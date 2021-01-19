Agro-export companies in Argentina 'concerned' by truckers' protest

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Agro-export companies in
Argentina are "concerned" about independent truck owners who
are blocking roads as part of a protest over what drivers say
are exorbitant taxes and highway tolls, the CIARA-CEC export
industry chamber said on Tuesday.
Owners and drivers, grouped in the informal TUDA association
(Transportistas Unidos de Argentina), began blocking highways
over the weekend, making it hard for grains to reach port
terminals. The protest adds uncertainty to a sector that was
racked by several port workers' strikes last month.
"Currently everything is operating, but the terminals only
have a certain amount of storage capacity. It is limited. If the
protest extends over time, it will generate problems. There is
concern," CIARA-CEC spokesman Andres Alcaraz told Reuters.
With soy and corn, Argentina's two main cash crops, still
being planted, January is not high export season in the country.
The entry of grains cargo trucks at port facilities in
Argentina's main export hub of Rosario on the Parana River
nevertheless fell on Tuesday by 88% week-on-week to 294
vehicles, according to data from the Rosario grains exchange.
Drivers demand a review of their cost, including tolls,
taxes and fuel prices, TUDA trucker Santiago Carlucci told local
farm news site Bichos de Campo (Field Bugs).
The union representing Argentine port-side grain inspectors
early in January ended a month-long wage strike after reaching a
contract deal with export companies. That allowed agricultural
shipments to return to normal.
Oilseed workers also held a strike in December that hit key
ports throughout Argentina, the world's No. 3 corn exporter and
top supplier of soymeal livestock feed used to fatten hogs and
poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia.
(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; writing by Hugh Bronstein;
Editing by Dan Grebler)