Agricultural Marketing Service : Pre-Solicitation Announcement for Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) Purchase of Livestock, Poultry and Dairy products

01/21/2022 | 01:03pm EST
Date
January 20, 2022

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced plans to purchase Livestock, Poultry and Dairy Products for distribution to schools nationwide. Purchases will be made under the authority of Section 5 of the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) Charter Act.

Potential materials may include:

Material

Material Description

100046

EGGS WHOLE FRZ CTN-6/5 LB

100117

CHICKEN FAJITA STRIPS CTN-30 LB

100119

TURKEY TACO FILLING CTN-30 LB

100134

BEEF CRUMBLES W/SPP PKG-4/10 LB

110322

BEEF SPP PTY HSTYLE CKD 2.0MMA CTN-40 LB

110711

BEEF PATTY CKD FRZ 2.0 MMA CTN-40 LB

110730

PORK PULLED CKD PKG-8/5 LB

110843

CHEESE CHED YEL SHRED-PKG 6/2 LB

Solicitations will be issued in the near future and will be available electronically through the Web-Based Supply Chain Management (WBSCM) system. A hard copy of the solicitation will not be available. Public WBSCM information is available without an account on the WBSCM Public Procurement Page. All future information regarding this acquisition, including solicitation amendments and award notices, will be published through WBSCM, and on the Agricultural Marketing Service's website at www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food. Interested parties shall be responsible for ensuring that they have the most up-to-date information about this acquisition. The contract type is anticipated to be firm-fixed price. Deliveries are expected to be to various locations in the United States on an FOB destination basis.

Pursuant to Agricultural Acquisition Regulation 470.103(b), commodities and the products of agricultural commodities acquired under this contract must be a product of the United States and shall be considered to be such a product if it is grown, processed, and otherwise prepared for sale or distribution exclusively in the United States. Packaging and container components under this acquisition will be the only portion subject to the World Trade Organization Government Procurement Agreement and Free Trade Agreements, as addressed by FAR clause 52.225-5.

Offerors are urged to review all documents as they pertain to this program, including the latest-

These documents are available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.

To be eligible to submit offers, potential contractors must meet the AMS vendor qualification requirements. The AMS point of contact for new vendors is Andrea Lang who can be reached by phone at (202) 720-4237 or by email to NewVendor@usda.gov. Details of these requirements are available online. Once qualification requirements have been met, access to WBSCM will be provided. Bids, modifications, withdrawals of bids, and price adjustments shall be submitted using this system. Submission of the above by any means other than WBSCM will be determined non-responsive.

To receive e-mail notification of the issuance of AMS solicitations, contract awards, and other information, subscribe online at "Sign Up for Updates" available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.

Inquiries may be directed to the Contracting Officer, Greta Samuel, at greta.samuel@usda.gov.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 18:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
