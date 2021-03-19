Agricultural Marketing Service : Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)

DAIRY MARKET NEWS

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.6650. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.7020 (+0.0015).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.4525 and 40# blocks at $1.7900. The weekly average for barrels is $1.5080 (-0.0140) and blocks, $1.7980 (+0.0345).

NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.1525. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.1665 (-0.0050).

DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.6125. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.6045 (+0.0110).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Cheese demand reports are mixed, as food service demands have begun to reenter the fray after a yearlong hiatus. Curd producers in the Midwest suggest the easing of restrictions in areas of the country was helpful, but curd sales have now stalled slightly. Western contacts suggest cheese sales have grown on the food service side, as retail sales have edged back. Cheese production is generally active, minus some plants updating ahead of increasing milk availability. Spot milk sales in the Midwest ranged from $1 to $5 under Class, comparable to last year's $2 to $5 under. Spot milk prices last week were from $2 under to flat Class, which apparently did not trend into week 11. In fact, cheesemakers reported an increase in the volume of spot milk offers. Cheese market tones have held some stability on the block side, while barrels faltered midweek, growing the price gap to over $.30 on Thursday.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream abounds in the West, but supplies in the Central and East regions are beginning to tighten. Butter churning is ongoing nationwide, and levels of operation vary with regional cream availability. With that said, butter inventories are heavy; fresh butter is plentiful, and contacts also report receiving orders for old crop butter. Export interest is stable. Retail demand is strong in advance of spring holidays. Food service sales continue to rise slightly, with some producers seeing butter orders nearing pre- COVID levels. This positive food service demand correlates with positive market tones over the last few weeks.

FLUID MILK: Milk production across much of the U.S. is steady to higher. In the far southeastern and southwestern parts of the country, milk production is at or near peak volumes. In the south-central part of the U.S., industry contacts are wondering what flush will look like following the frigid temperatures last month and the impacts they may have had on the milking herd. Class I demand has eased back as some fluid milk pipelines get refilled and some schools take their spring breaks. However, some contacts suggest fluid sales are strong and ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Although a lot of cream is available, cream supplies have tightened slightly, especially in the eastern half of the U.S. where a few butter makers suggest they could use a bit more cream. Contacts relay Class II cream usage has picked up. Cream multiples are 1.20-1.32 in the East, 1.20-1.27 in the Midwest, and 1.05- 1.24 in the West.

DRY PRODUCTS: Prices for low heat nonfat dry milk (NDM) moved higher. Condensed skim availability is mixed and seems to be getting tighter in the East. High heat NDM prices are steady to higher. Dry buttermilk prices are mixed. Prices are higher in the East and Central regions, but a few trades of loads produced in the second half of 2020 moved the needle lower in the West. As processors focus production schedules on low heat NDM, dry buttermilk and other milk powders are competing for dryer time. Dry whole milk prices are steady to higher. Prices for dry whey continue to move higher. Inventories are tight and there is a healthy demand in domestic and export markets. However, there are still challenges with port congestion and access to shipping equipment. Whey protein concentrate 34% prices are steady to higher, and inventories are tight. Lactose prices are stable. Spot prices and Q2 contracts seem to be settling into a range. Prices for acid casein are steady to higher and rennet casein prices moved upwards. Early 2021 casein buying interest has been steady and strong.

INTERNATIONAL DAIRY MARKET NEWS: WESTERN

milk cows on farms in the 24 major States was 8.94 million head, 88,000 head more than February 2020, and 2,000 head more than January 2021.

JANUARY 2021 MILK SALES (FMMO): Total Fluid Products

EUROPEAN OVERVIEW: In the primary milk producing countries, Sales 3.9 billion pounds of packaged fluid milk products were shipped Germany, France, and Netherlands, milk production for the last several by milk handlers in January 2021. This was 4.9 percent lower than a months has struggled to equal or exceed monthly YOY production. year earlier. Estimated sales of total conventional fluid milk products Dairy experts in Western Europe say a continuing challenge is fewer decreased 5.7 percent from January 2020 and estimated sales of total cows, resulting from older dairy producers retiring, with no family organic fluid milk products increased 8.1 percent from a year earlier.

members taking over farming. Some other countries have good YOY

APRIL ADVANCED CLASS PRICES BY ORDER (FMMO):

milk production increases. At this time in March, observers say that The base Class I price for April 2021 is $15.51 per cwt, an increase of dairy producers could boost output but are holding back because of $0.31 per cwt when compared to March 2021. A Class I differential for higher feed costs. That, coupled with current milk pay prices, have each order's principle pricing point (county) is added to the base price to constrained production increases. There is hope that in coming months determine the Class I Price. For April 2021, the advanced Class IV skim as pasturing becomes more of an option, that milk production will yield milk pricing factor is $8.33 per cwt, the Class II skim milk price is positive YOY results for Western Europe as an entity. EASTERN $9.03 per cwt, and the Class II nonfat solids price is $1.0033 per pound. EUROPE OVERVIEW: Eastern European milk production expansion The two-week product price averages for April 2021 are: butter has slowed. Poland has typically led Eastern European milk production $1.5534, nonfat dry milk $1.1024, cheese $1.5599, and dry whey increases but is now generating lower production increases. Other $0.5394.

Eastern European states are below year ago production trends. Lower milk pay prices and squeezed margins are cited.

OCEANIA DAIRY MARKET OVERVIEW: Australia is approaching the end of summer. Feed prices are lower than a year ago, which is expected to help producer margins. Dairy producer confidence seems higher. July 2020 - January 2021 seasonal milk production in Australia, increased 0.7 percent from July - December 2019, according to Dairy Australia. Milk exports from Australia July 2020 - January 2021, 167,048 MT, increased 16.3 percent from July 2019 - January 2020 according to Dairy Australia. This market segment has been increasing rapidly, driven by sales to China in particular. New Zealand sources are pleased that a large New Zealand dairy cooperative has increased the seasonal milk pay price forecast to $7.30 - $7.90 Australian dollars per kilogram of milk solids, up 40 Australian cents. In addition, for the first half of the current fiscal year, earnings from business with China increased by one third, offsetting drops in North America and Europe related transactions. A New Zealand dairy organization commissioned study recently found that New Zealand milk production ranks as the most efficient producer of low emissions milk among major global dairy producing countries.

SOUTH AMERICA OVERVIEW: Weather conditions are fairly comfortable in parts of Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. Additional rain showers are adding to pasture growth. There are reports milk production is slightly up. Manufacturers are currently receiving lower milk loads for dryers. Confectionary operations are pushing strong production schedules for their customers' seasonal demands. In addition, butterfat demands are strong from ice cream/frozen dessert processors.

NATIONAL RETAIL REPORT (DMN): Total dairy advertisements increased this week. Conventional advertisements increased by 7 percent while organic advertisements grew by 4 percent. This week, the total number of conventional milk advertisements rose 78 percent. The total number of organic milk advertisements decreased 20 percent. The weighted average price for conventional half gallon milk was $1.11, while the weighted average price for organic half gallons was $3.15. At almost three times the price per half gallon, the organic premium was $2.04, an increase of $0.69 over last week. Mid-month celebrations helped usher in a 50 percent increase in advertisements for conventional flavored milk half gallons, as well as a price decrease of $0.96 down to $2.40.

Milk production in the 24 major States during February totaled 16.8 billion pounds, down 1.3 percent from February 2020. However, production was 2.3 percent above last year after adjusting for the leap year. January revised production, at 18.4 billion pounds, was up 2.6 percent from January 2020. The January revision represented an increase of 150 million pounds or 0.8 percent from last month's preliminary production estimate. Production per cow in the 24 major States averaged 1,882 pounds for February, 44 pounds below February 2020. The number of

DAIRY MARKET NEWS, MARCH 15 - 19, 2021

BUTTER MARKETS

NORTHEAST

Cream supplies are tight in the East region. Butter operations are not at capacity due to lower cream levels running through churns. Some butter makers are purchasing spots from other regions for their immediate needs. Class II, cream-based operations are pulling strong cream loads for spring holiday demands. The demand for butter is fairly stable in some export markets. Market participants report retail demands are strong. In addition, foodservice sales are slightly increasing. Bulk butter prices range 3 - 8 cents over the CME, with various time frames and averages used. On various market exchanges, butter prices have settled around the $1.70s.

Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter

Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: +0.0300 - +0.0800

CENTRAL

Notably, butter producers relay cream is tightening up. Multiples have moved up week to week, and they continued this week. Butter churning is ongoing, while spot cream is still, but nearing the peak, of affordability for churners. Butter availability remains bountiful. Traders suggest bulk butter loads nearing one year in age are still being offered. Still, butter market tones have retained some solidity following the March 1st bump on the CME. Helping aid in positive market tones are consecutive weeks of positive food service demand. In fact, some producers have relayed food service demand is reminiscent of pre-COVID buying. Spring holiday retail demand has also spurred customers. Another factor is the continuing interest from export customers. All said, current market tones are holding their own in spite of ample availability.

Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional, and Edible Butter

Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB: +0.0075 - +0.0500

Spring flush is early in the west, and cream is plentiful. Ice cream makers are pulling more heavily on cream, but butter makers have ample cream supplies and continue to maintain busy churning schedules. There is a lot of butter in the cooler. Industry contacts say there are good amounts of fresh butter, and they are still getting orders for the old crop butter. Export interest is strong, food service demand is showing some growth as restrictions relax, and retail accounts are building inventory to prepare for the upcoming spring holiday advertised sales. Even with ad sales planned, some industry contacts are curious to see if smaller family get-togethers and consumer changes in maintaining stocks of groceries at home over the past year will have an impact on spring holiday retail butter sales.

DAIRY MARKET NEWS, MARCH 15 - 19, 2021

CHEESE MARKETSNORTHEAST

Cheese markets continue to display a stable tone. Cheese prices are slightly increasing on various market exchanges. Cheese makers are reportedly receiving steady milk volumes for strong cheese produc-tion. Manufacturers' inventory levels are available for spot/contract demands. Retail demands are solid. Numerous grocers are ordering additional supplies for spring holidays. Foodservice sales have been slightly improving in areas of the East region. Several restaurants are slightly lifting capacity restrictions and working through a variety of service options for their customers' needs.

WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))

Cheddar 40 pound Block 2.2175-2.5050

Muenster 2.2050-2.5550

Process American 5 pound Sliced 1.6225-2.1025

Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts 3.2175-3.5400

MIDWEST

Cheese demand reports are mixed, but more often Midwestern cheesemakers are relaying busier tones. Interestingly, curd producers are reporting some slowdowns. Although some states/areas have eased COVID-19 restrictions, curd producers report it still is not enough to push "normal" amounts off the production lines. Cheddar and barrel processors have both relayed busier orders. Some say they are having trouble keeping up with customer needs, even though available milk is keeping production apace. Spot milk availability has reversed course from last week. Some contacts reported multiple plants shutting down for maintenance updates simultaneously may have played a role in the uptick in availability this week. Cheese in-ventory reports vary from plant to plant, but a number of plant man-agers say they are balanced to tight. Export interests, renewed school lunch programs, and spring holidays have all helped to keep cheese market tones somewhat bullish in current weeks.

WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))

Blue 5 pounds 2.4025-3.4700

Brick 5 pounds 2.1325-2.5575

Cheddar 40 pound Block 1.8550-2.2550

Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.1075-2.3125

Mozzarella 5-6 pounds 1.9325-2.8775

Muenster 5 pounds 2.1325-2.5575

Process American 5 pound Loaf 1.6075-1.9675

Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 2.7325-2.8500

WEST

Retail cheese demand in the West has been slowing slightly, while demand for cheese at food service has been picking up. Buyers are finding that there is plenty of cheese available for purchase. Mozza-rella cheese is moving well. With the upcoming March Madness and other televised spring sports tournaments, some contacts expect de-mand to pick up as viewers purchase both restaurant carry out and grocery pizzas. Cheese is being produced in high volumes, with plen-ty of milk available. As prices increase in some cash markets, a few contacts report that international business interest has lessened. While demand for export cheese has abated, some report a slight improvement in the port issues and an increase in available vessel space. Industry contacts say that while there has been an improve-ment at the port, it remains a little better, but still not back to normal.

WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))

Cheddar 10 pound Cuts 2.0925-2.2925

Cheddar 40 pound Block 1.8450-2.3350

Monterey Jack 10 pounds 2.0800-2.3550

Process American 5 pound Loaf 1.6250-1.8800

Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts 3.0250-3.4550

FOREIGN TYPE

Discussion this week by United States cheese importers, and exporters in the EU and UK, focuses on the recent decision to suspend the 25 percent tariff the United States had placed on some cheese imports from the EU and UK. The United States Trade Representative an-nounced that there would be a suspension of these tariffs on goods of the European Union including cheese, for a period of four months. The suspension is in response to resolution of a large civil aircraft dispute. The tariff suspension took effect at 12:01 a.m. eastern stand-ard time on March 11, 2021. The question discussed in the cheese industry is whether this will result in higher import volumes of affect-ed foreign cheese varieties. Not yet clear is how this will or will not affect aggregate U.S. imports of cheese from across the Atlantic. Some industry observers believe there was some shifting of imports to varieties not affected by the tariffs.

WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS)

: NEW YORK VARIETY : IMPORTED : DOMESTIC : : Blue : 2.6400-5.2300 : 2.2250-3.7125* Gorgonzola : 3.6900-5.7400 : 2.7325-3.4500* Parmesan : -0- : 3.6125-5.7025* Romano : -0- : 3.4150-5.5700* Sardo Romano (Argentina) : 2.8500-4.7800 : -0- Reggianito (Argentina) : 3.2900-4.7800 : -0- Jarlsberg : 2.9500-6.4500 : -0- Swiss : -0- : 3.2525-3.5775 Swiss (Finland) : 2.6700-2.9300 : -0- * = Price change.

COLD STORAGE

