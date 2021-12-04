Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Agriculture Competitiveness Project - P161473

12/04/2021 | 01:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The development objective of Agriculture Competitiveness Project for Lao People's Democratic Republic is to increase the competitiveness of selected agricultural value chains in the project areas. This project has four components. 1) The first component, Improved Agricultural Efficiency and Sustainability, aims to support (a) the increased adoption of improved varieties and high-quality seeds; (b) the increased application of GAP; (c) the provision...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 06:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Fintech is key for financing Africa's digital transformation
PU
02:22aSri Lanka cenbak gov says to review possible illegal money channels as remittance drops
RE
02:04aSri Lanka cenbak gov says to review possible illegal money channels as remittance drops
RE
02:02aMINISTRY OF COAL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Substantial Increase in Coal Production from Captive Mines
PU
01:52aWater Supply and Sanitation Improvement Project - P163876
PU
01:52aSenegal Tourism and Enterprise Development Project - P146469
PU
01:52aGreat Lakes Regional Integrated Agriculture Development Project - P161781
PU
01:52aDigital CASA - Kyrgyz Republic - P160230
PU
01:52aHealth System Strengthening and Support Project - P152799
PU
01:52aPunjab Rural Water and Sanitation Sector Improvement Project - P150520
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S..
2QUANTUMSCAPE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Quantu..
3Kellogg reaches tentative deal with union after 2 months of strike
4Bitcoin extends downtrend, falls 12.1% to $47,176
5Facebook’s struggle with Gateway Pundit highlights challenge of contain..

HOT NEWS