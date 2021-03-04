Agricultural Marketing Service : AMS Proposes Fee Formula for Future Adjustments of the Fees assessed for the Supervision of Official Inspection and Weighing Services Performed by Delegated States, Designated Agencies, and Miscellaneous Fees for other Services

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) invites comments on a proposed rule that introduces a formula for determining the user fees for supervision of official inspection and weighing services performed by delegated states, designated agencies, and miscellaneous fees for other services.<_o3a_p>

The proposed fee formula would enable the Federal Grain Inspection Service (FGIS) to adjust supervision fees annually in order to maintain an appropriate operating reserve, in accordance with the United States Grain Standards Act (USGSA). As with other AMS fee-based programs, AMS would publish annual FGIS fee updates in the Federal Register and post updated fee schedules on its web page. The proposed rule also eliminates or revises certain FGIS registration and duplication fees.<_o3a_p>

To review and comment on the proposed rule, reference Federal Register Notice [Docket #: AMS-FGIS-20-0001] published March 2, 2021.<_o3a_p>

For additional information contact Kendra Kline, Chief of Staff at (202) 690-2410 or Kendra.C.Kline@usda.gov.<_o3a_p>

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender

