Agricultural Marketing Service : Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)

CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (6/11)

BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.7925. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.7830 (-0.0070).

CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.6725 and 40# blocks at $1.5000. The weekly average for barrels is $1.6080 (+0.0149) and blocks, $1.4805 (-0.0245).

NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.3000. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.2970 (+0.0195).

DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.6275. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.6135 (+0.0116).

CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Although spring flush is in the rearview mirror, milk availability for cheese production in the country has yet to receive the memo. Spot prices ranged from $6 to $5 under Class III in the Midwest, but all regions are running generally busy cheese production schedules to keep up with current milk supplies. Retail demand notes vary from slow to busy. Food service orders have steadied, as well. Export sales, according to Western cheese contacts, have picked up due to the market price drops. Still, though, logistical issues with freight/shipping remain a stumbling block. Cheese availability has expectedly grown during flush season. Cheese market prices are still "inverted" as barrel prices outpace those of blocks', but block prices are showing some resilience after dropping into the mid $1.40s midweek.

BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream is available for butter making needs. Some butter making operations are running seasonally shorter production schedules. Other butter plants are keeping production steady and building inventories in advance of anticipated increases in demand this fall. Retail sales remain weak. Food service demand is steady in the East and Central regions and strengthening in the West. Bulk butter prices range from 1.0 to 8.0 cents above market across the country this week.