Agro-Meteorological Sensivity Analysis and Product Development Framework for Wheat Crop (DHM/C/EOI/13-2077/78)

Government of Nepal

Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation

Department of Hydrology and Meteorology

Date of Publication: 2077/05/18

Notice for Shortlisting of Consultants

As per the notice of Invitation for Expression of Interest (EOI) for "Agro-Meteorological Sensitivity Analysis and Product Development Framework for Wheat Crop" (DHM/C/EOI/13-2077/78), published in The Annapurna Post Daily on 2077/11/05, it is to informed that the following consulting firms have been short-listed as per the clause 30(5) of the Public Procurement Act, 2063: