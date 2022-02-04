Log in
Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Announces Four New Members of the National Organic Standards Board

02/04/2022 | 02:46pm EST
Date
Friday, February 4, 2022 - 2:45pm
Contact Info
Public Affairs
PA@usda.gov
(202) 720-8998
Release No.
007-22

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2022-The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced the appointment of four new members to the National Organic Standards Board (NOSB). The NOSB is made up of 15 volunteer members representing the organic community. The new members announced today will serve five-year terms, through January 2027.

"Members of the National Organic Standards Board serve a vital role listening to what the public has to say and weighing recommendations for updates to the organic standards through open, transparent and collaborative processes," said Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. "Over the next five years, these new appointees will add their experience to help USDA provide farmers and handlers with the tools they need to meet consumer demand for organic products, and they will help ensure that organic is a part of efforts to build a more climate-smart, resilient, and equitable food system."

"We also extend our deepest gratitude to the outgoing members of the board for the dedication and significant contributions they made to the organic community," Moffitt said.

The new members announced today are:

Elizabeth (Liz) Graznak (Missouri) is appointed to an environmental protection and resource conservation seat. Graznak has a degree in Environmental Studies and has shown a commitment to sustainable agriculture as an organic farmer and during past appointments with environmentally focused Boards.

Allison Johnson (California) is appointed to a public interest or consumer interest group seat. Johnson currently works for the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). She is an attorney with experience working with the organic regulations, an organic certifier, and has focused her work on sustainable food systems.

Dr. Dilip Nandwani (Tennessee) is appointed to the scientist seat. Nandwani is a professor at Tennessee State University and holds a Ph.D. in Botany. He has 10-years of teaching experience, with a focus on organic agriculture, certification, and crop science.

Javier Zamora (California) is appointed to a farmer seat. Zamora is with JSM Organics, a 100-acre vegetable/fruit farm, and has 20-years of farming experience. He has provided farmers assistance with direct marketing regulations, organic compliance, and developing direct marketing channels. He is fluent in Spanish.

About the NOSB

The NOSB is a Federal Advisory Board established under the Organic Foods Production Act of 1990. The Board operates in accordance with the Federal Advisory Committee Act to assist in developing standards for substances used in organic production and to advise the Secretary on aspects of the National Organic Program. Learn more about NOP and the Board on our website at www.ams.usda.gov/organic.

#

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 19:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
HOT NEWS