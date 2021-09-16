Log in
Agriculture development discussed as SG accredits Brazil's new Ambassador to CARICOM

09/16/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
Scope for collaboration in agricultural development was one of the main items discussed by Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)Her Excellency Carla Barnett and Her Excellency Maria Clara Duclos Carisio, Brazil's new Ambassador to CARICOM.

Ambassador Carisio presented her credentials to Secretary-General Barnett in a ceremony at the Georgetown, Guyana headquarters of the CARICOM Secretariat on Thursday 16 September.

Apart from agriculture, discussions included technical co-operation, trade, climate change, access to financing and strengthening of relations with MERCOSUR, the South American trade bloc.

Disclaimer

CARICOM - Caribbean Community published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 19:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
