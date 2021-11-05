Log in
Agricultural Productivity and Diversification - P115886

11/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
The purpose of the restructuring paper is to extend the closing date for a period of five and half months from December 15, 2014 to May 31, 2014 and reallocate the proceeds of Grant TF099692 (Benin Agricultural Productivity and Diversification Project). The extension of the closing date was requested by the Government of Benin as well as the reallocation of proceeds. The five and half months' extension of closing date is required to allow the Recipient...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 06:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
