News: Latest News
Latest News 
All News

Agricultural Marketing Service : National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

06/11/2021 | 10:22am EDT
Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural

National Retail Report-Dairy

Marketing

Websites: http://www.marketnews.usda.gov/mnp/da-homeand http://www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/dybretail.pdf

Service

Volume 88- Number 23

Issued Weekly

Friday, June 11, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 06/11/2021 to 06/17/2021

Conventional dairy ads saw an increase of 2 percent this week. The most advertised item was ice cream in 48 to 64- ounce containers. These ads grew by just 4 percent, while the weighted average price dropped by $0.16 down to $2.92. The largest increase in conventional advertisements were with Greek yogurt in 32-ounce containers, increasing by 207 percent. The weighted average price fell by $0.02 to $4.44.

The number of conventional cheese ads fell by 7 percent this week. The largest increase in conventional cheese ads occurred with 1-pound blocks. Advertisements grew by 87 percent, with the weighted average price slicing off $0.66, settling at $4.12. The most advertised cheese item was conventional 8-ounce shred cheese, despite a 1 percent decrease in ad numbers.

Conventional yogurt ads increased by 2 percent this week, while the weighted average price increased by $0.59 to $1.74. A large increase in ads for both conventional and Greek yogurt in 32-ounce containers was counteracted by decreases in ads for 4-6-ounce containers. Conventional yogurt ads for 4-6-ounce containers decreased by 9 percent, while the number of Greek yogurt ads dropped by 29 percent.

The number of conventional milk ads decreased by 65 percent, while organic milk ads fell by 3 percent. The largest decrease in conventional milk advertisement were in half gallon containers, which fell by 92 percent. The weighted average price for conventional half gallon milk is $1.99 up $0.61 from last week. Organic half gallon milk ads decreased by 2 percent and have a weighted average price of $3.79, a decrease of just 1 cent from a week ago. The organic price premium for half gallon milk is $1.80.

Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week

06/11/2021

06/04/2021

05/28/2021

24K

20K

with Ads

16K

12K

Stores

8K

4K

0K

Cheese

Yogurt

Ice cream

Butter

Sour cream

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 23

Friday, June 11, 2021 - Page 2

Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity

Butter, 10%

Yogurt, 22%

Cheese, 24%

Sour cream, 9%

Milk, 1%

Cottage cheese, 5%

Cream cheese, 2%

Ice cream, 23%

Flavored milk, 1%

Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity

Butter, 2%

Yogurt, 17%

Cottage cheese, 24%

Milk, 57%

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 23

Friday, June 11, 2021 - Page 3

NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

8661

3.04

5081

3.19

4320

3.13

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

5225

2.39

6275

2.33

4031

2.46

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

1573

4.12

842

4.78

1129

4.60

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

1110

6.34

2755

6.75

2072

6.23

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

10178

2.79

10253

2.32

8094

2.39

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

1485

3.27

1973

4.30

579

4.59

Cottage cheese

16 oz

4547

2.12

3242

2.20

2058

2.17

Cream cheese

8 oz

1998

1.61

2537

1.76

2510

1.89

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

616

3.12

821

1.73

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

105

2.50

105

1.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

20049

2.92

19191

3.08

12049

2.80

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

99

1.99

1194

1.38

1496

2.55

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

486

2.48

457

2.58

401

2.01

Sour cream

16 oz

8249

1.82

8296

1.83

2225

1.88

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

7112

.98

10039

.97

8318

1.01

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3900

4.44

1270

4.46

613

4.23

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

5369

.48

5879

.49

4710

.46

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

2913

2.32

1686

2.06

593

2.30

REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Butter

1 #

1.57-3.99

1787

3.09

0.99-3.00

2072

2.86

1.99-3.49

1224

2.81

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.98-3.00

2075

2.31

2.29-2.99

684

2.50

2.00-2.99

1273

2.28

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

3.49-6.99

233

5.91

2.50-4.49

231

3.37

2.50-3.99

568

2.79

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.67-3.00

2505

2.41

2.00-4.99

3493

3.34

2.00-3.00

1831

2.43

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

4.99

110

4.99

2.50-4.49

231

3.37

2.50-3.99

568

2.79

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.50-2.99

1563

2.27

1.66-2.50

2055

2.03

2.00-2.49

249

2.35

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.48-1.99

448

1.61

1.50-1.99

769

1.53

1.25

69

1.25

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.89

221

2.89

1.79

106

1.79

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.99-4.99

3279

2.87

1.97-5.49

4512

2.75

1.99-4.49

5155

2.93

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

3.49

62

3.49

1.99

106

1.99

Sour cream

16 oz

0.99-2.50

2097

1.89

1.49-2.50

2692

1.81

1.49-2.39

1631

1.70

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.79-1.00

2560

.99

0.80-1.00

1191

.96

0.99-1.25

1371

1.06

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.49-4.99

905

4.11

3.49-4.99

737

3.77

4.88-4.99

775

4.96

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.40-0.60

1339

.52

0.40-0.60

1420

.43

0.33-0.60

1228

.46

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1.99-3.49

823

2.55

2.00-2.38

1063

2.36

2.29

119

2.29

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 23

Friday, June 11, 2021 - Page 4

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Butter

1 #

2.49-3.69

822

3.01

2.49-3.99

1807

3.25

2.47-3.49

917

3.21

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

1.99-2.99

506

2.55

1.88-2.79

371

2.59

2.50

289

2.50

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # block

2.50-4.99

199

4.01

4.99-5.99

331

5.72

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2 # block

5.77-6.00

254

5.89

4.99-6.99

361

6.33

4.99-7.49

463

6.55

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

1.79-2.99

628

2.48

1.88-3.99

1261

2.73

2.50

394

2.50

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1 # shred

2.50

78

2.50

3.49-3.50

487

3.49

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1.69-2.29

254

2.00

2.50

137

2.50

1.67

289

1.67

Cream cheese

8 oz

1.50-1.79

195

1.61

1.25

62

1.25

1.49-1.99

427

1.69

Flavored milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.79

289

3.79

Flavored milk

All fat tests

gallon

2.50

105

2.50

Ice cream

48-64oz

1.99-5.50

2122

3.15

1.97-5.99

3935

2.96

1.77-4.00

942

3.00

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

1.99

99

1.99

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

1.49-2.99

213

2.43

2.50

105

2.50

Sour cream

16 oz

1.50

195

1.50

1.49-2.00

948

1.79

1.67-2.19

647

1.94

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

0.79-1.25

618

.98

0.88-1.00

832

.94

0.69-1.00

529

.91

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.49-4.99

317

3.86

3.49-5.99

866

5.11

4.39

289

4.39

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.50-0.88

360

.60

0.50

274

.50

0.35-0.50

699

.44

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1.99-2.79

254

2.37

1.67-2.50

627

1.98

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

Butter

1

#

3.49-4.49

32

4.15

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz block

3.49

27

3.49

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1

# block

4.99

11

4.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

2

# block

6.99

32

6.99

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

3.00-4.00

39

3.72

3.49

27

3.49

Cheese

Natural Varieties

1

# shred

4.99

11

4.99

Cream cheese

8 oz

3.99

28

3.99

Ice cream

48-64oz

2.49-8.99

50

6.46

3.29-3.79

54

3.54

Sour cream

16 oz

1.99-3.29

39

2.92

Yogurt

Greek

4-6 oz

1.00

11

1.00

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

5.49

11

5.49

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.70-1.19

49

.98

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

1.67

27

1.67

NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

THIS PERIOD

LAST WEEK

LAST YEAR

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 23

Friday, June 11, 2021 - Page 5

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

Stores

Wtd Avg

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

With Ads

Price

Butter

1 #

121

5.29

221

5.99

335

5.42

Cheese

Natural Varieties

8 oz shred

285

4.00

Cottage cheese

16 oz

1541

3.00

169

3.99

394

4.15

Cream cheese

8 oz

1686

2.51

178

2.99

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3387

3.79

3456

3.80

2187

4.28

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

214

4.99

251

6.45

105

5.00

Sour cream

16 oz

169

2.60

1083

1.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

828

4.43

110

2.99

1226

6.49

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

209

1.06

72

.69

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

62

5.99

1216

2.99

REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS

NORTHEAST U.S.

SOUTHEAST U.S.

MIDWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

with

Avg

with

Avg

with

Range

Range

Range

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Price

Ads

Cottage cheese

16 oz

3.00

298

3.00

3.00

714

3.00

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

3.00-4.99

1281

3.80

3.49-4.99

1063

3.58

4.46-4.98

360

4.72

Milk

All fat tests

gallon

4.99

214

4.99

Yogurt

Greek

32 oz

3.50-6.99

625

4.73

3.50

87

3.50

3.50

116

3.50

Yogurt

Yogurt

4-6 oz

0.69-1.25

209

1.06

SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.

SOUTHWEST U.S.

NORTHWEST U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Range

with Ads

Price

Price

Butter

1 #

5.29

121

5.29

Cottage cheese

16 oz

3.00

78

3.00

3.00

451

3.00

Milk

All fat tests

half gallon

2.99-4.39

683

3.59

Yogurt

Yogurt

32 oz

5.99

62

5.99

ALASKA U.S.

HAWAII U.S.

Commodity

Type

Pack Size

Price

Stores

Wtd Avg

Price

Stores

Wtd

Avg

Range

with Ads

Price

Range

with Ads

Price

REGIONAL DEFINITIONS

As used in this report, regions include the following states:

Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Marketing Service published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 14:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
