Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Agro-export companies in Argentina 'concerned' by truckers' protest

01/19/2021 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Agro-export companies in Argentina are "concerned" about independent truck owners who are blocking roads as part of a protest over what drivers say are exorbitant taxes and highway tolls, the CIARA-CEC export industry chamber said on Tuesday.

Owners and drivers, grouped in the informal TUDA association (Transportistas Unidos de Argentina), began blocking highways over the weekend, making it hard for grains to reach port terminals. The protest adds uncertainty to a sector that was racked by several port workers' strikes last month.

"Currently everything is operating, but the terminals only have a certain amount of storage capacity. It is limited. If the protest extends over time, it will generate problems. There is concern," CIARA-CEC spokesman Andres Alcaraz told Reuters.

With soy and corn, Argentina's two main cash crops, still being planted, January is not high export season in the country.

The entry of grains cargo trucks at port facilities in Argentina's main export hub of Rosario on the Parana River nevertheless fell on Tuesday by 88% week-on-week to 294 vehicles, according to data from the Rosario grains exchange.

Drivers demand a review of their cost, including tolls, taxes and fuel prices, TUDA trucker Santiago Carlucci told local farm news site Bichos de Campo (Field Bugs).

The union representing Argentine port-side grain inspectors early in January ended a month-long wage strike after reaching a contract deal with export companies. That allowed agricultural shipments to return to normal.

Oilseed workers also held a strike in December that hit key ports throughout Argentina, the world's No. 3 corn exporter and top supplier of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.51% 531.5 End-of-day quote.9.81%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.52% 104.4956 Delayed Quote.0.86%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 1.32% 134.35 End-of-day quote.-3.15%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.51% 112.65 End-of-day quote.-0.15%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.16% 86.2 Delayed Quote.1.96%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:41pPandemic hit UK pubs group Wetherspoons seeks to raise cash again
RE
01:41pBells and candlelight to honor 400,000 COVID-19 dead on eve of U.S. presidential handover
RE
01:41pOn eve of Biden, EU arms itself for trade disputes
RE
01:38pBackers of IP waiver for COVID-19 drugs make fresh push at WTO
RE
01:38pOil gains on stimulus optimism ahead of Biden inauguration
RE
01:36pU.S. Treasury nominee Yellen says China guilty of 'horrendous' rights abuses
RE
01:36pBoE's Haldane sees rapid economic recovery from COVID hit
RE
01:33pANALYSIS : Mexican president's energy reform threat faces U.S. reality check
RE
01:30pLondon Stock Exchange set to close Refinitiv deal on Jan. 29
RE
01:28pU.S. court deals final blow to Trump EPA's clean power rule replacement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
2Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5NIO LIMITED : NIO Inc. Announces Closing of US$1.5 Billion Convertible Senior Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ