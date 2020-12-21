Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ahead of Taiwan protests, U.S. says pork 'needlessly politicised'

12/21/2020 | 10:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during an stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A heated debate in Taiwan about U.S. pork imports has been "needlessly politicised" as all U.S. food exports are safe, Washington's de-facto embassy in Taipei said on Monday, ahead of two days of planned protests later in the week.

President Tsai Ing-wen's decision in August to allow imports of U.S. pork containing ractopamine, a leanness-enhancing additive banned in the European Union and China, has roiled Taiwan politics.

The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party opposes the move on safety grounds, staging noisy protests and flinging pig entrails in parliament on one occasion. It has called for two days of protests outside parliament on Wednesday and Thursday.

The government says nobody will be forced to eat the pork and that the move brings Taiwan into line with international norms.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said all U.S. food exports to Taiwan and its other trade partners were safe.

"Unfortunately, U.S. pork has been needlessly politicised, creating unfounded concerns about its safety among Taiwan consumers," it said.  

"AIT's goal is to avoid the political debate around this issue, while ensuring that consumers have the information they need to feel confident when consuming U.S. products, just as they have for decades," it added, providing a link to a fact sheet on the U.S. food safety regime.

Last week the institute decried "disinformation" from politicians about food safety after the mayor of the central Taiwanese city of Taichung, the KMT's Lu Shiow-yen, expressed her concerns about the pork issue to the top U.S. diplomat in Taiwan, Brent Christensen.

The issue is extremely sensitive for Taiwan's government as the United States is the Chinese-claimed island's most important international backer and supplier of arms.

Taiwan's government hopes the easing of the U.S. pork imports will pave the way for a long-hoped for free trade deal with Washington.

Most pork consumed in Taiwan is domestically-reared, with only a tiny percentage currently coming from the United States.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK INC -1.73% 270.815 Delayed Quote.34.67%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.15% 50.44 Delayed Quote.-22.00%
WTI -2.88% 47.47 Delayed Quote.-21.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:08aEU DRUG REGULATOR : Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be on case by case for pregnant women
RE
10:08aEU to decide on Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by evening, EU chief
RE
10:08aRegulator clears way for use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Europe
RE
10:08aSwiss ban UK, South Africa travellers, believe mutant virus is circulating
RE
10:08aU.S. dollar gains on concerns about new coronavirus strain
RE
10:07aVietnam says to meet U.S. trade officials, talks 'extremely important'
RE
10:07aTrump's final trade jab may be tariffs on Vietnamese goods - experts
RE
10:07aAir transport in turmoil as flights from UK banned
RE
10:06aAhead of Taiwan protests, U.S. says pork 'needlessly politicised'
RE
10:05aEuro zone consumer confidence rises to -13.9 in December
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
2Shell to write down assets again, taking cuts to more than $22 billion
3ACCOR : Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears
4ALLIANZ SE : Naturgy mulls joint bid for WPD with Allianz -Expansion
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL CORP : Gets a Sell rating from Bernstein

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ