Agriculture development discussed as SG accredits Brazil's new Ambassador to CARICOM

Scope for collaboration in agricultural development was one of the main items discussed by Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)Her Excellency Carla Barnett and Her Excellency Maria Clara Duclos Carisio, Brazil's new Ambassador to CARICOM.

Ambassador Carisio presented her credentials to Secretary-General Barnett in a ceremony at the Georgetown, Guyana headquarters of the CARICOM Secretariat on Thursday 16 September.

Apart from agriculture, discussions included technical co-operation, trade, climate change, access to financing and strengthening of relations with MERCOSUR, the South American trade bloc.