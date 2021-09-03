Agro-Meteorological Sensivity Analysis and Product Development Framework for Wheat Crop (DHM/C/EOI/13-2077/78)

Government of Nepal
Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation
Department of Hydrology and Meteorology
Date of Publication: 2077/05/18
Notice for Shortlisting of Consultants
As per the notice of Invitation for Expression of Interest (EOI) for "Agro-Meteorological Sensitivity Analysis and Product Development Framework for Wheat Crop" (DHM/C/EOI/13-2077/78), published in The Annapurna Post Daily on 2077/11/05, it is to informed that the following consulting firms have been short-listed as per the clause 30(5) of the Public Procurement Act, 2063:
FBC JV IES, Sinamangal, Kathmandu
CMS Engineering Consult Private Limited, New Baneswor, Kathmandu
Natures Conservation Pvt. Ltd., Dhumbarahi, Kathmandu
TMS JV RECHAM JV DVN, Kamalpokhari, Kathmandu
Bright Future International Pvt. Ltd., Mid-Baneswor, Kathmandu
