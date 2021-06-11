Agricultural Marketing Service : National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Dairy Market News Branch
Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 06/11/2021 to 06/17/2021
Conventional dairy ads saw an increase of 2 percent this week. The most advertised item was ice cream in 48 to 64- ounce containers. These ads grew by just 4 percent, while the weighted average price dropped by $0.16 down to $2.92. The largest increase in conventional advertisements were with Greek yogurt in 32-ounce containers, increasing by 207 percent. The weighted average price fell by $0.02 to $4.44.
The number of conventional cheese ads fell by 7 percent this week. The largest increase in conventional cheese ads occurred with 1-pound blocks. Advertisements grew by 87 percent, with the weighted average price slicing off $0.66, settling at $4.12. The most advertised cheese item was conventional 8-ounce shred cheese, despite a 1 percent decrease in ad numbers.
Conventional yogurt ads increased by 2 percent this week, while the weighted average price increased by $0.59 to $1.74. A large increase in ads for both conventional and Greek yogurt in 32-ounce containers was counteracted by decreases in ads for 4-6-ounce containers. Conventional yogurt ads for 4-6-ounce containers decreased by 9 percent, while the number of Greek yogurt ads dropped by 29 percent.
The number of conventional milk ads decreased by 65 percent, while organic milk ads fell by 3 percent. The largest decrease in conventional milk advertisement were in half gallon containers, which fell by 92 percent. The weighted average price for conventional half gallon milk is $1.99 up $0.61 from last week. Organic half gallon milk ads decreased by 2 percent and have a weighted average price of $3.79, a decrease of just 1 cent from a week ago. The organic price premium for half gallon milk is $1.80.
Top 5 Commodities Featured This Week
|
|
|
06/11/2021
|
06/04/2021
|
05/28/2021
|
|
|
24K
|
|
|
|
|
|
20K
|
|
|
|
|
with Ads
|
16K
|
|
|
|
|
12K
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
|
|
|
|
8K
|
|
|
|
|
|
4K
|
|
|
|
|
|
0K
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Yogurt
|
Ice cream
|
Butter
|
Sour cream
1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 23
Friday, June 11, 2021 - Page 2
Percentage of Total Conventional Ads by Commodity
Butter, 10%
Yogurt, 22%
Cheese, 24%
Sour cream, 9%
Milk, 1%
|
|
Cottage cheese, 5%
|
|
Cream cheese, 2%
|
Ice cream, 23%
|
Flavored milk, 1%
Percentage of Total Organic Ads by Commodity
Butter, 2%
Yogurt, 17%
Cottage cheese, 24%
Milk, 57%
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 23
Friday, June 11, 2021 - Page 3
NATIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
8661
|
3.04
|
5081
|
3.19
|
4320
|
3.13
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
5225
|
2.39
|
6275
|
2.33
|
4031
|
2.46
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
1573
|
4.12
|
842
|
4.78
|
1129
|
4.60
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
1110
|
6.34
|
2755
|
6.75
|
2072
|
6.23
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
10178
|
2.79
|
10253
|
2.32
|
8094
|
2.39
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
1485
|
3.27
|
1973
|
4.30
|
579
|
4.59
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
4547
|
2.12
|
3242
|
2.20
|
2058
|
2.17
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1998
|
1.61
|
2537
|
1.76
|
2510
|
1.89
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
616
|
3.12
|
821
|
1.73
|
|
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
105
|
2.50
|
|
|
105
|
1.99
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
20049
|
2.92
|
19191
|
3.08
|
12049
|
2.80
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
99
|
1.99
|
1194
|
1.38
|
1496
|
2.55
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
486
|
2.48
|
457
|
2.58
|
401
|
2.01
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
8249
|
1.82
|
8296
|
1.83
|
2225
|
1.88
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
7112
|
.98
|
10039
|
.97
|
8318
|
1.01
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3900
|
4.44
|
1270
|
4.46
|
613
|
4.23
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
5369
|
.48
|
5879
|
.49
|
4710
|
.46
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
2913
|
2.32
|
1686
|
2.06
|
593
|
2.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- CONVENTIONAL DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
1.57-3.99
|
1787
|
|
3.09
|
0.99-3.00
|
2072
|
|
2.86
|
1.99-3.49
|
1224
|
|
2.81
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.98-3.00
|
2075
|
|
2.31
|
2.29-2.99
|
684
|
|
2.50
|
2.00-2.99
|
1273
|
|
2.28
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
3.49-6.99
|
233
|
|
5.91
|
2.50-4.49
|
231
|
|
3.37
|
2.50-3.99
|
568
|
|
2.79
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.67-3.00
|
2505
|
|
2.41
|
2.00-4.99
|
3493
|
|
3.34
|
2.00-3.00
|
1831
|
|
2.43
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
4.99
|
110
|
|
4.99
|
2.50-4.49
|
231
|
|
3.37
|
2.50-3.99
|
568
|
|
2.79
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.50-2.99
|
1563
|
|
2.27
|
1.66-2.50
|
2055
|
|
2.03
|
2.00-2.49
|
249
|
|
2.35
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1.48-1.99
|
448
|
|
1.61
|
1.50-1.99
|
769
|
|
1.53
|
1.25
|
69
|
|
1.25
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
2.89
|
221
|
|
2.89
|
|
|
|
|
1.79
|
106
|
|
1.79
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.99-4.99
|
3279
|
|
2.87
|
1.97-5.49
|
4512
|
|
2.75
|
1.99-4.49
|
5155
|
|
2.93
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
3.49
|
62
|
|
3.49
|
|
|
|
|
1.99
|
106
|
|
1.99
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
0.99-2.50
|
2097
|
|
1.89
|
1.49-2.50
|
2692
|
|
1.81
|
1.49-2.39
|
1631
|
|
1.70
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.79-1.00
|
2560
|
|
.99
|
0.80-1.00
|
1191
|
|
.96
|
0.99-1.25
|
1371
|
|
1.06
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.49-4.99
|
905
|
|
4.11
|
3.49-4.99
|
737
|
|
3.77
|
4.88-4.99
|
775
|
|
4.96
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.40-0.60
|
1339
|
|
.52
|
0.40-0.60
|
1420
|
|
.43
|
0.33-0.60
|
1228
|
|
.46
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
1.99-3.49
|
823
|
|
2.55
|
2.00-2.38
|
1063
|
|
2.36
|
2.29
|
119
|
|
2.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 23
Friday, June 11, 2021 - Page 4
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
2.49-3.69
|
822
|
3.01
|
2.49-3.99
|
1807
|
|
3.25
|
2.47-3.49
|
917
|
3.21
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
1.99-2.99
|
506
|
2.55
|
1.88-2.79
|
371
|
|
2.59
|
2.50
|
289
|
2.50
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # block
|
2.50-4.99
|
199
|
4.01
|
4.99-5.99
|
331
|
|
5.72
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2 # block
|
5.77-6.00
|
254
|
5.89
|
4.99-6.99
|
361
|
|
6.33
|
4.99-7.49
|
463
|
6.55
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
1.79-2.99
|
628
|
2.48
|
1.88-3.99
|
1261
|
|
2.73
|
2.50
|
394
|
2.50
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1 # shred
|
2.50
|
78
|
2.50
|
3.49-3.50
|
487
|
|
3.49
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1.69-2.29
|
254
|
2.00
|
2.50
|
137
|
|
2.50
|
1.67
|
289
|
1.67
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
1.50-1.79
|
195
|
1.61
|
1.25
|
62
|
|
1.25
|
1.49-1.99
|
427
|
1.69
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.79
|
289
|
3.79
|
Flavored milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
105
|
2.50
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
1.99-5.50
|
2122
|
3.15
|
1.97-5.99
|
3935
|
|
2.96
|
1.77-4.00
|
942
|
3.00
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
1.99
|
99
|
1.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
1.49-2.99
|
213
|
2.43
|
|
|
|
|
2.50
|
105
|
2.50
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.50
|
195
|
1.50
|
1.49-2.00
|
948
|
|
1.79
|
1.67-2.19
|
647
|
1.94
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
0.79-1.25
|
618
|
.98
|
0.88-1.00
|
832
|
|
.94
|
0.69-1.00
|
529
|
.91
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.49-4.99
|
317
|
3.86
|
3.49-5.99
|
866
|
|
5.11
|
4.39
|
289
|
4.39
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.50-0.88
|
360
|
.60
|
0.50
|
274
|
|
.50
|
0.35-0.50
|
699
|
.44
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
1.99-2.79
|
254
|
2.37
|
1.67-2.50
|
627
|
|
1.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1
|
#
|
3.49-4.49
|
|
32
|
|
4.15
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz block
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.49
|
27
|
|
3.49
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1
|
# block
|
4.99
|
|
11
|
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
2
|
# block
|
6.99
|
|
32
|
|
6.99
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
3.00-4.00
|
|
39
|
|
3.72
|
3.49
|
27
|
|
3.49
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
1
|
# shred
|
4.99
|
|
11
|
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
3.99
|
|
28
|
|
3.99
|
|
|
|
|
Ice cream
|
|
48-64oz
|
2.49-8.99
|
|
50
|
|
6.46
|
3.29-3.79
|
54
|
|
3.54
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
1.99-3.29
|
|
39
|
|
2.92
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
4-6 oz
|
1.00
|
|
11
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
5.49
|
|
11
|
|
5.49
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.70-1.19
|
|
49
|
|
.98
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.67
|
27
|
|
1.67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NATIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
THIS PERIOD
|
LAST WEEK
|
LAST YEAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
National Retail Report - Dairy Vol 88 - No. 23
Friday, June 11, 2021 - Page 5
|
|
|
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
With Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
121
|
5.29
|
221
|
5.99
|
335
|
5.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cheese
|
Natural Varieties
|
8 oz shred
|
|
|
285
|
4.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
1541
|
3.00
|
169
|
3.99
|
394
|
4.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cream cheese
|
|
8 oz
|
|
|
1686
|
2.51
|
178
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3387
|
3.79
|
3456
|
3.80
|
2187
|
4.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
214
|
4.99
|
251
|
6.45
|
105
|
5.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sour cream
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
169
|
2.60
|
1083
|
1.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
828
|
4.43
|
110
|
2.99
|
1226
|
6.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
209
|
1.06
|
72
|
.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
62
|
5.99
|
1216
|
2.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL -- ORGANIC DAIRY PRODUCTS
|
|
|
|
NORTHEAST U.S.
|
|
SOUTHEAST U.S.
|
|
MIDWEST U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
Avg
|
with
|
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
Price
|
Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
|
|
|
|
3.00
|
298
|
|
3.00
|
3.00
|
714
|
|
3.00
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
3.00-4.99
|
1281
|
|
3.80
|
3.49-4.99
|
1063
|
|
3.58
|
4.46-4.98
|
360
|
|
4.72
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
gallon
|
|
|
|
|
4.99
|
214
|
|
4.99
|
|
|
|
|
Yogurt
|
Greek
|
32 oz
|
3.50-6.99
|
625
|
|
4.73
|
3.50
|
87
|
|
3.50
|
3.50
|
116
|
|
3.50
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
4-6 oz
|
0.69-1.25
|
209
|
|
1.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SOUTH CENTRAL U.S.
|
|
SOUTHWEST U.S.
|
|
NORTHWEST U.S.
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
Price
|
Stores
|
Wtd Avg
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Butter
|
|
1 #
|
5.29
|
121
|
5.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cottage cheese
|
|
16 oz
|
3.00
|
78
|
3.00
|
3.00
|
|
451
|
|
3.00
|
|
|
|
Milk
|
All fat tests
|
half gallon
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.99-4.39
|
683
|
3.59
|
Yogurt
|
Yogurt
|
32 oz
|
|
|
|
5.99
|
|
62
|
|
5.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALASKA U.S.
|
|
|
HAWAII U.S.
|
|
Commodity
|
Type
|
Pack Size
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd Avg
|
Price
|
Stores
|
|
Wtd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg
|
|
|
|
Range
|
|
with Ads
|
|
Price
|
Range
|
with Ads
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REGIONAL DEFINITIONS
As used in this report, regions include the following states:
Wtd Avg - Simple weighted average
