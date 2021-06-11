|
Agricultural Marketing Service : Dairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)
WEEK OF JUNE 7 - 11, 2021 VOLUME 88, REPORT 23
DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE
CME GROUP CASH MARKETS (6/11)
BUTTER: Grade AA closed at $1.7925. The weekly average for Grade AA is $1.7830 (-0.0070).
CHEESE: Barrels closed at $1.6725 and 40# blocks at $1.5000. The weekly average for barrels is $1.6080 (+0.0149) and blocks, $1.4805 (-0.0245).
NONFAT DRY MILK: Grade A closed at $1.3000. The weekly average for Grade A is $1.2970 (+0.0195).
DRY WHEY: Extra grade dry whey closed at $0.6275. The weekly average for dry whey is $0.6135 (+0.0116).
CHEESE HIGHLIGHTS: Although spring flush is in the rearview mirror, milk availability for cheese production in the country has yet to receive the memo. Spot prices ranged from $6 to $5 under Class III in the Midwest, but all regions are running generally busy cheese production schedules to keep up with current milk supplies. Retail demand notes vary from slow to busy. Food service orders have steadied, as well. Export sales, according to Western cheese contacts, have picked up due to the market price drops. Still, though, logistical issues with freight/shipping remain a stumbling block. Cheese availability has expectedly grown during flush season. Cheese market prices are still "inverted" as barrel prices outpace those of blocks', but block prices are showing some resilience after dropping into the mid $1.40s midweek.
BUTTER HIGHLIGHTS: Cream is available for butter making needs. Some butter making operations are running seasonally shorter production schedules. Other butter plants are keeping production steady and building inventories in advance of anticipated increases in demand this fall. Retail sales remain weak. Food service demand is steady in the East and Central regions and strengthening in the West. Bulk butter prices range from 1.0 to 8.0 cents above market across the country this week.
FLUID MILK: Milk output is steady to lower across the U.S. as manufacturers work through available milk supplies. Class I demand is lower in much of the country, though orders are reportedly steady in Arizona. Class III demand is steady as cheese producers continue to run active schedules. Low crop yields are a concern for many due to widespread high temperatures and drought conditions. Condensed skim markets are steady. Cream supplies are available for production in the Midwest and the West. Ice cream production is reportedly mixed, with lower production in the East, Midwest, and Southwest. In the Northwest ice cream producers are running busy schedules.
DRY PRODUCTS: Low/medium heat nonfat dry milk (NDM) prices have decreased this week; contacts report that these lower prices have led to an uptick in demand. Production is active as producers have plenty of condensed skim milk. High heat NDM prices slipped at the top of the range in all regions, while also falling at the bottom in the West. Inventories are tight as manufacturers focus their drying times on low/medium heat. Dry buttermilk prices are steady to lower, while inventories remain somewhat tight. Ice cream production is taking priority over the drying of condensed buttermilk. The bottom of the price range for dry whole milk moved higher as spot supplies are limited. In all regions the price range for dry whey has slipped lower. Inventories of dry whey remain steady to tight as production is mixed. In the Northeast production is active, while lower in the Central and West regions. Whey protein concentrate 34% inventories are mixed as some report availability while inventories that meet strict specifications are tight. Production is less than optimal as manufacturers opt to produce higher concentrations. Prices for lactose are steady, as loads are moving well through contracts. Casein demand is strong as inventories remain tight.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONTINUED ON PAGE 1A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Product Highlights/CME/DMN at a Glance
|
|
1
|
U.S. Dairy Cow Slaughter/Class Milk Prices/NDPSR/Futures 7
|
Dairy Graphs
|
|
|
|
G1
|
Weekly CME Cash Trading/Butter Markets
|
|
2
|
International Dairy Market News
|
|
|
8 National Retail Report - Dairy
|
|
|
|
Cheese Markets
|
|
|
|
3
|
International Dairy Market News Averages
|
|
9 Dairy Market News Contacts
|
|
|
|
|
Fluid Milk and Cream
|
|
|
|
4
|
April Dairy Product
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonfat Dry Milk/Dry Buttermilk/Dry Whole Milk
|
5
|
June Supply and Demand Estimates
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dry Whey/WPC 34%/Lactose/Casein
|
|
6
|
May Consumer Price Index
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR June 07 - 11, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRICES ($/LB) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES
|
|
|
|
|
Commodity
|
Range
|
Mostly
|
Commodity
|
Range
|
Mostly
|
Commodity
|
Range
|
Mostly
|
NDM
|
|
|
|
|
BUTTERMILK
|
|
|
|
|
LACTOSE
|
|
|
|
|
Central Low/Med. Heat
|
1.2300
|
1.3400
|
1.3000
|
1.3200
|
Central/East
|
1.2250
|
1.2650
|
|
|
Central/West
|
0.3800
|
0.5500
|
0.4100
|
0.4900
|
Change
|
-0.0550
|
-0.0050
|
N.C.
|
-0.0100
|
Change
|
0.0250
|
-0.0050
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
Central High Heat
|
1.4400
|
1.4800
|
|
|
West
|
1.1700
|
1.2600
|
1.2000
|
1.2500
|
WPC 34%
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
-0.0100
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
-0.0100
|
0.0100
|
0.0100
|
Central/West
|
1.0500
|
1.3200
|
1.1000
|
1.2025
|
West Low/Med. Heat
|
1.2275
|
1.3525
|
1.2700
|
1.3200
|
WHEY
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
-0.0300
|
N.C.
|
N.C.
|
0.0200
|
Change
|
-0.0125
|
-0.0100
|
-0.0200
|
N.C.
|
Central
|
0.5500
|
0.6600
|
0.6050
|
0.6375
|
CASEIN
|
|
|
|
|
West High Heat
|
1.3900
|
1.4875
|
|
|
Change -0.0300-0.0200
|
-0.0250
|
-0.0075
|
Rennet
|
4.4300
|
4.5100
|
|
|
Change -0.0600-0.0100
|
|
|
West
|
0.5500
|
0.7100
|
0.6025
|
0.6475
|
Change
|
0.2700
|
0.2200
|
|
|
DRY WHOLE MILK
|
|
|
|
|
Change -0.0400-0.0025
|
-0.0275
|
-0.0050
|
Acid
|
4.4700
|
4.7800
|
|
|
National
|
1.7800
|
1.8450
|
|
|
Northeast
|
0.5400
|
0.6800
|
|
|
Change
|
0.1600
|
0.0200
|
|
|
Change
|
0.0200
|
N.C.
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
-0.0075
|
|
|
ANIMAL FEED WHEY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Central
|
0.5000
|
0.5600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
-0.0400
|
N.C.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS PRICE SUMMARY FOR MAY 31 - June 11, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRICES ($/MT) & CHANGES FROM PREVIOUS PUBLISHED PRICES
|
|
|
|
|
Commodity
|
Range
|
|
|
Commodity
|
Range
|
|
|
Commodity
|
Range
|
|
|
SMP
|
|
|
|
|
WHOLE MILK POWDER
|
|
|
|
BUTTER
|
|
|
|
|
W. Europe
|
3175
|
3300
|
|
|
W. Europe
|
3850
|
4100
|
|
|
W. Europe
|
4875
|
5525
|
|
|
Change
|
50
|
50
|
|
|
Change
|
-25
|
N.C.
|
|
|
Change
|
75
|
125
|
|
|
Oceania
|
3450
|
3575
|
|
|
Oceania
|
4000
|
4150
|
|
|
Oceania
|
4650
|
4800
|
|
|
Change
|
-25
|
-25
|
|
|
Change
|
-100
|
-50
|
|
|
Change
|
-225
|
-575
|
|
|
S. America
|
3200
|
3400
|
|
|
S. America
|
3700
|
4100
|
|
|
BUTTEROIL
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
-50
|
-50
|
|
|
Change
|
N.C.
|
-50
|
|
|
W. Europe
|
5325
|
6450
|
|
|
WHEY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
75
|
-50
|
|
|
W. Europe
|
1275
|
1425
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHEDDAR CHEESE
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
25
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oceania
|
4275
|
4450
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change
|
-125
|
N.C.
|
|
|
WEEK OF JUNE 7 - 11, 2021
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS
|
VOLUME 88, REPORT 23
|
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS AT A GLANCE
|
CONTINUED FROM PAGE 1
INTERNATIONAL DAIRY MARKET NEWS: WESTERN EUROPEAN OVERVIEW: Sources in Germany and France, the two largest EU milk producing countries, have come to believe that 2021 milk production may end the year slightly behind 2020. The slow start to 2021 may be hard to overcome as the first quarter is often the highest producing quarter in a year. However, strong production in some other large Western European countries such as Italy and Ireland is still expected to push the EU to higher 2021 milk production than 2020 production.
EASTERN EUROPEAN OVERVIEW: Czech Republic milk production January - April 2021 decreased 3.8 percent from January - April 2020 according to CLAL data made available to USDA. Other January - April 2021 production changes from January - April 2020 include cheese, +2.4 percent; butter, -8.4percent, WMP +4.2 percent; and SMP -1.7percent.
OCEANIA OVERVIEW: AUSTRALIA: Australian bulk milk exports continue to increase. January - April 2021 bulk and packaged milk exports from Australia 86,000 MT, increased 26.7 percent from January - April 2020, according to CLAL data made available to USDA. China has been actively buying fluid milk from Australia. NEW ZEALAND: Current milk production in New Zealand is near the annual low. The new dairy season began on June 1. Appreciable milk production increases are expected to begin to register during July, heading toward the typical peak in late October.
SOUTH AMERICA OVERVIEW: In parts of South America, autumn temperatures are remaining and supporting healthy milk output off farms. Farmers are working full schedules to harvest soybean crops/ grains. Higher feed costs continue to be in discussions. SMP markets are fairly stable, while the WMP undertone displays changeability. Currency exchange rates are also factoring into WMP current price points on various international markets.
APRIL DAIRY PRODUCTS HIGHLIGHTS (NASS): Butter production was 185 million pounds, 18.5 percent below April 2020, and
-
percent below March 2021. American type cheese production totaled 473 million pounds, 6.0 percent above April 2020, but 0.7 percent below March 2021. Total cheese output (excluding cottage cheese) was 1.14 billion pounds, 8.0 percent above April 2020, but 3.4 percent below March 2021. Nonfat dry milk production, for human food, totaled 195 million pounds, 4.0 percent below April 2020, and 2.4 percent below March 2021. Dry whey production, for human food, was
-
million pounds, 1.0 percent below April 2020, and 6.6 percent below March 2021. Ice cream, regular hard production, totaled 68.4 million gallons, 7.8 percent above April 2020, but 2.4 percent below March 2021.
JUNE SUPPLY AND DEMAND ESTIMATES (WAOB): Milk production for 2021 is raised from last month on higher expected cow numbers. The fat basis import forecast is reduced from the previous month on lower expected imports of butterfat containing products, while the skim-solidsbasis import forecast is unchanged. Exports on both fat and skims-solidsbases are raised from last month. The cheese price forecast is lowered from last month on relatively large stocks and current prices. The lower forecast cheese price results in a lower Class III price, but the higher NDM and butter prices support result in a higher Class IV price. The all milk price forecast is lowered to $18.85 per cwt for 2021.
MAY CONSUMER PRICE INDEX (BLS): The May CPI for all food is 274.2, up 2.2 percent from 2020. The dairy products index is 230.4, up 0.1 percent from a year ago. The following are the April, year to year percentage changes for selected products: fresh whole milk is +7.2; cheese, -1.2;and butter, 0.5.
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, JUNE 7 - 11, 2021
|
-2-
|
|
|
|
VOLUME 88, REPORT 23
|
COMMODITY
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
FRIDAY
|
::
|
WEEKLY
|
::
|
WEEKLY
|
|
JUN 7
|
JUN 8
|
JUN 9
|
JUN 10
|
JUN 11
|
|
CHANGE
|
|
AVERAGE
|
CHEESE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BARRELS
|
$1.5850
|
$1.5775
|
$1.5975
|
$1.6075
|
$1.6725
|
::
|
(+0.0575)
|
::
|
$1.6080
|
|
(-0.0300)
|
(-0.0075)
|
(+0.0200)
|
(+0.0100)
|
(+0.0650)
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.0149)
|
40 POUND BLOCKS
|
$1.4750
|
$1.4650
|
$1.4575
|
$1.5050
|
$1.5000
|
::
|
(N.C.)
|
::
|
$1.4805
|
|
(-0.0250)
|
(-0.0100)
|
(-0.0075)
|
(+0.0475)
|
(-0.0050)
|
::
|
::
|
(-0.0245)
|
NONFAT DRY MILK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRADE A
|
$1.2700
|
$1.3000
|
$1.3150
|
$1.3000
|
$1.3000
|
::
|
(+0.0400)
|
::
|
$1.2970
|
|
(+0.0100)
|
(+0.0300)
|
(+0.0150)
|
(-0.0150)
|
(N.C.)
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.0195)
|
BUTTER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRADE AA
|
$1.7700
|
$1.7700
|
$1.7900
|
$1.7925
|
$1.7925
|
::
|
(+0.0175)
|
::
|
$1.7830
|
|
(-0.0050)
|
(N.C.)
|
(+0.0200)
|
(+0.0025)
|
(N.C.)
|
::
|
::
|
(-0.0070)
|
DRY WHEY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EXTRA GRADE
|
$0.5950
|
$0.6050
|
$0.6200
|
$0.6200
|
$0.6275
|
::
|
(+0.0250)
|
::
|
$0.6135
|
|
(-0.0075)
|
(+0.0100)
|
(+0.0150)
|
(N.C.)
|
(+0.0075)
|
::
|
::
|
(+0.0116)
Prices shown are in U.S. dollars per lb. in carlot quantities. Carlot unit weights: CHEESE, 40,000-44,000 lbs.; NONFAT DRY MILK, 41,000-45,000 lbs.; BUTTER, 40,000-43,000 lbs.;DRY WHEY, 41,000-45,000 lbs. Weekly Change is the sum of Daily Price Changes. Weekly Average is the simple average of the Daily Cash Close prices for the calendar week. Weekly Average Change is the difference between current and previous Weekly Average. Computed by Dairy Market News for informational purposes. This data is available on the Internet at
WWW.AMS.USDA.GOV/MARKET-NEWS/DAIRY
NOTICE: Five days of trading information can be found at www.cmegroup.com/trading/agricultural/spot-call-data.html
BUTTER MARKETS
NORTHEAST
Butter markets are relatively flat. East butter productions are running through steady to slightly shorter schedules at this time. Market participants note a few operations have halted butter output for a couple of weeks. Cream supplies are available in the East region. Retail sales are unchanged from weaker undertones. Foodservice sales are stable for the near term. The bulk butter price for domestic sales, in the East, is reported 3 - 8 cents over the CME market, with various time frames and averages used.
Prices for: Eastern U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional,
|
and Edible Butter
|
+0.0300 - +0.0800
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
CENTRAL
Butter producers relay demand tones and estimates which are similar to pre -pandemic levels. Although food service has leveled off from the pipeline replenishment earlier in the spring, sales are well above last year at this time overall. Cream is available for Midwestern churners, but plant managers say they are finding it from other areas and regions, primarily the Western region. Ice cream manufacturers have recently taken on lighter amounts of cream than expected, therefore more is available for churning. Regarding churning, butter production remains somewhat steady as producers work toward expected fall demand increases. Butter market tones are quietly steady.
Prices for: Central U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional,
|
and Edible Butter
|
+0.0150 - +0.0600
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
WEST
Cream is widely available. Movement out of the West and into other regions is somewhat limited by tanker availability. Butter production varies; some manufacturers have reduced production seasonally, while others are working through steady cream supplies to build bulk butter stocks for fall demand. Inventories are available for contract and spot needs. Retail sales are lackluster and have dropped below pre-pandemic levels. Food service demand continues to strengthen. Dine-in restrictions are still in place for some states and counties, however. Faced with these
indoor capacity limits and staffing shortages, a number of restaurants are still running abbreviated hours of service or offering limited menu selections. Some contacts anticipate demand will keep growing as more food service outlets return to full operating capacity in the coming weeks to months. Bulk butter overages are unchanged from the previous week.
Prices for: Western U.S., All First Sales, F.O.B., Grade AA, Conventional,
|
and Edible Butter
|
+0.0100 - +0.0750
|
Bulk Basis Pricing - 80% Butterfat $/LB:
DAIRY PRODUCTS REPORT - BUTTER SUMMARY
Released June 4, 2021, by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Butter Production - States and United States: April 2020 and 2021
|
Monthly Production (1000 pounds)
|
Percent Change from
|
Region
|
APR
|
MAR
|
APR
|
APR
|
MAR
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
United States
|
227,200
|
198,920
|
185,173
|
- 18.5
|
-6.9
|
Atlantic
|
22,267
|
17,766
|
17,780
|
-20.2
|
0.1
|
Central
|
96,662
|
77,266
|
69,696
|
-27.9
|
-9.8
|
West
|
108,271
|
103,888
|
97,697
|
-9.8
|
-6.0
|
California
|
64,603
|
62,573
|
59,185
|
-8.4
|
-5.4
Butter Production - Cumulative Production January - April Cumulative Production Percent Change
|
Report Month
|
(1000 pounds)
|
from
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
APR
|
826,923 780,027
|
-5.7
CONTINUED ON PAGE 2A
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, JUNE 7 - 11, 2021
|
-2A-
|
VOLUME 88, REPORT 23
CONTINUED FROM PAGE 2
U.S. BUTTER AND MILKFAT IMPORTS (USDA-FAS) (Imports for Consumption)
|
|
2021 Imports
|
% Change From
|
|
(Million Lb.)
|
1 Year Ago
|
April Imports
|
11.1
|
- 5
|
|
Total Butter, Fats, Milk (H.S. Code 0405)
|
|
Butter
|
1.4
|
- 35
|
|
Quota (H.S. Code 405101000)
|
|
Over Quota (H.S. Code 405102000)
|
8.3
|
+ 55
|
|
AMF
|
0.3
|
- 43
|
|
Quota (H.S. Code 405901020)
|
|
Over Quota (H.S. Code 405902020)
|
0.3
|
- 87
|
|
Other Milk Fat
|
0.8
|
- 38
|
|
2021 Imports
|
% Change From
|
|
(Million Lb.)
|
1 Year Ago
|
TOTAL, JAN-APR
|
33.7
|
- 11
|
Imports - Country of Origin
|
20.8
|
+ 38
|
1
|
Ireland
|
2
|
India
|
4.4
|
- 33
|
3
|
New Zealand
|
3.3
|
+110
|
4
|
France
|
1.5
|
- 13
|
5
|
United Kingdom
|
1.2
|
+ 36
|
U.S. BUTTER AND MILKFAT EXPORTS (USDA-FAS)
|
|
2021 Exports
|
% Change From
|
|
(Million Lb.)
|
1 Year Ago
|
TOTAL, APR
|
12.0
|
+253
|
TOTAL, JAN-APR
|
37.6
|
+142
|
Exports - Destination Country
|
9.8
|
+ 68
|
1
|
Canada
|
2
|
Egypt
|
5.0
|
+301,077
|
3
|
Saudi Arabia
|
4.6
|
+304
|
4
|
Bahrain
|
3.5
|
+1827
|
5
|
Denmark
|
3.1
|
...
|
DAIRY MARKET NEWS, JUNE 7 - 11, 2021
|
-3-
|
VOLUME 88, REPORT 23
|
|
CHEESE MARKETS
|
|
NORTHEAST
|
|
FOREIGN TYPE
In the East, milk volumes are aplenty for strong cheese production. Cheddar cheese operations are receiving a stable amount of milk, keeping intakes near capacity. Also, mozzarella and provolone production schedules are full. Cheese inventory levels are steady to growing. Foodservice demands have steadied a bit. Some foodser- vice outlets are not ordering additional cheese supplies at this time. Retail cheese sales are relatively unchanged from a stable undertone. Customers are purchasing a variety of cheese supplies for cooking and outdoor grilling. On various spot market exchanges, cheddar cheese block prices have closed around the $1.40s this week.
WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED
DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))
|
Cheddar 40 pound Block
|
1.9575-2.2450
|
Muenster
|
1.9450-2.2950
|
Process American 5 pound Sliced
|
1.6925-2.1725
|
Swiss 10-14 pound Cuts
|
3.2650-3.5875
MIDWEST
Cheesemakers are busy in the region. Some are reporting six and seven day workweeks. Retail cheese demand varies across the spec- trum, from slow to very busy. Interestingly, although barrel markets are maintaining more stability than blocks, some barrel producers are saying they have some extra loads available, but nothing too concerning regarding availability. Although temperatures have recently begun to signal summertime in the upper Midwest in the past week, milk availability levels suggest spring is not yet over. Spot milk prices remain at similar discounts to last week and cheese plant managers are turning away offers. Cheese market tones are indicative of growing nationwide availability, particularly on the block market.
WISCONSIN WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))
|
Blue 5 pounds
|
2.1425-3.2100
|
Brick 5 pounds
|
1.8725-2.2975
|
Cheddar 40 pound Block
|
1.5950-1.9950
|
Monterey Jack 10 pounds
|
1.8475-2.0525
|
Mozzarella 5-6 pounds
|
1.6725-2.6175
|
Muenster 5 pounds
|
1.8725-2.2975
|
Process American 5 pound Loaf
|
1.6775-2.0375
|
Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts
|
2.7800-2.8975
WEST
This week, retail and food service demand for cheese has held steady in the West. Cheese markets are mixed. Cheese block prices have fallen on the CME by $0.0475 since the previous report, while barrel prices are up $0.0075. Lower market prices have, reportedly, led to increased demand for cheese to export, with contacts reporting a notable demand to Asian markets. Some contacts report difficulty in obtaining transportation and shipping supplies causing delays to loads as well as increased freight costs. Production of cheese is strong in the region as producers are running full schedules to utilize available milk. Cheese is available for spot purchases.
WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: DELIVERED
DOLLARS PER POUND(MIXED LOTS (1000-5000 POUNDS))
|
Cheddar 10 pound Cuts
|
1.8325-2.0325
|
Cheddar 40 pound Block
|
1.5850-2.0750
|
Monterey Jack 10 pounds
|
1.8200-2.0950
|
Process American 5 pound Loaf
|
1.6950-1.9500
|
Swiss 6-9 pound Cuts
|
3.0725-3.5025
The overall situation for Western European cheese is steady to slightly higher demand. There is still plant capacity to make more cheese. Extra milk is generally going into cheese in Western European locations with multiple dairy product manufacturing options. Export demand is strong. Some deliveries have slowed due to shipping factors. United States domestic Swiss prices increased $0.0450. Domestic prices decreased $0.0375 for blue, gorgonzola, parmesan and roma- no. All other prices are steady.
WHOLESALE SELLING PRICES: FOB DISTRIBUTORS DOCK DOLLARS PER POUND (1000 - 5000 POUNDS, MIXED LOTS)
|
VARIETY
|
:
|
NEW YORK
|
:
|
DOMESTIC
|
:
|
IMPORTED
|
Blue
|
:
|
2.6400-5.2300
|
:
|
1.9650-3.4525*
|
:
|
:
|
Gorgonzola
|
:
|
3.6900-5.7400
|
:
|
2.4725-3.1900*
|
Parmesan
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
3.3525-5.4425*
|
Romano
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
3.1550-5.3100*
|
Sardo Romano (Argentina)
|
:
|
2.8500-4.7800
|
:
|
-0-
|
Reggianito (Argentina)
|
:
|
3.2900-4.7800
|
:
|
-0-
|
Jarlsberg
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
-0-
|
Swiss
|
:
|
-0-
|
:
|
3.3000-3.6250*
|
Swiss (Finland)
|
:
|
2.6700-2.9300
|
:
|
-0-
* = Price change.
COLD STORAGE
WEEKLY COLD STORAGE HOLDINGS - SELECTED STORAGE CENTERS IN THOUSAND POUNDS - INCLUDING GOVERNMENT STOCKS
|
06/07/2021
|
:
|
BUTTER
|
:
|
CHEESE
|
:
|
73839
|
81399
|
06/01/2021
|
:
|
73033
|
:
|
81679
|
CHANGE
|
:
|
806
|
:
|
-280
|
% CHANGE
|
:
|
1
|
:
|
0
|
Secondary Sourced Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. CHEESE AND CURD IMPORTS (USDA-FAS)
|
|
|
(Imports for Consumption)
|
% Change From
|
April Imports
|
2021 Imports
|
(Million Lb.)
|
1 Year Ago
|
|
TOTAL Cheese and Curd (H.S. Code 0406)
|
31.8
|
+ 26
|
|
|
Cheese, Except Fresh (H.S. Code 040690)
|
27.1
|
+ 23
|
|
|
Fresh Cheese (H.S. Code 040610)
|
|
2.2
|
+ 46
|
|
|
Cheese, Processed (H.S. Code 040630)
|
|
1.5
|
+ 65
|
|
|
Cheese, Blue-Veined (H.S. Code 040640)
|
0.7
|
+ 9
|
|
|
|
2021 Imports
|
% Change From
|
|
|
(Million Lb.)
|
1 Year Ago
|
TOTAL, JAN-APR
|
|
118.2
|
+ 3
|
Imports - Country of Origin
|
|
23.2
|
-
|
5
|
1
|
Italy
|
|
2
|
France
|
|
12.1
|
-
|
8
|
3
|
Netherlands
|
|
8.5
|
-
|
12
|
4
|
Switzerland
|
|
7.3
|
+
|
1
|
5
|
Ireland
|
|
5.6
|
+ 80
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 17:52:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|