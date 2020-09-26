Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Agriculture Ministry targets schools for increased milk production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/26/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Floyd Green (right), listens attentively to Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Jamaica Dairy Development Board (JDDB), Everton Parkes (left), at a meeting of the JDDB held at the Ministry's offices at Hope Gardens in Kingston on September 24. At centre is Project Coordinator in the Projects Unit of the Board, Devon Paul Sayers.

Above Body
26 Sep 2020 communications

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, through the Jamaica Dairy Development Board (JDDB), is targeting seven agricultural education institutions for increased milk production.
This disclosure was made at a meeting with the JDDB at the Ministry's offices at Hope Gardens in Kingston on Thursday (September 24), where Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, urged the Board to use this initiative to attract as many young people as possible to the dairy industry.
'When you set up those first-rate dairy farms in those schools, you will work with them to get other school students in and around the area to visit the farms and talk to them about the business so it will be able to spark a fire in them in relation to dairy production,' he said.
The institutions being targeted are the College of Agriculture, Science and Education in Portland, Ebony Park HEART Academy in Clarendon, Dinthill Technical High in St. Catherine, Knockalva Polytechnic College in Hanover, the Northern Caribbean University in Mandeville and the Munro College and Sydney Pagon Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Academy in St. Elizabeth.
The institutions will play an integral role in moving the island's average milk production annually of 13.7 million litres to over 30 million litres annually by 2030.

The Minister commended the JDDB for the work done around silage production and encouraged them to further expand its production to treat with times of drought.
Meanwhile, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the JDDB, Everton Parkes, in accepting the Minister's charge, said the plan will be to provide the schools with fodder banks and additional pastures and animals for milking.
'This will allow for more animals in the industry for milking, which will lead to increased production. We are also linking students with technology so that they can start to think of creative ways to increase the production process. This is an investment in the future,' he said.
-30-

Disclaimer

Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries of Jamaica published this content on 26 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 21:39:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. shale producers Devon, WPX Energy in merger talks
RE
05:40pAgriculture Ministry targets schools for increased milk production
PU
05:40pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Agriculture Ministry partners with JSIF to increase crop production
PU
05:15pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF REPUBLIC OF M : Living subsistence in the first semester of 2020
PU
04:25pGOVERNMENT OF GEORGIA : Hazelnut exports have increased by 74%
PU
04:06pArmani takes over prime-time TV for catwalk in the time of COVID
RE
04:02pAs U.S., China squabble at U.N., a plea - and warning - from one of world's smallest states
RE
02:11pUK's Johnson lines up two critics of BBC for big media roles - Times
RE
01:38pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 203,180 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
01:36pIvory Coast president says new West African currency launch may take five years
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX : says it does not agree with Chinese author's views on Uighur Muslims
2LENOVO GROUP LIMITED : Some 3,500 U.S. companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs
3CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHR HANSEN A/S : . Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : H175 to bolster Omni's oil and gas operations in Brazil
5APPLE INC. : EVERYBODY VS. THE APP STORE: Why Companies Are Taking Issue With Apple's Growing Revenue Engine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group