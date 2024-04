ZURICH (Reuters) - Seeds and pesticides maker Syngenta suffered big drops in first quarter sales and profit, the company said on Monday, just a few weeks after the Swiss company shelved its plans for a $10 billion flotation.

Sales fell 20% to $7.4 billion, Syngenta said, while core operating profit (EBITDA) declined by 34% to $1.2 billion, as farmers continued to run down their supplies rather than buying new seeds and sprays.

