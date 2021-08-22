Log in
Agthia Launches eZad, the First of its Kind Online Auction Platform for Dates

08/22/2021 | 08:44am EDT
  • eZad enables UAE date farmers to sell directly to bulk date buyers worldwide. The platform aims to make date buying and selling faster, more transparent and profitable for all stakeholders.
  • eZad also offers a complete value chain solution at your fingertips.

Agthia Group PJSC, a leading regional food and beverages company, today announced the launch of eZad, an innovative, convenient and efficient business to business eAuction platform, where buyers from across the globe can buy dates in bulk from sellers in the UAE.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210822005026/en/

eZad, the First of its Kind Online Auction Platform for Dates (Photo: AETSOWire)

eZad, the First of its Kind Online Auction Platform for Dates (Photo: AETSOWire)

eZad makes buying and selling of dates faster, more transparent and profitable for all stakeholders. The platform is committed to helping farmers grow better dates while enabling wholesale date buyers to grow their business.

In the first phase, eZad will source dates from farmers in the UAE and begin listing from the start of the harvest season in August. Subsequently, eZad’s scope will be gradually expanded to other countries.

Farmers will list their dates for auction in eZad through a trustworthy certification system that grades dates under reliable market standards, supported by a quality guarantee built on the extensive experience and reputation inherited from Al Foah.

The auction listing will be made available on eZad to buyers around the world for 48 hours. Buyers will be able to search and filter the listings based on preferences such as price, date type, quantity and quality.

Buyers can collect the dates purchased from one of eZad’s warehouses or select from any of the value-added services on offer, including storage, packaging, loading, fumigation, washing and delivering the dates to world-wide locations.

Alan Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Agthia Group said: “The eZad platform has been created to bring transparency, convenience and standardisation to the dates industry, through the technology and services we provide. Our goal is to link small and big farmers directly to bulk date buyers via a single, simple and innovative platform. By creating this direct link, previously hidden margins as well as travel expenses would be eliminated thereby offering a cost-effective solution to buyers.”

He added: “The tailor-made platform addresses the pain points of all stakeholders involved across the value chain. We have always put our farmers and customers at the heart of all that we do, and we will continue to do so to ensure fair economic returns and benefits for all.”

eZad aims to become the leading sales channels for farmers and at the same time offer a complete hassle-free experience for buyers. To register and for more information, visit www.ezad.ae

LinkedIn

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS