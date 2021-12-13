Log in
Agricultural income should increase 11.1% in 2021

12/13/2021 | 06:16am EST
Summary

According to the first estimate on Economic Accounts for Agriculture (EAA) for 2021, the income from agricultural activity, in real terms, per annual work unit (AWU), should grow 11.1%, as a result of the expected increases for Gross Value Added (GVA) (+9.0%) and for Other subsidies on production (+9.7%), after almost a stagnation in 2020 (-0.1%).

Exports of agricultural products, between January and October 2021, registered an increase of 7.6% compared to the same period of the previous year, lower than that of total exports of goods, which grew by 17.9%. On the other hand, in the same period, imports of agricultural products registered an increase of 9.8%, lower than that of total imports of goods (+18.1%).

Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 11:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
