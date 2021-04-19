Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ahead of Earth Day 2021, Upton highlights legislation to secure an adequate and reliable supply of critical energy resources

04/19/2021 | 11:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, today is highlighting his Securing America's Critical Minerals Supply Act to emphasize the importance of securing an adequate and reliable domestic supply of critical energy resources, including critical minerals, that are essential to the energy security of the United States.

From our energy grid to our batteries, technologies made from critical minerals power our lives, and it is in the nation's interest to ensure the U.S. can create the supply to meet the demand.

'The nation's clean energy transition is important as we aim to protect our planet for future generations. But at the same time, we must consider the supply of critical minerals as we aim to secure reliable, affordable energy for families and businesses across the United States,' Upton said. 'We cannot trade in critical energy security for a dependence upon critical energy resources - including critical minerals and rare earth elements - from foreign actors like China who are not allies.'

The United States faces growing dependence on China and other countries for many of the 41 minerals that are essential to energy technologies, including batteries, solar and wind, according to testimony by Michelle Foss of Rice University's Center for Energy Studies.

China has nearly 10 percent of the global lithium market and 80 to 90 percent of the rare earth mineral production - both necessary in producing electric vehicle batteries and wind and solar technologies. The United States has 1 percent of the global lithium market.

Upton's legislation would require the Secretary of Energy to conduct ongoing assessments of the critical energy resource supply chains of the United States and any vulnerabilities in those supply chains. Additionally, the Secretary must strengthen U.S. critical energy resource supply chains by, among other things, diversifying the sources of the supply of critical energy resources and increasing domestic production, separation, and processing of critical energy resources.


For more information and to read the legislation, click HERE.

Disclaimer

Fred Upton published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 03:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:06aLG ELECTRONICS  : The evolution of lg manufacturing in vietnam
PU
12:04aDeploying Digital Tools to Withstand Climate Change in Low-Income Countries
PU
12:04aFormer Health Care Staffing Company Executives Charged in Superseding Indictment with Wage Fixing and Obstruction
PU
12:03aChina's crude oil imports from Saudi up 8.8% y/y in March, UAE shipments jump
RE
12:02aAuction result – Federal Treasury discount paper (Bubills)
PU
12:02aEnbridge donates crane truck, welding equipment to Kishwaukee College
PU
12:02aINSURANCE AUSTRALIA  : New Minecraft world from NRMA Insurance teaches Aussie kids the importance of bushfire preparedness
PU
12:01aAxion BioSystems Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board
BU
04/19Executive Council Minutes April 8th 2021
PU
04/19HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND  : Proxy – September 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
2FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : takes on Clubhouse, unveils upcoming audio products
3ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC : ENDO INTERNATIONAL : J&J, other drugmakers go to trial in California in $50 billion c..
4IBM quarterly sales growth highest in over two years on cloud strength
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : India hopeful U.S. will soon end curbs on vaccine raw materials export - gover..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ