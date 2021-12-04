Agriculture Competitiveness Project - P161473

The development objective of Agriculture Competitiveness Project for Lao People's Democratic Republic is to increase the competitiveness of selected agricultural value chains in the project areas. This project has four components. 1) The first component, Improved Agricultural Efficiency and Sustainability, aims to support (a) the increased adoption of improved varieties and high-quality seeds; (b) the increased application of GAP; (c) the provision...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

