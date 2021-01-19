Agro-export companies in Argentina 'concerned' by truckers' protest

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Agro-export companies in Argentina are "concerned" about independent truck owners who are blocking roads as part of a protest over what drivers say are exorbitant taxes and highway tolls, the CIARA-CEC export industry chamber said on Tuesday.

Owners and drivers, grouped in the informal TUDA association (Transportistas Unidos de Argentina), began blocking highways over the weekend, making it hard for grains to reach port terminals. The protest adds uncertainty to a sector that was racked by several port workers' strikes last month.

"Currently everything is operating, but the terminals only have a certain amount of storage capacity. It is limited. If the protest extends over time, it will generate problems. There is concern," CIARA-CEC spokesman Andres Alcaraz told Reuters.

With soy and corn, Argentina's two main cash crops, still being planted, January is not high export season in the country.

The entry of grains cargo trucks at port facilities in Argentina's main export hub of Rosario on the Parana River nevertheless fell on Tuesday by 88% week-on-week to 294 vehicles, according to data from the Rosario grains exchange.

Drivers demand a review of their cost, including tolls, taxes and fuel prices, TUDA trucker Santiago Carlucci told local farm news site Bichos de Campo (Field Bugs).

The union representing Argentine port-side grain inspectors early in January ended a month-long wage strike after reaching a contract deal with export companies. That allowed agricultural shipments to return to normal.

Oilseed workers also held a strike in December that hit key ports throughout Argentina, the world's No. 3 corn exporter and top supplier of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Dan Grebler)