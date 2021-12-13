Agricultural income should increase 11.1% in 2021

According to the first estimate on Economic Accounts for Agriculture (EAA) for 2021, the income from agricultural activity, in real terms, per annual work unit (AWU), should grow 11.1%, as a result of the expected increases for Gross Value Added (GVA) (+9.0%) and for Other subsidies on production (+9.7%), after almost a stagnation in 2020 (-0.1%).

Exports of agricultural products, between January and October 2021, registered an increase of 7.6% compared to the same period of the previous year, lower than that of total exports of goods, which grew by 17.9%. On the other hand, in the same period, imports of agricultural products registered an increase of 9.8%, lower than that of total imports of goods (+18.1%).