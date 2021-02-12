Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Agricultural Marketing Service : USDA Announces Results of Walnut Marketing Order Referendum

02/12/2021 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date
February 12, 2021

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced amendments to the federal marketing order regulating the handling of walnuts grown in California. These amendments authorize the California Walnut Board to provide credit for market promotion expenses paid by handlers against their annual assessments due under the program.<_o3a_p>

The amendments were approved in a referendum conducted Nov. 30 through Dec. 11, 2020. They were favored by 80.57% of the growers voting, representing 82.81% of the total volume of walnuts. To gain approval, the amendments needed support of at least two-thirds of the growers voting in the referendum or at least two-thirds of the volume of walnuts grown by those voting in the referendum. A final rule amending the marketing order will be published in the Federal Register.<_o3a_p>

USDA's process for considering this change included an administrative hearing conducted April 20-21, 2020.<_o3a_p>

The board locally administers the marketing order that maintains minimum grade and size regulations for walnuts grown in California. The marketing order also authorizes promotion, and research and development projects. More information about the marketing order is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) 984 California Walnut webpage, the AMS Marketing Orders and Agreements webpage, or by contacting the Marketing Order and Agreement Division at (202) 720-2491.<_o3a_p>

Authorized by the Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act of 1937, marketing orders are industry-driven programs that help producers and handlers achieve marketing success by leveraging their own funds to design and execute programs that they would not be able to do individually. AMS provides oversight to 29 fruit, vegetable, and specialty crop marketing orders and agreements, which helps ensure fiscal accountability and program integrity.<_o3a_p>

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 18:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:44aOil edges higher on U.S. stimulus hopes, tighter supplies
RE
07:42aLower-income households dim U.S. consumer sentiment
RE
07:41aItaly's draghi has confirmed he can form a government -official
RE
07:41aAPI AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE : Welcomes DOE Support for Research and Development, Clean Energy Technology
PU
07:40aStrong tremors shake north India, Pakistan, no major damage
RE
07:37aU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for 12th week in a row -Baker Hughes
RE
07:37aCANADIAN REGULATOR CLEARS LAUNCH OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ETF : investment manager
RE
07:29aEnbridge raises Line 3 replacement cost estimate by $1.1 billion
RE
07:20aPilloried in Washington, firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene is loved back home
RE
07:16aMOVES-Citigroup names new heads of North America asset manager business
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin soars to all-time high after BNY Mellon announces crypto venture
2EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
4FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q420 RESULTS
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Vaccine production not perfect but our drug saves lives, AstraZeneca says, as ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ