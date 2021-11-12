Log in
Agricultural cooperation between Montenegro and Turkey grows stronger

11/12/2021 | 08:44am EST
Published on: Nov 12, 2021 12:00 PM Author: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management

During a working visit to the Republic of Turkey, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Aleksandar Stijović and his associates, Director General of the Directorate for Agriculture Miroslav Cimbaljević and Head of the Directorate for Monitoring in Forestry and Hunting Novica Tmušić met with Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli and his associates to discuss strengthening bilateral and economic cooperation in the fields of agriculture, forestry and water management.

Minister Pakdemirli expressed satisfaction with the achieved level of bilateral relations, which is characterised by deepened cooperation and mutual trust and respect. The officials agreed that cooperation within the agricultural sector significantly contributes to the development of ties between Montenegro and Turkey.

Minister Stijović especially emphasised the contribution of the Turkish Cooperation and Development Agency (TIKA), which has implemented projects in the amount of over 620,000.00 euros in the field of agriculture in Montenegro in the past eight years. The Minister pointed out the good cooperation and relationship that resulted in the arrival of a large number of Turkish investors in Montenegro, as well as the importance of the Free Trade Agreement, which strengthened ties between our two countries and which can make additional economic contribution.

The meeting discussed the launch of a joint project to improve the prevention of forest fires in Montenegro, which could be implemented through the activities of TIKA. It was agreed to further strengthen cooperation in the field of environmental protection, in order to repair the damage caused by land degradation. They also talked about the possibility of educating Montenegrin forestry students in Turkey.

It was stated that cooperation in the field of economy is good and that the growing inflow of foreign direct investments from Turkey gives a strong message that cooperation will intensify even more. There is great interest of Turkish businessmen to invest in Montenegro in the field of wood industry, furniture production and biomass. Minister Stijović expressed the readiness of the Government to provide support to all investors in all phases.

The officials agreed that there is a lot of room for improvement of cooperation.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Montenegro published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 13:43:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
