIETY : NEW YORK : DOMESTIC : IMPORTED Blue : : : 2.6400-5.2300 :2.2125-3.7000* Gorgonzola : 3.6900-5.7400 :2.7200-3.4375* Parmesan : -0- : 3.6000-5.6900* Romano : -0- : 3.4025-5.5575* Sardo Romano (Argentina) : 2.8500-4.7800 : -0- Reggianito (Argentina) : 3.2900-4.7800 : -0- Jarlsberg : -0- : -0- Swiss : -0- : 3.6200-3.9450 Swiss (Finland) : 2.6700-2.9300 : -0- * = Price change. COLD STORAGE WEEKLY COLD STORAGE HOLDINGS - SELECTED STORAGE CENTERS IN THOUSAND POUNDS - INCLUDING GOVERNMENT STOCKS 08/16/2021 : BUTTER : CHEESE : 72056 85245 08/01/2021 : 74093 : 86010 CHANGE : -2037 : -765 % CHANGE : -3 : -1 Secondary Sourced Information: This week, a cooperative export assistance program accepted requests for export assistance on contracts to sell 406,000 pounds (184 metric tons) of American-type cheese. So far this year, the program has assisted member cooperatives who have contracts to sell 32.2 million pounds of American-type cheeses and 8.9 million pounds of cream cheese in export markets. DAIRY MARKET NEWS, AUGUST 16 - 20, 2021 -4- VOLUME 88, REPORT 33 FLUID MILK AND CREAM EAST WEST Milk production in the Northeast is decreasing off farms. Class I sales are strengthening. Bottlers are starting to pull additional milk supplies for schools' pipelines. Class III sales are fairly stable. There are reports balancing is not as robust with some operations running on strong, but not heavy, production schedules. Mid-Atlantic milk output has dropped in the region. Class I sales are strong. As Class I demands are firming, and available milk supplies are dipping, the milk market is tightening. Southeast milk production is down. Milk availability continues to be limited in the region. Bottlers are pulling the majority of available milk supplies for Class I needs. Several schools are reopening in the Southeast. There are no available milk loads for manufacturing in the area. Milk production in Florida is level. Class I sales are higher this week. Cream markets are holding a secure undertone. Some cream suppliers are offering spot loads at higher prices this week. Some condensed skim supplies are shortening with the drop in regional milk output. Condensed skim markets are fairly balanced. Northeastern U.S., F.O.B. Condensed Skim 0.85 - 1.10 Price Range - Class II; $/LB Solids: Price Range - Class III; $/LB Solids: 0.85 - 1.05 Northeastern U.S., F.O.B. Cream 1.3000 - 1.3900 Multiples Range - All Classes: Price Range - Class II; $/LB Butterfat: 2.1762 - 2.3269 August milk production in California is flat compared to July, and output is exceeding handler forecasts. Contacts say milk supply is in good balance with higher bottling orders and steady to higher Class II and Class III demand. Milk output in Arizona is declining. In-person instruction at educational institutions is driving higher bottling sales. Class II orders are flat. Class III demand is steady to higher. Farm- level milk production is dropping in New Mexico. Class I demand is up as the school year commences. Class II demand is level to lower, and Class III demand is higher. Pacific Northwest milk output is decreasing. Overall, milk production in the region is meeting handler expectations. Contacts say there are some areas, however, that have been unable to recoup heat-related drops in output and are well below production forecasts. Bottling sales are picking up steam. Class II and Class III demand is steady. Milk production is stable in the mountain states of Idaho, Utah, and Colorado. Milk is widely available in Idaho; some contacts report discounted spot loads at $5 to $5.50 under Class III. Bottling demand is increasing. Class II and Class III sales are level to higher. Condensed skim contracts are steady. Cream is available, but contacts say finding trucks to haul it poses a challenge. Butter production is starting to pick up as ice cream production decreases seasonally. This week, cream multiples shifted down. Western U.S., F.O.B. Cream 1.1000 - 1.3000 Multiples Range - All Classes: MIDWEST Milk output declines remain steady week to week, but when farmers report their monthly/annual comparisons, milk output is notably stronger than previous years. Contacts say component levels during the month of July were record-breaking on their respective farms. Hay inventories are strong in the upper Midwest, and hay quality has been noted as positive, as well. Some upper Midwestern farmers continue to report a strong variance from one area to the next in crop quality. Some say rains were very beneficial in recent weeks, while others continue to say a half-inch of rain here and there is doing little to alleviate weeks of higher temperatures and dry ground. Bottlers are in their peak buying season, as schools have begun in parts of the region, and ordering is pervasive. Many schools are working on mask mandates due to the Delta COVID-19 upticks, but a majority are planning in-person learning, which benefits the industry resolutely more than when most, if not every, school was doing at least partial distance learning. Cheesemakers are beginning to report Class III milk market prices to some overages. They say spot milk offers have ceased, and some are using nonfat dry milk for cheese fortification. Cream availability is mirroring that of spot milk. Cream multiples shot up on the Class II side, and butter plant managers reported tightening supplies, as well. They continue to report some regional loads clearing into the churns, but say they are becoming more scarce day by day. Price Range - Class III Milk; $/CWT; Spot Basis: 0.00 - 1.00 Trade Activity: Moderate Midwestern U.S., F.O.B. Cream 1.2500 - 1.4000 Multiples Range - All Classes: Price Range - Class II; $/LB Butterfat: 2.1762 - 2.3436 Multiples Range - Class II: 1.3000 - 1.4000 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 18:03:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 Latest news "Economy & Forex" 02:50p WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors stick to stocks, but gear up for bumpier ride RE 02:39p Wall Street bounces back as taper jitters fade RE 02:34p Soybeans, corn slide on macroeconomic fears, biofuel worries RE 02:16p Canada's Big Five banks to require staff entering premises to be vaccinated RE 02:04p Illumina in EU antitrust sights over premature $8 billion Grail deal RE 02:04p AGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT) PU 01:54p WORLD BANK : A system-based approach to water is a necessary condition to address new climate-water risks PU 01:52p The9 Shares Rise 8% on Kazakhstan Joint Venture DJ 01:46p Appeals court rejects latest bid to halt U.S. eviction moratorium RE 01:44p The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers RE