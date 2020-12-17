Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Agricultural Marketing Service : Pre-Solicitation Announcement for Purchase of Livestock & Poultry

12/17/2020 | 07:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date
December 09, 2020

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced plans to purchase Walleye products for distribution to various food nutrition assistance programs. Purchases will be made with the purpose to encourage the continued domestic consumption of these products by diverting them from the normal channels of trade and commerce.<_o3a_p>

Offers will be solicited in the following forms:

Material Code<_o3a_p>

Material Description<_o3a_p>

111360<_o3a_p>

WALLEYE FILLETS FRZ PKG-40/1 LB<_o3a_p>

Solicitations will be issued in the near future, and will be available electronically through the Web-Based Supply Chain Management (WBSCM) system. A hard copy of the solicitation will not be available. Public WBSCM information is available without an account on the WBSCM Public Procurement Page. All future information regarding this acquisition, including solicitation amendments and award notices, will be published through WBSCM, and on the Agricultural Marketing Service's website at www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food. Interested parties shall be responsible for ensuring that they have the most up-to-date information about this acquisition. The contract type is anticipated to be firm-fixed price. Deliveries are expected to be to various locations in the United States on an FOB destination basis.<_o3a_p>

Pursuant to Agricultural Acquisition Regulation 470.103(b), commodities and the products of agricultural commodities acquired under this contract must be a product of the United States and shall be considered to be such a product if it is grown, processed, and otherwise prepared for sale or distribution exclusively in the United States. Packaging and container components under this acquisition will be the only portion subject to the World Trade Organization Government Procurement Agreement and Free Trade Agreements, as addressed by FAR clause 52.225-5.<_o3a_p>

Offerors are urged to review all documents as they pertain to this program, including the latest-<_o3a_p>

These documents are available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website.<_o3a_p>

To be eligible to submit offers, potential contractors must meet the AMS vendor qualification requirements. The AMS point of contact for new vendors is Andrea Lang who can be reached by phone at (202) 720-4237 or by email to Andrea.Lang@usda.gov. Details of these requirements are available online at: https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food/becoming-approved. Once qualification requirements have been met, access to WBSCM will be provided. Bids, modifications, withdrawals of bids, and price adjustments shall be submitted using this system. Submission of the above by any means other than WBSCM will be determined nonresponsive.<_o3a_p>

To receive e-mail notification of the issuance of AMS solicitations, contract awards, and other information, subscribe online by visiting: 'Stay up to date on USDA Food Purchases' available on the AMS Commodity Procurement website. <_o3a_p>

Inquiries may be directed to Chyra Lewis chyra.lewis@usda.gov<_o3a_p>

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 09 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 12:40:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:51aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $50.12 a barrel Wednesday, 16 December 2020
PU
07:50aAnalysis-Global chip shortage threatens production of laptops, smartphones and more
RE
07:50aWorld Dance Group culminates 2020 with LIKE$, the best digital contest for dance lovers
SE
07:49aBank Of England Leaves Benchmark Interest Rate Unchanged At 0.1% -- Update
DJ
07:41aAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : Pre-Solicitation Announcement for Purchase of Livestock & Poultry
PU
07:39aStimulus hopes boost stocks to record; bitcoin soars
RE
07:39aIAEA INTERNATIONAL ATOMIC ENERGY AGENCY : As Countries Look to Low-Carbon Energy Sources, IAEA Offers Support for Modelling Future Energy Demand
PU
07:35aLocal Non-Profit Gets Green Energy with Help from An Innovative Philanthropic Investment
SE
07:31aTSX futures rise on higher commodity prices, U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
07:31aCLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES : to Acquire IDYA4, a North American Leader in Healthcare Data Integration and Cybersecurity
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NASDAQ COMPOSITE : Fed vows to buy bonds until it sees 'substantial' economic progress
2BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 13.5% y/y in November - ACEA
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : OSLO BØRS - TRADING SUSPENSION
4ANALYSIS: U.S. currency manipulator tag for Switzerland unlikely to deter FX approach
5ORPHAZYME A/S : ORPHAZYME A/S : - Bull story below Bear price

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ