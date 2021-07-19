Log in
Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Announces Changes to Blackeye Bean Inspection Criteria

07/19/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
Date
July 19, 2021

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) has revised the sample grade criteria pertaining to the class Blackeye bean in the U.S. Standards for Beans. Stakeholders in the blackeye bean processing and handling industry requested that AMS:

  • Revise the Blackeye bean sample grade tolerances of Insect Webbing and Filth from counts to percentages, which aligns with the Codex Alimentarius tolerance.
  • Change Clean Cut Weevil Bore from a sample grade to a damage factor only.

The United States Standards for Beans and the official inspection procedures for beans in the Bean Inspection Handbook are available on the FGIS Handbooks webpage on the AMS website.

The revision was published in the Federal Register on June 28, 2021. The changes were effective July 1, 2021.

For more information, contact Grain Marketing Specialist Loren Almond, at loren.l.almond@usda.gov.

##

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 20:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
