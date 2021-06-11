Agricultural Marketing Service : National Retail Report - Dairy (DYBRETAIL)

Dairy Market News Branch

Agricultural National Retail Report-Dairy
Volume 88- Number 23 Issued Weekly Friday, June 11, 2021

Advertised Prices for Dairy Products at Major Retail Supermarket Outlets ending during the period of 06/11/2021 to 06/17/2021

Conventional dairy ads saw an increase of 2 percent this week. The most advertised item was ice cream in 48 to 64- ounce containers. These ads grew by just 4 percent, while the weighted average price dropped by $0.16 down to $2.92. The largest increase in conventional advertisements were with Greek yogurt in 32-ounce containers, increasing by 207 percent. The weighted average price fell by $0.02 to $4.44.

The number of conventional cheese ads fell by 7 percent this week. The largest increase in conventional cheese ads occurred with 1-pound blocks. Advertisements grew by 87 percent, with the weighted average price slicing off $0.66, settling at $4.12. The most advertised cheese item was conventional 8-ounce shred cheese, despite a 1 percent decrease in ad numbers.

Conventional yogurt ads increased by 2 percent this week, while the weighted average price increased by $0.59 to $1.74. A large increase in ads for both conventional and Greek yogurt in 32-ounce containers was counteracted by decreases in ads for 4-6-ounce containers. Conventional yogurt ads for 4-6-ounce containers decreased by 9 percent, while the number of Greek yogurt ads dropped by 29 percent.

The number of conventional milk ads decreased by 65 percent, while organic milk ads fell by 3 percent. The largest decrease in conventional milk advertisement were in half gallon containers, which fell by 92 percent. The weighted average price for conventional half gallon milk is $1.99 up $0.61 from last week. Organic half gallon milk ads decreased by 2 percent and have a weighted average price of $3.79, a decrease of just 1 cent from a week ago. The organic price premium for half gallon milk is $1.80.

1 -- Dairy Market News surveys nearly 150 retailers, comprising over 23,000 individual stores, with online weekly advertised features.